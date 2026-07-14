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POST
Error

Authorizations

Authorization
string
header
required

Bearer authentication header of the form Bearer <token>, where <token> is your auth token.

Body

application/json
name
string
required

Display name for the saved search.

Maximum string length: 1024
Example:

"Production Errors"

sourceId
string
required

ID of the source to query. Must belong to the team.

Example:

"507f1f77bcf86cd799439012"

select
string

Comma-separated list of column expressions to display. Empty uses the source default.

Maximum string length: 4096
Example:

"Timestamp, ServiceName, Body"

where
string

Row filter expression. The language is controlled by whereLanguage.

Maximum string length: 8192
Example:

"SeverityText:ERROR"

whereLanguage
enum<string>
default:lucene

Language used for the where filter.

Available options:
lucene,
sql
Example:

"lucene"

orderBy
string

ORDER BY expression. Empty uses the source default.

Maximum string length: 1024
Example:

"Timestamp DESC"

tags
string[]

Tags used to organize saved searches.

Maximum array length: 50
Maximum string length: 32
Example:
filters
object[]

Structured pinned filters applied to the search.

Maximum array length: 100
Example:

Response

Successfully created saved search

data
object

The saved search object.

Last modified on July 14, 2026