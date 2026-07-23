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تعيد قيمةً محسوبة من الصف الواقع على بُعد offset صفوف بعد الصف الحالي ضمن الإطار المرتب.
يختلف سلوك leadInFrame عن دالة النافذة القياسية lead في SQL. تراعي دالة النافذة leadInFrame في ClickHouse إطار النافذة. للحصول على سلوك مطابق تمامًا لـ lead، استخدم ROWS BETWEEN UNBOUNDED PRECEDING AND UNBOUNDED FOLLOWING.
البنية
لمزيد من التفاصيل حول بنية دوال النافذة، راجع: دوال النافذة - البنية. المعلمات
  • x — اسم العمود.
  • offset — الإزاحة المراد تطبيقها. (U)Int*. (اختياري - 1 افتراضيًا).
  • default — القيمة التي ستُعاد إذا تجاوز الصف المحسوب حدود إطار النافذة. (اختياري - القيمة الافتراضية لنوع العمود عند عدم تحديدها).
القيمة المُعادة
  • القيمة التي جرى تقييمها في الصف الذي يقع بعد الصف الحالي بعدد الصفوف المحدد في الإزاحة ضمن الإطار المرتَّب.
مثال يستعرض هذا المثال البيانات التاريخية للفائزين بجائزة نوبل، ويستخدم الدالة leadInFrame لإرجاع قائمة بالفائزين المتعاقبين في فئة الفيزياء.
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