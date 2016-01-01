Generate synthetic OpenTelemetry data with telemetrygen
telemetrygen is the OpenTelemetry Collector Contrib data generator. It emits synthetic OTLP logs, traces and metrics, and exposes flags that let you shape the data: multiple services, log severities, span statuses and child spans, and different metric types. Use it to confirm that a ClickStack OpenTelemetry collector is accepting data and that varied, realistic events surface in the ClickStack UI.
This guide assumes the collector is already running with OTLP endpoints on
4317 (gRPC) and
4318 (HTTP).
- Managed ClickStack
- ClickStack Open Source
Prerequisites
This guide assumes you have completed the Getting Started Guide for Managed ClickStack and have an OpenTelemetry collector running with the OTLP gRPC (
4317) and HTTP (
4318) endpoints reachable from the machine you run
telemetrygen on. If you secured the collector with an
OTLP_AUTH_TOKEN, keep that value handy.
Install telemetrygen
Run
telemetrygen from its Docker image (no install required). Define a small wrapper so the commands below stay readable;
--add-host lets the container reach a collector listening on the host:
Or install the binary with Go and target
localhost instead:
Set environment variables
Export the auth token if the collector is secured:
The ClickStack OpenTelemetry collector is unauthenticated by default. If you haven't followed Securing the collector to set an
OTLP_AUTH_TOKEN, drop the
--otlp-header line from the helper below.
Define a small
tg helper so each command only specifies what varies (service, severity, status, attributes):
Generate logs
Send logs as a realistic mix of severities across services, mostly informational with a warning and an error rather than one uniform stream:
The most useful log flags:
--servicesets
service.nameso events are attributable to a service.
--severity-textand
--severity-numberset the level (
severity-numberranges from 1 to 24).
--bodysets the log message.
--otlp-attributessets resource-level attributes (
key="value",
key=true, or
key=<integer>).
--telemetry-attributessets per-record attributes.
Generate traces
Send multi-span traces from several healthy services plus one failing dependency. This gives the Service Map a realistic shape, mostly healthy with one erroring service, and populates the error views:
The most useful trace flags:
--child-spansgenerates that many child spans per trace, giving each trace real depth.
--span-durationsets how long each span lasts (for example
120ms,
2s).
--status-codeis one of
Unset,
Error,
Ok(or
0,
1,
2). Use
Errorto exercise error views.
--span-linksadds links between spans.
--workersruns several generators in parallel for a higher, more varied volume.
Generate metrics
Send the three common metric types so dashboards have counters, gauges, and a distribution. Unlike some generators,
telemetrygen honors
--duration for metrics, so no manual stop is needed:
--metric-type accepts
Gauge,
Sum,
Histogram, or
ExponentialHistogram.
--otlp-metric-name names the series so you can find it in the UI, and
--aggregation-temporality is
delta or
cumulative.
Verify in ClickStack
Open the ClickStack UI from the ClickHouse Cloud console. In the
Search view, set the time range to
Last 15 minutes and switch the source between
Logs and
Traces. Filter on
ServiceName to see the
frontend,
checkout,
cart, and
payment services, and on
SeverityText to find the warning and error log lines. Open a
payment trace to see the child spans and the error status. Open the
Chart Explorer, select
Metrics, and chart one of the metric names you set above (for example
http.server.requests) to verify metrics ingestion.
Prerequisites
This guide assumes you have started Open Source ClickStack using the instructions for the all-in-one image, and that the OTLP endpoints (
4317 gRPC and
4318 HTTP) are reachable. You also need the ingestion API key from the HyperDX UI under
Team Settings > API Keys.
Install telemetrygen
Run
telemetrygen from its Docker image (no install required). Define a small wrapper so the commands below stay readable;
--add-host lets the container reach a collector listening on the host:
Or install the binary with Go and target
localhost instead:
Set environment variables
Export the ingestion API key:
Define a small
tg helper so each command only specifies what varies (service, severity, status, attributes):
Generate logs
Send logs as a realistic mix of severities across services, mostly informational with a warning and an error rather than one uniform stream:
Generate traces
Send multi-span traces from several healthy services plus one failing dependency. This gives the Service Map a realistic shape, mostly healthy with one erroring service, and populates the error views:
Generate metrics
Send the three common metric types so charts have a counter, a gauge, and a distribution:
--metric-type accepts
Gauge,
Sum,
Histogram, or
ExponentialHistogram.
Verify in ClickStack
Visit http://localhost:8080 to open the ClickStack UI. In the
Search view, set the time range to
Last 15 minutes and switch the source between
Logs and
Traces. Filter on
ServiceName to see the
frontend,
checkout,
cart, and
payment services, and on
SeverityText to find the warning and error log lines. Open a
payment trace to see the child spans and the error status. Open the
Chart Explorer, select
Metrics, and chart one of the metric names you set above (for example
http.server.requests) to verify metrics ingestion.