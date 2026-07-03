A utility providing filesystem-like operations for ClickHouse disks. It can work in both interactive and not interactive modes.
Program-wide options
-
--config-file, -C — path to ClickHouse config, defaults to
/etc/clickhouse-server/config.xml.
-
--save-logs — Log progress of invoked commands to
/var/log/clickhouse-server/clickhouse-disks.log.
-
--log-level — What type of events to log, defaults to
none.
-
--disk — what disk to use for
mkdir, move, read, write, remove commands. Defaults to
default.
-
--query, -q — single query that can be executed without launching interactive mode
-
--help, -h — print all the options and commands with description
Lazy initialization
All disks which are available in config are initialized lazily. This means that the corresponding object for a disk is initialized only when corresponding disk is used in some command. This is done to make the utility more robust and to avoid touching of disks which are described in config but not used by a user and can fail during initialization. However, there should be a disk which is initialized at the clickhouse-disks launch. This disk is specified with parameter
--disk through command-line (default value is
default).
Default Disks
After launching, there are two disks that are not specified in the configuration but are available for initialization.
-
local Disk: This disk is designed to mimic the local file system from which the
clickhouse-disks utility was launched. Its initial path is the directory from which
clickhouse-disks was started, and it is mounted at the root directory of the file system.
-
default Disk: This disk is mounted to the local file system in the directory specified by the
clickhouse/path parameter in the configuration (the default value is
/var/lib/clickhouse). Its initial path is set to
/.
Clickhouse-disks state
For each disk that was added the utility stores current directory (as in a usual filesystem). User can change current directory and switch between disks.
State is reflected in a prompt “
disk_name:
path_name”
Commands
In these documentation file all mandatory positional arguments are referred as
<parameter>, named arguments are referred as
[--parameter value]. All positional parameters could be mentioned as a named parameter with a corresponding name.
-
cd (change-dir, change_dir) [--disk disk] <path>
Change directory to path
path on disk
disk (default value is a current disk). No disk switching happens.
-
copy (cp) [--disk-from disk_1] [--disk-to disk_2] <path-from> <path-to>.
Recursively copy data from
path-from at disk
disk_1 (default value is a current disk (parameter
disk in a non-interactive mode))
to
path-to at disk
disk_2 (default value is a current disk (parameter
disk in a non-interactive mode)).
-
current_disk_with_path (current, current_disk, current_path)
Print current state in format:
Disk: "current_disk" Path: "current path on current disk"
-
du [--human-readable] [<path>]
Print the total size in bytes for the file or directory at
path on a current disk. For a directory the size of all files it contains is summed up recursively. If
path is not specified, the current directory is used. With
--human-readable (
-h) the size is printed in a human-readable format (e.g.
1.23 GiB).
-
help [<command>]
Print help message about command
command. If
command is not specified print information about all commands.
-
move (mv) <path-from> <path-to>.
Move file or directory from
path-from to
path-to within current disk.
-
remove (rm, delete) <path>.
Remove
path recursively on a current disk.
-
link (ln) <path-from> <path-to>.
Create a hardlink from
path-from to
path-to on a current disk.
-
list (ls) [--recursive] <path>
List files at
paths on a current disk. Non-recursive by default.
-
list-disks (list_disks, ls-disks, ls_disks).
List disks names.
-
mkdir [--recursive] <path> on a current disk.
Create a directory. Non-recursive by default.
-
read (r) <path-from> [--path-to path]
Read a file from
path-from to
path (
stdout if not supplied).
-
read-bitmap <path-from> [--values]
Inspect a delete-bitmap (
.rbm) sidecar at
path-from. Prints the magic and version, the CRC validity, the cardinality (number of deleted rows) and the row range. With
--values it also dumps all set bits (the deleted row offsets) in ascending order.
-
switch-disk [--path path] <disk>
Switch to disk
disk on path
path (if
path is not specified default value is a previous path on disk
disk).
-
write (w) [--path-from path] <path-to>.
Write a file from
path (
stdin if
path is not supplied, input must finish by Ctrl+D) to
path-to.
-
wc <path> [--bytes] [--lines] [--words]
Count bytes, lines and words in the file at
path on the current disk (like Unix
wc). With no flag all three counts are printed in the order of lines, words, then bytes. Use
--bytes (
-c),
--lines (
-l),
--words (
-w) to select specific counts.
-
sed <expression> <path>
Apply the
sed
expression to the file at
path on the current disk, in place. Requires
sed to be installed on the host. Only a single
sed expression with no options is supported (e.g.
's/foo/bar/g',
'/foo/d'), not multiple expressions (
-e ... -e ...) or options combined with an address (e.g.
-n with
4,10p).
-
read-checksums <path>
Read a
checksums.txt file of a
MergeTree data part on a current disk and print it to
stdout as a tab-separated, human-readable table with the columns
name,
file_size,
file_hash,
uncompressed_size, and
uncompressed_hash. The last two columns are present only for compressed files.
Last modified on July 3, 2026