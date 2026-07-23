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تعيد قيمةً جرى تقييمها عند الصف الواقع بعد الصف الحالي بعدد صفوف محدد ضمن الإطار المرتّب. تشبه هذه الدالة leadInFrame، لكنها تستخدم دائمًا الإطار ROWS BETWEEN UNBOUNDED PRECEDING AND UNBOUNDED FOLLOWING. البنية
لمزيد من التفاصيل حول بنية دوال النوافذ، انظر: دوال النوافذ - البنية. المعلمات
  • x — اسم العمود.
  • offset — الإزاحة المطلوب تطبيقها. (U)Int*. (اختياري - 1 افتراضيًا).
  • default — القيمة التي ستُعاد إذا تجاوز الصف المحسوب حدود إطار النافذة. (اختياري - القيمة الافتراضية لنوع العمود عند عدم تحديده).
القيمة المعادة
  • القيمة المحسوبة في الصف الواقع بعد الصف الحالي بمقدار offset صفوف ضمن الإطار المرتّب.
مثال يستعرض هذا المثال بيانات تاريخية للفائزين بجائزة نوبل، ويستخدم الدالة lead لإرجاع قائمة بالفائزين المتعاقبين في فئة الفيزياء.
Query
Query
Query
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