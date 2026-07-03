Documentation for the ClickHouse Keeper client utility

A client application to interact with clickhouse-keeper by its native protocol.

-q QUERY , --query=QUERY — Query to execute. If this parameter is not passed, clickhouse-keeper-client will start in interactive mode.

, — Query to execute. If this parameter is not passed, will start in interactive mode. -h HOST , --host=HOST — Server host. Default value: localhost .

, — Server host. Default value: . -p N , --port=N — Server port. Default value: 9181

, — Server port. Default value: 9181 -c FILE_PATH , --config-file=FILE_PATH — Set path of config file to get the connection string. Default value: config.xml .

, — Set path of config file to get the connection string. Default value: . --password=PASSWORD — Password for authentication. Can also be set via the CLICKHOUSE_KEEPER_PASSWORD environment variable or in the XML config file under <zookeeper><password> .

— Password for authentication. Can also be set via the environment variable or in the XML config file under . --identity=IDENTITY — Identity for digest authentication scheme. Can also be set via the CLICKHOUSE_KEEPER_IDENTITY environment variable or in the XML config file under <zookeeper><identity> .

— Identity for authentication scheme. Can also be set via the environment variable or in the XML config file under . --connection-timeout=TIMEOUT — Set connection timeout in seconds. Default value: 10s.

— Set connection timeout in seconds. Default value: 10s. --session-timeout=TIMEOUT — Set session timeout in seconds. Default value: 10s.

— Set session timeout in seconds. Default value: 10s. --operation-timeout=TIMEOUT — Set operation timeout in seconds. Default value: 10s.

— Set operation timeout in seconds. Default value: 10s. --history-file=FILE_PATH — Set path of history file. Default value: ~/.keeper-client-history .

— Set path of history file. Default value: . --log-level=LEVEL — Set log level. Default value: information .

— Set log level. Default value: . --no-confirmation — If set, will not require a confirmation on several commands. Default value false for interactive and true for query

— If set, will not require a confirmation on several commands. Default value for interactive and for query --help — Shows the help message.

​ Environment Variables

CLICKHOUSE_KEEPER_PASSWORD — Used as the default password if --password is not provided on the command line.

— Used as the default password if is not provided on the command line. CLICKHOUSE_KEEPER_IDENTITY — Used as the default identity if --identity is not provided on the command line.

When connecting to a Keeper server that requires authentication, the password is resolved in the following priority order (first match wins):

--password command-line argument CLICKHOUSE_KEEPER_PASSWORD environment variable <zookeeper><password> in the XML config file specified by --config-file

The same priority applies to --identity / CLICKHOUSE_KEEPER_IDENTITY / <zookeeper><identity> .

Example XML config file with authentication settings:

< clickhouse > < zookeeper > < password > secret </ password > < node index = "1" > < host > localhost </ host > < port > 9181 </ port > </ node > </ zookeeper > </ clickhouse >

./clickhouse-keeper-client -h localhost -p 9181 --connection-timeout 30 --session-timeout 30 --operation-timeout 30 Connected to ZooKeeper at [::1]:9181 with session_id 137 / : ) ls keeper foo bar / : ) cd 'keeper' /keeper : ) ls api_version /keeper : ) cd 'api_version' /keeper/api_version : ) ls /keeper/api_version : ) cd 'xyz' Path /keeper/api_version/xyz does not exist /keeper/api_version : ) cd ../../ / : ) ls keeper foo bar / : ) get 'keeper/api_version' 2