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When to use clickhouse-local vs. ClickHouse

clickhouse-local is an easy-to-use version of ClickHouse that is ideal for developers who need to perform fast processing on local and remote files using SQL without having to install a full database server. With clickhouse-local, developers can use SQL commands (using the ClickHouse SQL dialect directly from the command line, providing a simple and efficient way to access ClickHouse features without the need for a full ClickHouse installation. One of the main benefits of clickhouse-local is that it is already included when installing clickhouse-client. This means that developers can get started with clickhouse-local quickly, without the need for a complex installation process. While clickhouse-local is a great tool for development and testing purposes, and for processing files, it is not suitable for serving end users or applications. In these scenarios, it is recommended to use the open-source ClickHouse. ClickHouse is a powerful OLAP database that is designed to handle large-scale analytical workloads. It provides fast and efficient processing of complex queries on large datasets, making it ideal for use in production environments where high-performance is critical. Additionally, ClickHouse offers a wide range of features such as replication, sharding, and high availability, which are essential for scaling up to handle large datasets and serving applications. If you need to handle larger datasets or serve end users or applications, we recommend using open-source ClickHouse instead of clickhouse-local. Please read the docs below that show example use cases for clickhouse-local, such as querying local file or reading a parquet file in S3.

Download clickhouse-local

clickhouse-local is executed using the same clickhouse binary that runs the ClickHouse server and clickhouse-client. The easiest way to download the latest version is with the following command:
The binary you just downloaded can run all sorts of ClickHouse tools and utilities. If you want to run ClickHouse as a database server, check out the Quick Start.

Query data in a file using SQL

A common use of clickhouse-local is to run ad-hoc queries on files: where you don’t have to insert the data into a table. clickhouse-local can stream the data from a file into a temporary table and execute your SQL. If the file is sitting on the same machine as clickhouse-local, you can simply specify the file to load. The following reviews.tsv file contains a sampling of Amazon product reviews:
This command is a shortcut of:
ClickHouse knows the file uses a tab-separated format from filename extension. If you need to explicitly specify the format, simply add one of the many ClickHouse input formats:
The file table function creates a table, and you can use DESCRIBE to see the inferred schema:
You are allowed to use globs in file name (See glob substitutions).Examples:
Let’s find a product with the highest rating:

Query data in a Parquet file in AWS S3

If you have a file in S3, use clickhouse-local and the s3 table function to query the file in place (without inserting the data into a ClickHouse table). We have a file named house_0.parquet in a public bucket that contains home prices of property sold in the United Kingdom. Let’s see how many rows it has:
The file has 2.7M rows:
It’s always useful to see what the inferred schema that ClickHouse determines from the file:
Let’s see what the most expensive neighborhoods are:
When you are ready to insert your files into ClickHouse, startup a ClickHouse server and insert the results of your file and s3 table functions into a MergeTree table. View the Quick Start for more details.

Format Conversions

You can use clickhouse-local for converting data between different formats. Example:
Formats are auto-detected from file extensions:
As a shortcut, you can write it using the --copy argument:

Usage

By default clickhouse-local has access to data of a ClickHouse server on the same host, and it does not depend on the server’s configuration. It also supports loading server configuration using --config-file argument. For temporary data, a unique temporary data directory is created by default. Basic usage (Linux):
Basic usage (Mac):
clickhouse-local is also supported on Windows through WSL2.
Arguments:
  • -S, --structure — table structure for input data.
  • --input-format — input format, TSV by default.
  • -F, --file — path to data, stdin by default.
  • -q, --query — queries to execute with ; as delimiter. --query can be specified multiple times, e.g. --query "SELECT 1" --query "SELECT 2". Cannot be used simultaneously with --queries-file.
  • --queries-file - file path with queries to execute. --queries-file can be specified multiple times, e.g. --query queries1.sql --query queries2.sql. Cannot be used simultaneously with --query.
  • --multiquery, -n – If specified, multiple queries separated by semicolons can be listed after the --query option. For convenience, it is also possible to omit --query and pass the queries directly after --multiquery.
  • -N, --table — table name where to put output data, table by default.
  • -f, --format, --output-format — output format, TSV by default.
  • -d, --database — default database, _local by default.
  • --stacktrace — whether to dump debug output in case of exception.
  • --echo [ <bool> ] — print each query before execution. Takes an optional boolean value. Enabled by default in interactive mode and disabled in batch mode. Note: because --echo now takes an optional value, a positional query placed immediately after a bare --echo is consumed as its value; use --echo --query "...", --echo -q "...", --echo=false, or piped stdin instead.
  • --echo-formatted [ <bool> ] — format the echoed queries. Takes an optional boolean value. Enabled by default in interactive mode and disabled in batch mode.
  • --echo-query-id [ <bool> ] — print the query_id before execution. Takes an optional boolean value. Enabled by default in interactive mode and disabled in batch mode.
  • --echo-query-separator <string> — print this separator before the formatted echoed query (requires --echo-formatted), making it easier to tell the typed query apart from its reformatted echo. Empty by default (disabled).
  • --highlight, --hilite <bool> — toggle syntax highlighting of the command prompt and the echoed queries. Enabled by default. Highlighting is applied only when writing to a terminal.
  • --hints <bool> — show as-you-type autocompletion hints (inline “ghost” text) for the best matching suggestion when the cursor is at the end of the input. Navigate the hints with Up/Down (or Ctrl-Up/Ctrl-Down); accept the inline hint with Tab or Right; Enter accepts a hint only after one has been explicitly selected and otherwise runs the query; Tab also opens the classic completion list. Requires --highlight (hints need color) and the suggestion machinery (so --disable_suggestion also turns them off). Enabled by default.
  • --verbose — more details on query execution.
  • --logger.console — Log to console.
  • --logger.log — Log file name.
  • --logger.level — Log level.
  • --ignore-error — do not stop processing if a query failed.
  • -c, --config-file — path to configuration file in same format as for ClickHouse server, by default the configuration empty.
  • --no-system-tables — do not attach system tables.
  • --help — arguments references for clickhouse-local.
  • -V, --version — print version information and exit.
Also, there are arguments for each ClickHouse configuration variable which are more commonly used instead of --config-file.

Commands

LS Command

Lists all the files in the current working directory accessible to clickhouse-local. You can run it in interactive mode like:
Query
Response
You can also run it as a query using the argument -q:
Response

CLEAR command

Clears the terminal screen (similar to the clear command on Linux or Ctrl+L in many terminals). This is a client-side action: it is not sent to the SQL engine. In clickhouse-local, the meta-command is recognized in interactive mode and for -q and --queries-file input (same client path as -q, same idea as ls), so a bare clear does not produce an UNKNOWN_IDENTIFIER error. Remote clickhouse-client --queries-file is unchanged: file contents are executed as SQL only (no text-level meta-commands). In clickhouse-client, it is recognized only in interactive mode. With -q or query files, clear is still parsed as SQL, so automation keeps the previous error behavior instead of turning typos into a silent no-op. Supported forms: clear, CLEAR, /clear (optional trailing ; is ignored). If standard output is not a terminal (for example, when piping output), the meta-command is accepted when recognized but does not emit control sequences. With clickhouse-local and -q:

Examples

Query
Previous example is the same as:
Query
You don’t have to use stdin or --file argument, and can open any number of files using the file table function:
Query
Now let’s output memory user for each Unix user:
Query
Response

Starting TCP and HTTP Listeners

clickhouse-local can be transformed into a lightweight server that accepts TCP (native protocol) and HTTP connections. This is useful when you want to give other ClickHouse tools or applications access to the databases and tables of a running clickhouse-local instance. Note that each incoming connection gets a session of its own: temporary tables and session-level settings of the interactive clickhouse-local session are not visible to external connections. Use SYSTEM START LISTEN to open a listener and SYSTEM STOP LISTEN to close it:
The --listen_host, --tcp_port, and --http_port options configure the bind address and ports. Default ports are 9000 for TCP and 8123 for HTTP.
SecurityBy default, clickhouse-local runs with the temporary users setup, so any listener it opens is unauthenticated. Bind to a loopback address (127.0.0.1 or ::1) unless you have explicitly configured users and access control by pointing the users_config setting at a custom users.xml (for example via --config-file). Listening on a non-loopback address without authentication exposes the data of the local instance to anyone who can reach the chosen port.

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Last modified on July 11, 2026