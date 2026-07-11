When to use clickhouse-local vs. ClickHouse
clickhouse-local is an easy-to-use version of ClickHouse that is ideal for developers who need to perform fast processing on local and remote files using SQL without having to install a full database server. With
clickhouse-local, developers can use SQL commands (using the ClickHouse SQL dialect directly from the command line, providing a simple and efficient way to access ClickHouse features without the need for a full ClickHouse installation. One of the main benefits of
clickhouse-local is that it is already included when installing clickhouse-client. This means that developers can get started with
clickhouse-local quickly, without the need for a complex installation process.
While
clickhouse-local is a great tool for development and testing purposes, and for processing files, it is not suitable for serving end users or applications. In these scenarios, it is recommended to use the open-source ClickHouse. ClickHouse is a powerful OLAP database that is designed to handle large-scale analytical workloads. It provides fast and efficient processing of complex queries on large datasets, making it ideal for use in production environments where high-performance is critical. Additionally, ClickHouse offers a wide range of features such as replication, sharding, and high availability, which are essential for scaling up to handle large datasets and serving applications. If you need to handle larger datasets or serve end users or applications, we recommend using open-source ClickHouse instead of
clickhouse-local.
Please read the docs below that show example use cases for
clickhouse-local, such as querying local file or reading a parquet file in S3.
Download clickhouse-local
clickhouse-local is executed using the same
clickhouse binary that runs the ClickHouse server and
clickhouse-client. The easiest way to download the latest version is with the following command:
curl https://clickhouse.com/ | sh
The binary you just downloaded can run all sorts of ClickHouse tools and utilities. If you want to run ClickHouse as a database server, check out the Quick Start.
Query data in a file using SQLA common use of
clickhouse-local is to run ad-hoc queries on files: where you don’t have to insert the data into a table.
clickhouse-local can stream the data from a file into a temporary table and execute your SQL.
If the file is sitting on the same machine as
clickhouse-local, you can simply specify the file to load. The following
reviews.tsv file contains a sampling of Amazon product reviews:
This command is a shortcut of:
./clickhouse local -q "SELECT * FROM 'reviews.tsv'"
ClickHouse knows the file uses a tab-separated format from filename extension. If you need to explicitly specify the format, simply add one of the many ClickHouse input formats:
./clickhouse local -q "SELECT * FROM file('reviews.tsv')"
The
./clickhouse local -q "SELECT * FROM file('reviews.tsv', 'TabSeparated')"
file table function creates a table, and you can use
DESCRIBE to see the inferred schema:
./clickhouse local -q "DESCRIBE file('reviews.tsv')"
Let’s find a product with the highest rating:
marketplace Nullable(String)
customer_id Nullable(Int64)
review_id Nullable(String)
product_id Nullable(String)
product_parent Nullable(Int64)
product_title Nullable(String)
product_category Nullable(String)
star_rating Nullable(Int64)
helpful_votes Nullable(Int64)
total_votes Nullable(Int64)
vine Nullable(String)
verified_purchase Nullable(String)
review_headline Nullable(String)
review_body Nullable(String)
review_date Nullable(Date)
./clickhouse local -q "SELECT
argMax(product_title,star_rating),
max(star_rating)
FROM file('reviews.tsv')"
Monopoly Junior Board Game 5
Query data in a Parquet file in AWS S3If you have a file in S3, use
clickhouse-local and the
s3 table function to query the file in place (without inserting the data into a ClickHouse table). We have a file named
house_0.parquet in a public bucket that contains home prices of property sold in the United Kingdom. Let’s see how many rows it has:
The file has 2.7M rows:
./clickhouse local -q "
SELECT count()
FROM s3('https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/house_parquet/house_0.parquet')"
It’s always useful to see what the inferred schema that ClickHouse determines from the file:
2772030
./clickhouse local -q "DESCRIBE s3('https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/house_parquet/house_0.parquet')"
Let’s see what the most expensive neighborhoods are:
price Nullable(Int64)
date Nullable(UInt16)
postcode1 Nullable(String)
postcode2 Nullable(String)
type Nullable(String)
is_new Nullable(UInt8)
duration Nullable(String)
addr1 Nullable(String)
addr2 Nullable(String)
street Nullable(String)
locality Nullable(String)
town Nullable(String)
district Nullable(String)
county Nullable(String)
./clickhouse local -q "
SELECT
town,
district,
count() AS c,
round(avg(price)) AS price,
bar(price, 0, 5000000, 100)
FROM s3('https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/house_parquet/house_0.parquet')
GROUP BY
town,
district
HAVING c >= 100
ORDER BY price DESC
LIMIT 10"
LONDON CITY OF LONDON 886 2271305 █████████████████████████████████████████████▍
LEATHERHEAD ELMBRIDGE 206 1176680 ███████████████████████▌
LONDON CITY OF WESTMINSTER 12577 1108221 ██████████████████████▏
LONDON KENSINGTON AND CHELSEA 8728 1094496 █████████████████████▉
HYTHE FOLKESTONE AND HYTHE 130 1023980 ████████████████████▍
CHALFONT ST GILES CHILTERN 113 835754 ████████████████▋
AMERSHAM BUCKINGHAMSHIRE 113 799596 ███████████████▉
VIRGINIA WATER RUNNYMEDE 356 789301 ███████████████▊
BARNET ENFIELD 282 740514 ██████████████▊
NORTHWOOD THREE RIVERS 184 731609 ██████████████▋
Format ConversionsYou can use
clickhouse-local for converting data between different formats. Example:
Formats are auto-detected from file extensions:
$ clickhouse-local --input-format JSONLines --output-format CSV --query "SELECT * FROM table" < data.json > data.csv
As a shortcut, you can write it using the
$ clickhouse-local --query "SELECT * FROM table" < data.json > data.csv
--copy argument:
$ clickhouse-local --copy < data.json > data.csv
UsageBy default
clickhouse-local has access to data of a ClickHouse server on the same host, and it does not depend on the server’s configuration. It also supports loading server configuration using
--config-file argument. For temporary data, a unique temporary data directory is created by default.
Basic usage (Linux):
Basic usage (Mac):
$ clickhouse-local --structure "table_structure" --input-format "format_of_incoming_data" --query "query"
$ ./clickhouse local --structure "table_structure" --input-format "format_of_incoming_data" --query "query"
Arguments:
clickhouse-local is also supported on Windows through WSL2.
-S,
--structure— table structure for input data.
--input-format— input format,
TSVby default.
-F,
--file— path to data,
stdinby default.
-q,
--query— queries to execute with
;as delimiter.
--querycan be specified multiple times, e.g.
--query "SELECT 1" --query "SELECT 2". Cannot be used simultaneously with
--queries-file.
--queries-file- file path with queries to execute.
--queries-filecan be specified multiple times, e.g.
--query queries1.sql --query queries2.sql. Cannot be used simultaneously with
--query.
--multiquery, -n– If specified, multiple queries separated by semicolons can be listed after the
--queryoption. For convenience, it is also possible to omit
--queryand pass the queries directly after
--multiquery.
-N,
--table— table name where to put output data,
tableby default.
-f,
--format,
--output-format— output format,
TSVby default.
-d,
--database— default database,
_localby default.
--stacktrace— whether to dump debug output in case of exception.
--echo [ <bool> ]— print each query before execution. Takes an optional boolean value. Enabled by default in interactive mode and disabled in batch mode. Note: because
--echonow takes an optional value, a positional query placed immediately after a bare
--echois consumed as its value; use
--echo --query "...",
--echo -q "...",
--echo=false, or piped
stdininstead.
--echo-formatted [ <bool> ]— format the echoed queries. Takes an optional boolean value. Enabled by default in interactive mode and disabled in batch mode.
--echo-query-id [ <bool> ]— print the
query_idbefore execution. Takes an optional boolean value. Enabled by default in interactive mode and disabled in batch mode.
--echo-query-separator <string>— print this separator before the formatted echoed query (requires
--echo-formatted), making it easier to tell the typed query apart from its reformatted echo. Empty by default (disabled).
--highlight,
--hilite
<bool>— toggle syntax highlighting of the command prompt and the echoed queries. Enabled by default. Highlighting is applied only when writing to a terminal.
--hints <bool>— show as-you-type autocompletion hints (inline “ghost” text) for the best matching suggestion when the cursor is at the end of the input. Navigate the hints with Up/Down (or Ctrl-Up/Ctrl-Down); accept the inline hint with Tab or Right;
Enteraccepts a hint only after one has been explicitly selected and otherwise runs the query;
Tabalso opens the classic completion list. Requires
--highlight(hints need color) and the suggestion machinery (so
--disable_suggestionalso turns them off). Enabled by default.
--verbose— more details on query execution.
--logger.console— Log to console.
--logger.log— Log file name.
--logger.level— Log level.
--ignore-error— do not stop processing if a query failed.
-c,
--config-file— path to configuration file in same format as for ClickHouse server, by default the configuration empty.
--no-system-tables— do not attach system tables.
--help— arguments references for
clickhouse-local.
-V,
--version— print version information and exit.
--config-file.
Commands
LS CommandLists all the files in the current working directory accessible to clickhouse-local. You can run it in interactive mode like:
Query
ClickHouse local version 26.3.1.1.
:) ls
SELECT _file AS file
FROM file('*', 'One')
ORDER BY file ASC
You can also run it as a query using the argument -q:
Response
┌─file────────┐
│ file1.csv │
│ file2.json │
│ file3.xml │
└─────────────┘
./clickhouse-local -q ls
Response
file1.csv
file2.json
file3.xml
CLEAR commandClears the terminal screen (similar to the
clear command on Linux or Ctrl+L in many terminals). This is a client-side action: it is not sent to the SQL engine.
In
clickhouse-local, the meta-command is recognized in interactive mode and for
-q and
--queries-file input (same client path as
-q, same idea as
ls), so a bare
clear does not produce an
UNKNOWN_IDENTIFIER error. Remote
clickhouse-client --queries-file is unchanged: file contents are executed as SQL only (no text-level meta-commands).
In
clickhouse-client, it is recognized only in interactive mode. With
-q or query files,
clear is still parsed as SQL, so automation keeps the previous error behavior instead of turning typos into a silent no-op.
Supported forms:
clear,
CLEAR,
/clear (optional trailing
; is ignored). If standard output is not a terminal (for example, when piping output), the meta-command is accepted when recognized but does not emit control sequences.
With
clickhouse-local and
-q:
./clickhouse-local -q clear
Examples
Previous example is the same as:
Query
$ echo -e "1,2\n3,4" | clickhouse-local --structure "a Int64, b Int64" \
--input-format "CSV" --query "SELECT * FROM table"
Read 2 rows, 32.00 B in 0.000 sec., 5182 rows/sec., 80.97 KiB/sec.
1 2
3 4
You don’t have to use
Query
$ echo -e "1,2\n3,4" | clickhouse-local -n --query "
CREATE TABLE table (a Int64, b Int64) ENGINE = File(CSV, stdin);
SELECT a, b FROM table;
DROP TABLE table;"
Read 2 rows, 32.00 B in 0.000 sec., 4987 rows/sec., 77.93 KiB/sec.
1 2
3 4
stdin or
--file argument, and can open any number of files using the
file table function:
Now let’s output memory user for each Unix user:
Query
$ echo 1 | tee 1.tsv
1
$ echo 2 | tee 2.tsv
2
$ clickhouse-local --query "
select * from file('1.tsv', TSV, 'a int') t1
cross join file('2.tsv', TSV, 'b int') t2"
1 2
Query
$ ps aux | tail -n +2 | awk '{ printf("%s\t%s\n", $1, $4) }' \
| clickhouse-local --structure "user String, mem Float64" \
--query "SELECT user, round(sum(mem), 2) as memTotal
FROM table GROUP BY user ORDER BY memTotal DESC FORMAT Pretty"
Response
Read 186 rows, 4.15 KiB in 0.035 sec., 5302 rows/sec., 118.34 KiB/sec.
┏━━━━━━━━━━┳━━━━━━━━━━┓
┃ user ┃ memTotal ┃
┡━━━━━━━━━━╇━━━━━━━━━━┩
│ bayonet │ 113.5 │
├──────────┼──────────┤
│ root │ 8.8 │
├──────────┼──────────┤
...
Starting TCP and HTTP Listeners
clickhouse-local can be transformed into a lightweight server that accepts TCP (native protocol) and HTTP connections. This is useful when you want to give other ClickHouse tools or applications access to the databases and tables of a running
clickhouse-local instance. Note that each incoming connection gets a session of its own: temporary tables and session-level settings of the interactive
clickhouse-local session are not visible to external connections.
Use
SYSTEM START LISTEN to open a listener and
SYSTEM STOP LISTEN to close it:
The
clickhouse-local \
--listen_host 127.0.0.1 \
--tcp_port 9000 \
--http_port 8123 \
--query "
SYSTEM START LISTEN TCP;
SYSTEM START LISTEN HTTP;
SELECT * FROM url('http://127.0.0.1:8123/?query=SELECT+42', LineAsString);
SYSTEM STOP LISTEN TCP;
SYSTEM STOP LISTEN HTTP;
"
--listen_host,
--tcp_port, and
--http_port options configure the bind address and ports. Default ports are
9000 for TCP and
8123 for HTTP.