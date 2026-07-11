Guide to using clickhouse-local for processing data without a server

​ When to use clickhouse-local vs. ClickHouse

clickhouse-local is an easy-to-use version of ClickHouse that is ideal for developers who need to perform fast processing on local and remote files using SQL without having to install a full database server. With clickhouse-local , developers can use SQL commands (using the clickhouse-local is that it is already included when installing clickhouse-local quickly, without the need for a complex installation process. is an easy-to-use version of ClickHouse that is ideal for developers who need to perform fast processing on local and remote files using SQL without having to install a full database server. With, developers can use SQL commands (using the ClickHouse SQL dialect directly from the command line, providing a simple and efficient way to access ClickHouse features without the need for a full ClickHouse installation. One of the main benefits ofis that it is already included when installing clickhouse-client . This means that developers can get started withquickly, without the need for a complex installation process.

clickhouse-local is a great tool for development and testing purposes, and for processing files, it is not suitable for serving end users or applications. In these scenarios, it is recommended to use the open-source clickhouse-local . Whileis a great tool for development and testing purposes, and for processing files, it is not suitable for serving end users or applications. In these scenarios, it is recommended to use the open-source ClickHouse . ClickHouse is a powerful OLAP database that is designed to handle large-scale analytical workloads. It provides fast and efficient processing of complex queries on large datasets, making it ideal for use in production environments where high-performance is critical. Additionally, ClickHouse offers a wide range of features such as replication, sharding, and high availability, which are essential for scaling up to handle large datasets and serving applications. If you need to handle larger datasets or serve end users or applications, we recommend using open-source ClickHouse instead of

clickhouse-local is executed using the same clickhouse binary that runs the ClickHouse server and clickhouse-client . The easiest way to download the latest version is with the following command:

curl https://clickhouse.com/ | sh

The binary you just downloaded can run all sorts of ClickHouse tools and utilities. If you want to run ClickHouse as a database server, check out the Quick Start

​ Query data in a file using SQL

A common use of clickhouse-local is to run ad-hoc queries on files: where you don’t have to insert the data into a table. clickhouse-local can stream the data from a file into a temporary table and execute your SQL.

If the file is sitting on the same machine as clickhouse-local , you can simply specify the file to load. The following reviews.tsv file contains a sampling of Amazon product reviews:

./clickhouse local -q "SELECT * FROM 'reviews.tsv'"

This command is a shortcut of:

./clickhouse local -q "SELECT * FROM file('reviews.tsv')"

ClickHouse knows the file uses a tab-separated format from filename extension. If you need to explicitly specify the format, simply add one of the many ClickHouse input formats

./clickhouse local -q "SELECT * FROM file('reviews.tsv', 'TabSeparated')"

The file table function creates a table, and you can use DESCRIBE to see the inferred schema:

./clickhouse local -q "DESCRIBE file('reviews.tsv')"

You are allowed to use globs in file name (See glob substitutions ). Examples: ./clickhouse local -q "SELECT * FROM 'reviews*.jsonl'" ./clickhouse local -q "SELECT * FROM 'review_?.csv'" ./clickhouse local -q "SELECT * FROM 'review_{1..3}.csv'"

marketplace Nullable(String) customer_id Nullable(Int64) review_id Nullable(String) product_id Nullable(String) product_parent Nullable(Int64) product_title Nullable(String) product_category Nullable(String) star_rating Nullable(Int64) helpful_votes Nullable(Int64) total_votes Nullable(Int64) vine Nullable(String) verified_purchase Nullable(String) review_headline Nullable(String) review_body Nullable(String) review_date Nullable(Date)

Let’s find a product with the highest rating:

./clickhouse local -q "SELECT argMax(product_title,star_rating), max(star_rating) FROM file('reviews.tsv')"

Monopoly Junior Board Game 5

​ Query data in a Parquet file in AWS S3

If you have a file in S3, use clickhouse-local and the s3 table function to query the file in place (without inserting the data into a ClickHouse table). We have a file named house_0.parquet in a public bucket that contains home prices of property sold in the United Kingdom. Let’s see how many rows it has:

./clickhouse local -q " SELECT count() FROM s3('https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/house_parquet/house_0.parquet')"

The file has 2.7M rows:

2772030

It’s always useful to see what the inferred schema that ClickHouse determines from the file:

./clickhouse local -q "DESCRIBE s3('https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/house_parquet/house_0.parquet')"

price Nullable(Int64) date Nullable(UInt16) postcode1 Nullable(String) postcode2 Nullable(String) type Nullable(String) is_new Nullable(UInt8) duration Nullable(String) addr1 Nullable(String) addr2 Nullable(String) street Nullable(String) locality Nullable(String) town Nullable(String) district Nullable(String) county Nullable(String)

Let’s see what the most expensive neighborhoods are:

./clickhouse local -q " SELECT town, district, count() AS c, round(avg(price)) AS price, bar(price, 0, 5000000, 100) FROM s3('https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/house_parquet/house_0.parquet') GROUP BY town, district HAVING c >= 100 ORDER BY price DESC LIMIT 10"

LONDON CITY OF LONDON 886 2271305 █████████████████████████████████████████████▍ LEATHERHEAD ELMBRIDGE 206 1176680 ███████████████████████▌ LONDON CITY OF WESTMINSTER 12577 1108221 ██████████████████████▏ LONDON KENSINGTON AND CHELSEA 8728 1094496 █████████████████████▉ HYTHE FOLKESTONE AND HYTHE 130 1023980 ████████████████████▍ CHALFONT ST GILES CHILTERN 113 835754 ████████████████▋ AMERSHAM BUCKINGHAMSHIRE 113 799596 ███████████████▉ VIRGINIA WATER RUNNYMEDE 356 789301 ███████████████▊ BARNET ENFIELD 282 740514 ██████████████▊ NORTHWOOD THREE RIVERS 184 731609 ██████████████▋

file and s3 table functions into a MergeTree table. View the When you are ready to insert your files into ClickHouse, startup a ClickHouse server and insert the results of yourandtable functions into atable. View the Quick Start for more details.

​ Format Conversions

You can use clickhouse-local for converting data between different formats. Example:

$ clickhouse-local --input-format JSONLines --output-format CSV --query "SELECT * FROM table" < data.json > data.csv

Formats are auto-detected from file extensions:

$ clickhouse-local --query "SELECT * FROM table" < data.json > data.csv

As a shortcut, you can write it using the --copy argument:

$ clickhouse-local --copy < data.json > data.csv

By default clickhouse-local has access to data of a ClickHouse server on the same host, and it does not depend on the server’s configuration. It also supports loading server configuration using --config-file argument. For temporary data, a unique temporary data directory is created by default.

Basic usage (Linux):

$ clickhouse-local --structure "table_structure" --input-format "format_of_incoming_data" --query "query"

Basic usage (Mac):

$ ./clickhouse local --structure "table_structure" --input-format "format_of_incoming_data" --query "query"

clickhouse-local is also supported on Windows through WSL2.

Arguments:

-S , --structure — table structure for input data.

, — table structure for input data. --input-format — input format, TSV by default.

— input format, by default. -F , --file — path to data, stdin by default.

, — path to data, by default. -q , --query — queries to execute with ; as delimiter. --query can be specified multiple times, e.g. --query "SELECT 1" --query "SELECT 2" . Cannot be used simultaneously with --queries-file .

, — queries to execute with as delimiter. can be specified multiple times, e.g. . Cannot be used simultaneously with . --queries-file - file path with queries to execute. --queries-file can be specified multiple times, e.g. --query queries1.sql --query queries2.sql . Cannot be used simultaneously with --query .

- file path with queries to execute. can be specified multiple times, e.g. . Cannot be used simultaneously with . --multiquery, -n – If specified, multiple queries separated by semicolons can be listed after the --query option. For convenience, it is also possible to omit --query and pass the queries directly after --multiquery .

– If specified, multiple queries separated by semicolons can be listed after the option. For convenience, it is also possible to omit and pass the queries directly after . -N , --table — table name where to put output data, table by default.

, — table name where to put output data, by default. -f , --format , --output-format — output format, TSV by default.

, , — output format, by default. -d , --database — default database, _local by default.

, — default database, by default. --stacktrace — whether to dump debug output in case of exception.

— whether to dump debug output in case of exception. --echo [ <bool> ] — print each query before execution. Takes an optional boolean value. Enabled by default in interactive mode and disabled in batch mode. Note: because --echo now takes an optional value, a positional query placed immediately after a bare --echo is consumed as its value; use --echo --query "..." , --echo -q "..." , --echo=false , or piped stdin instead.

— print each query before execution. Takes an optional boolean value. Enabled by default in interactive mode and disabled in batch mode. Note: because now takes an optional value, a positional query placed immediately after a bare is consumed as its value; use , , , or piped instead. --echo-formatted [ <bool> ] — format the echoed queries. Takes an optional boolean value. Enabled by default in interactive mode and disabled in batch mode.

— format the echoed queries. Takes an optional boolean value. Enabled by default in interactive mode and disabled in batch mode. --echo-query-id [ <bool> ] — print the query_id before execution. Takes an optional boolean value. Enabled by default in interactive mode and disabled in batch mode.

— print the before execution. Takes an optional boolean value. Enabled by default in interactive mode and disabled in batch mode. --echo-query-separator <string> — print this separator before the formatted echoed query (requires --echo-formatted ), making it easier to tell the typed query apart from its reformatted echo. Empty by default (disabled).

— print this separator before the formatted echoed query (requires ), making it easier to tell the typed query apart from its reformatted echo. Empty by default (disabled). --highlight , --hilite <bool> — toggle syntax highlighting of the command prompt and the echoed queries. Enabled by default. Highlighting is applied only when writing to a terminal.

, — toggle syntax highlighting of the command prompt and the echoed queries. Enabled by default. Highlighting is applied only when writing to a terminal. --hints <bool> — show as-you-type autocompletion hints (inline “ghost” text) for the best matching suggestion when the cursor is at the end of the input. Navigate the hints with Up/Down (or Ctrl-Up/Ctrl-Down); accept the inline hint with Tab or Right; Enter accepts a hint only after one has been explicitly selected and otherwise runs the query; Tab also opens the classic completion list. Requires --highlight (hints need color) and the suggestion machinery (so --disable_suggestion also turns them off). Enabled by default.

— show as-you-type autocompletion hints (inline “ghost” text) for the best matching suggestion when the cursor is at the end of the input. Navigate the hints with Up/Down (or Ctrl-Up/Ctrl-Down); accept the inline hint with Tab or Right; accepts a hint only after one has been explicitly selected and otherwise runs the query; also opens the classic completion list. Requires (hints need color) and the suggestion machinery (so also turns them off). Enabled by default. --verbose — more details on query execution.

— more details on query execution. --logger.console — Log to console.

— Log to console. --logger.log — Log file name.

— Log file name. --logger.level — Log level.

— Log level. --ignore-error — do not stop processing if a query failed.

— do not stop processing if a query failed. -c , --config-file — path to configuration file in same format as for ClickHouse server, by default the configuration empty.

, — path to configuration file in same format as for ClickHouse server, by default the configuration empty. --no-system-tables — do not attach system tables.

— do not attach system tables. --help — arguments references for clickhouse-local .

— arguments references for . -V , --version — print version information and exit.

Also, there are arguments for each ClickHouse configuration variable which are more commonly used instead of --config-file .

​ LS Command

Lists all the files in the current working directory accessible to clickhouse-local.

You can run it in interactive mode like:

Query ClickHouse local version 26 . 3 . 1 . 1 . :) ls SELECT _file AS file FROM file ( '*' , 'One' ) ORDER BY file ASC

Response ┌─file────────┐ │ file1.csv │ │ file2.json │ │ file3.xml │ └─────────────┘

You can also run it as a query using the argument -q:

./clickhouse-local -q ls

Response file1.csv file2.json file3.xml

​ CLEAR command

Clears the terminal screen (similar to the clear command on Linux or Ctrl+L in many terminals). This is a client-side action: it is not sent to the SQL engine.

In clickhouse-local , the meta-command is recognized in interactive mode and for -q and --queries-file input (same client path as -q , same idea as ls ), so a bare clear does not produce an UNKNOWN_IDENTIFIER error. Remote clickhouse-client --queries-file is unchanged: file contents are executed as SQL only (no text-level meta-commands).

In clickhouse-client , it is recognized only in interactive mode. With -q or query files, clear is still parsed as SQL, so automation keeps the previous error behavior instead of turning typos into a silent no-op.

Supported forms: clear , CLEAR , /clear (optional trailing ; is ignored). If standard output is not a terminal (for example, when piping output), the meta-command is accepted when recognized but does not emit control sequences.

With clickhouse-local and -q :

./clickhouse-local -q clear

Query $ echo -e "1,2

3,4" | clickhouse-local --structure "a Int64, b Int64" \ --input-format "CSV" --query "SELECT * FROM table" Read 2 rows, 32.00 B in 0.000 sec., 5182 rows/sec., 80.97 KiB/sec. 1 2 3 4

Previous example is the same as:

Query $ echo -e "1,2

3,4" | clickhouse-local -n --query " CREATE TABLE table (a Int64, b Int64) ENGINE = File(CSV, stdin); SELECT a, b FROM table; DROP TABLE table;" Read 2 rows, 32.00 B in 0.000 sec., 4987 rows/sec., 77.93 KiB/sec. 1 2 3 4

stdin or --file argument, and can open any number of files using the You don’t have to useorargument, and can open any number of files using the file table function

Query $ echo 1 | tee 1.tsv 1 $ echo 2 | tee 2.tsv 2 $ clickhouse-local --query " select * from file('1.tsv', TSV, 'a int') t1 cross join file('2.tsv', TSV, 'b int') t2" 1 2

Now let’s output memory user for each Unix user:

Query $ ps aux | tail -n +2 | awk '{ printf("%s\t%s

", $1, $4) }' \ | clickhouse-local --structure "user String, mem Float64" \ --query "SELECT user, round(sum(mem), 2) as memTotal FROM table GROUP BY user ORDER BY memTotal DESC FORMAT Pretty"

Response Read 186 rows, 4.15 KiB in 0.035 sec., 5302 rows/sec., 118.34 KiB/sec. ┏━━━━━━━━━━┳━━━━━━━━━━┓ ┃ user ┃ memTotal ┃ ┡━━━━━━━━━━╇━━━━━━━━━━┩ │ bayonet │ 113.5 │ ├──────────┼──────────┤ │ root │ 8.8 │ ├──────────┼──────────┤ ...

​ Starting TCP and HTTP Listeners

clickhouse-local can be transformed into a lightweight server that accepts TCP (native protocol) and HTTP connections. This is useful when you want to give other ClickHouse tools or applications access to the databases and tables of a running clickhouse-local instance. Note that each incoming connection gets a session of its own: temporary tables and session-level settings of the interactive clickhouse-local session are not visible to external connections.

Use SYSTEM START LISTEN to open a listener and SYSTEM STOP LISTEN to close it:

clickhouse-local \ --listen_host 127.0.0.1 \ --tcp_port 9000 \ --http_port 8123 \ --query " SYSTEM START LISTEN TCP; SYSTEM START LISTEN HTTP; SELECT * FROM url('http://127.0.0.1:8123/?query=SELECT+42', LineAsString); SYSTEM STOP LISTEN TCP; SYSTEM STOP LISTEN HTTP; "

The --listen_host , --tcp_port , and --http_port options configure the bind address and ports. Default ports are 9000 for TCP and 8123 for HTTP.

Security By default, clickhouse-local runs with the temporary users setup, so any listener it opens is unauthenticated. Bind to a loopback address ( 127.0.0.1 or ::1 ) unless you have explicitly configured users and access control by pointing the users_config setting at a custom users.xml (for example via --config-file ). Listening on a non-loopback address without authentication exposes the data of the local instance to anyone who can reach the chosen port.