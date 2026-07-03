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Outputs a data directory containing metadata for a specified ClickHouse table. This metadata can be used to create a ClickHouse table on a different server containing a read-only dataset backed by a web disk. Don’t use this tool to migrate data. Instead, use the BACKUP and RESTORE commands.

Usage

Commands

Retrieve metadata path for the specified table

When using clickhouse-static-files-disk-uploader, you must obtain the metadata path for your desired table.
  1. Run the following query specifying your target table and database:

  1. This should return the path to the data directory for the specified table:

Output table metadata directory to the local filesystem

Using the target output directory output and a given metadata path, execute the following command:
If successful, you should see the following message, and the output directory should contain the metadata for the specified table:

Output table metadata directory to an external URL

This step is similar to outputting the data directory to the local filesystem but with the addition of the --test-mode flag. Instead of specifying an output directory, you must specify a target URL via the --url flag. With test mode enabled, the table metadata directory is uploaded to the specified URL via a PUT request.

Using the table metadata directory to create a ClickHouse table

Once you have the table metadata directory, you can use it to create a ClickHouse table on a different server. Please see this GitHub repo showing a demo. In the example, we create a table using a web disk, which allows us to attach the table to a dataset on a different server.
Last modified on July 3, 2026