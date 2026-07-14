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GET
Error

Authorizations

Authorization
string
header
required

Bearer authentication header of the form Bearer <token>, where <token> is your auth token.

Query Parameters

limit
integer
default:1000

Maximum number of saved searches to return.

Required range: 1 <= x <= 1000
offset
integer
default:0

Number of saved searches to skip before returning results.

Required range: x >= 0

Response

Successfully retrieved saved searches

data
object[]
required

List of saved search objects.

meta
object
required

Pagination metadata for this result page.

Last modified on July 14, 2026