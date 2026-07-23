leadInFrame، لكنها تستخدم دائمًا الإطار
ROWS BETWEEN UNBOUNDED PRECEDING AND UNBOUNDED FOLLOWING.
البنية
لمزيد من التفاصيل حول بنية دوال النوافذ، انظر: دوال النوافذ - البنية. المعلمات
lead(x[, offset[, default]])
OVER ([[PARTITION BY grouping_column] [ORDER BY sorting_column]] | [window_name])
FROM table_name
WINDOW window_name as ([[PARTITION BY grouping_column] [ORDER BY sorting_column])
x— اسم العمود.
offset— الإزاحة المطلوب تطبيقها. (U)Int*. (اختياري -
1افتراضيًا).
default— القيمة التي ستُعاد إذا تجاوز الصف المحسوب حدود إطار النافذة. (اختياري - القيمة الافتراضية لنوع العمود عند عدم تحديده).
- القيمة المحسوبة في الصف الواقع بعد الصف الحالي بمقدار
offsetصفوف ضمن الإطار المرتّب.
lead لإرجاع قائمة بالفائزين المتعاقبين في فئة الفيزياء.
Query
CREATE OR REPLACE VIEW nobel_prize_laureates
AS SELECT *
FROM file('nobel_laureates_data.csv');
Query
SELECT
fullName,
lead(year, 1, year) OVER (PARTITION BY category ORDER BY year ASC
ROWS BETWEEN UNBOUNDED PRECEDING AND UNBOUNDED FOLLOWING
) AS year,
category,
motivation
FROM nobel_prize_laureates
WHERE category = 'physics'
ORDER BY year DESC
LIMIT 9
Query
┌─fullName─────────┬─year─┬─category─┬─motivation─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
1. │ Anne L Huillier │ 2023 │ physics │ for experimental methods that generate attosecond pulses of light for the study of electron dynamics in matter │
2. │ Pierre Agostini │ 2023 │ physics │ for experimental methods that generate attosecond pulses of light for the study of electron dynamics in matter │
3. │ Ferenc Krausz │ 2023 │ physics │ for experimental methods that generate attosecond pulses of light for the study of electron dynamics in matter │
4. │ Alain Aspect │ 2022 │ physics │ for experiments with entangled photons establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science │
5. │ Anton Zeilinger │ 2022 │ physics │ for experiments with entangled photons establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science │
6. │ John Clauser │ 2022 │ physics │ for experiments with entangled photons establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science │
7. │ Giorgio Parisi │ 2021 │ physics │ for the discovery of the interplay of disorder and fluctuations in physical systems from atomic to planetary scales │
8. │ Klaus Hasselmann │ 2021 │ physics │ for the physical modelling of Earths climate quantifying variability and reliably predicting global warming │
9. │ Syukuro Manabe │ 2021 │ physics │ for the physical modelling of Earths climate quantifying variability and reliably predicting global warming │
└──────────────────┴──────┴──────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘