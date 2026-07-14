Create Saved Search
Creates a new saved search.
A valid request URL is required to generate request examples
{
"data": {
"id": "507f1f77bcf86cd799439011",
"name": "Production Errors",
"sourceId": "507f1f77bcf86cd799439012",
"select": "Timestamp, ServiceName, Body",
"where": "SeverityText:ERROR",
"whereLanguage": "lucene",
"orderBy": "Timestamp DESC",
"tags": [
"production",
"errors"
],
"filters": [
{
"type": "sql",
"condition": "ServiceName IN ('checkout', 'payments')"
}
],
"teamId": "507f1f77bcf86cd799439013",
"createdAt": "2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z",
"updatedAt": "2025-06-15T10:30:00.000Z"
}
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
Authorizations
Bearer authentication header of the form
Bearer <token>, where
<token> is your auth token.
Body
Display name for the saved search.
1024
"Production Errors"
ID of the source to query. Must belong to the team.
"507f1f77bcf86cd799439012"
Comma-separated list of column expressions to display. Empty uses the source default.
4096
"Timestamp, ServiceName, Body"
Row filter expression. The language is controlled by whereLanguage.
8192
"SeverityText:ERROR"
Language used for the where filter.
lucene,
sql
"lucene"
ORDER BY expression. Empty uses the source default.
1024
"Timestamp DESC"
Tags used to organize saved searches.
50
32
["production", "errors"]
Structured pinned filters applied to the search.
100
Show child attributes
Show child attributes
[
{
"type": "sql",
"condition": "ServiceName IN ('checkout', 'payments')"
}
]
Response
Successfully created saved search
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A valid request URL is required to generate request examples
{
"data": {
"id": "507f1f77bcf86cd799439011",
"name": "Production Errors",
"sourceId": "507f1f77bcf86cd799439012",
"select": "Timestamp, ServiceName, Body",
"where": "SeverityText:ERROR",
"whereLanguage": "lucene",
"orderBy": "Timestamp DESC",
"tags": [
"production",
"errors"
],
"filters": [
{
"type": "sql",
"condition": "ServiceName IN ('checkout', 'payments')"
}
],
"teamId": "507f1f77bcf86cd799439013",
"createdAt": "2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z",
"updatedAt": "2025-06-15T10:30:00.000Z"
}
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}