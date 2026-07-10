Skip to main content
Python module to help analyzing backups made by the BACKUP command. The main motivation was to allows getting some information from a backup without actually restoring it. This module provides functions to
  • enumerate files contained in a backup
  • read files from a backup
  • get useful information in readable form about databases, tables, parts contained in a backup
  • check integrity of a backup

Example:

For more examples see the test.
Last modified on July 10, 2026