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A client application to interact with clickhouse-keeper by its native protocol.

Keys

  • -q QUERY, --query=QUERY — Query to execute. If this parameter is not passed, clickhouse-keeper-client will start in interactive mode.
  • -h HOST, --host=HOST — Server host. Default value: localhost.
  • -p N, --port=N — Server port. Default value: 9181
  • -c FILE_PATH, --config-file=FILE_PATH — Set path of config file to get the connection string. Default value: config.xml.
  • --password=PASSWORD — Password for authentication. Can also be set via the CLICKHOUSE_KEEPER_PASSWORD environment variable or in the XML config file under <zookeeper><password>.
  • --identity=IDENTITY — Identity for digest authentication scheme. Can also be set via the CLICKHOUSE_KEEPER_IDENTITY environment variable or in the XML config file under <zookeeper><identity>.
  • --connection-timeout=TIMEOUT — Set connection timeout in seconds. Default value: 10s.
  • --session-timeout=TIMEOUT — Set session timeout in seconds. Default value: 10s.
  • --operation-timeout=TIMEOUT — Set operation timeout in seconds. Default value: 10s.
  • --history-file=FILE_PATH — Set path of history file. Default value: ~/.keeper-client-history.
  • --log-level=LEVEL — Set log level. Default value: information.
  • --no-confirmation — If set, will not require a confirmation on several commands. Default value false for interactive and true for query
  • --help — Shows the help message.

Environment Variables

  • CLICKHOUSE_KEEPER_PASSWORD — Used as the default password if --password is not provided on the command line.
  • CLICKHOUSE_KEEPER_IDENTITY — Used as the default identity if --identity is not provided on the command line.

Authentication

When connecting to a Keeper server that requires authentication, the password is resolved in the following priority order (first match wins):
  1. --password command-line argument
  2. CLICKHOUSE_KEEPER_PASSWORD environment variable
  3. <zookeeper><password> in the XML config file specified by --config-file
The same priority applies to --identity / CLICKHOUSE_KEEPER_IDENTITY / <zookeeper><identity>. Example XML config file with authentication settings:

Example

Commands

  • ls '[path]' [watch_id] — Lists the nodes for the given path (default: cwd). Optionally sets a children watch identified by watch_id
  • cd '[path]' — Changes the working path (default .)
  • cp '<src>' '<dest>' — Copies ‘src’ node to ‘dest’ path
  • cpr '<src>' '<dest>' — Copies ‘src’ node subtree to ‘dest’ path
  • mv '<src>' '<dest>' — Moves ‘src’ node to the ‘dest’ path
  • mvr '<src>' '<dest>' — Moves ‘src’ node subtree to ‘dest’ path
  • exists '<path>' [watch_id] — Returns 1 if node exists, 0 otherwise. Optionally sets a watch identified by watch_id
  • set '<path>' <value> [version] — Updates the node’s value. Only updates if version matches (default: -1)
  • create '<path>' <value> [mode] — Creates new node with the set value
  • touch '<path>' — Creates new node with an empty string as value. Doesn’t throw an exception if the node already exists
  • get '<path>' [watch_id] — Returns the node’s value. Optionally sets a data watch identified by watch_id
  • watch <watch_id> [timeout_seconds] — Waits for the watch event identified by watch_id and prints the event type and path. If timeout_seconds is specified, returns an error after the given timeout
  • rm '<path>' [version] — Removes the node only if version matches (default: -1)
  • rmr '<path>' [limit] — Recursively deletes path if the subtree size is smaller than the limit. Confirmation required (default limit = 100)
  • flwc <command> — Executes four-letter-word command
  • help — Prints this message
  • get_direct_children_number '[path]' — Get numbers of direct children nodes under a specific path
  • get_all_children_number '[path]' — Get all numbers of children nodes under a specific path
  • get_stat '[path]' — Returns the node’s stat (default .)
  • find_super_nodes <threshold> '[path]' — Finds nodes with number of children larger than some threshold for the given path (default .)
  • delete_stale_backups — Deletes ClickHouse nodes used for backups that are now inactive
  • find_big_family [path] [n] — Returns the top n nodes with the biggest family in the subtree (default path = . and n = 10)
  • sync '<path>' — Synchronizes node between processes and leader
  • reconfig <add|remove|set> "<arg>" [version] — Reconfigure Keeper cluster. See /docs/en/guides/sre/keeper/clickhouse-keeper#reconfiguration
Last modified on July 3, 2026