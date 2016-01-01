Generate synthetic OpenTelemetry data with telemetrygen

telemetrygen is the OpenTelemetry Collector Contrib data generator. It emits synthetic OTLP logs, traces and metrics, and exposes flags that let you shape the data: multiple services, log severities, span statuses and child spans, and different metric types. Use it to confirm that a ClickStack OpenTelemetry collector is accepting data and that varied, realistic events surface in the ClickStack UI.

This guide assumes the collector is already running with OTLP endpoints on 4317 (gRPC) and 4318 (HTTP).