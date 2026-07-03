A client application to interact with clickhouse-keeper by its native protocol.
Keys
-
-q QUERY,
--query=QUERY — Query to execute. If this parameter is not passed,
clickhouse-keeper-client will start in interactive mode.
-
-h HOST,
--host=HOST — Server host. Default value:
localhost.
-
-p N,
--port=N — Server port. Default value: 9181
-
-c FILE_PATH,
--config-file=FILE_PATH — Set path of config file to get the connection string. Default value:
config.xml.
-
--password=PASSWORD — Password for authentication. Can also be set via the
CLICKHOUSE_KEEPER_PASSWORD environment variable or in the XML config file under
<zookeeper><password>.
-
--identity=IDENTITY — Identity for
digest authentication scheme. Can also be set via the
CLICKHOUSE_KEEPER_IDENTITY environment variable or in the XML config file under
<zookeeper><identity>.
-
--connection-timeout=TIMEOUT — Set connection timeout in seconds. Default value: 10s.
-
--session-timeout=TIMEOUT — Set session timeout in seconds. Default value: 10s.
-
--operation-timeout=TIMEOUT — Set operation timeout in seconds. Default value: 10s.
-
--history-file=FILE_PATH — Set path of history file. Default value:
~/.keeper-client-history.
-
--log-level=LEVEL — Set log level. Default value:
information.
-
--no-confirmation — If set, will not require a confirmation on several commands. Default value
false for interactive and
true for query
-
--help — Shows the help message.
Environment Variables
-
CLICKHOUSE_KEEPER_PASSWORD — Used as the default password if
--password is not provided on the command line.
-
CLICKHOUSE_KEEPER_IDENTITY — Used as the default identity if
--identity is not provided on the command line.
Authentication
When connecting to a Keeper server that requires authentication, the password is resolved in the following priority order (first match wins):
The same priority applies to
-
--password command-line argument
-
CLICKHOUSE_KEEPER_PASSWORD environment variable
-
<zookeeper><password> in the XML config file specified by
--config-file
--identity /
CLICKHOUSE_KEEPER_IDENTITY /
<zookeeper><identity>.
Example XML config file with authentication settings:
Example
Commands
-
ls '[path]' [watch_id] — Lists the nodes for the given path (default: cwd). Optionally sets a children watch identified by
watch_id
-
cd '[path]' — Changes the working path (default
.)
-
cp '<src>' '<dest>' — Copies ‘src’ node to ‘dest’ path
-
cpr '<src>' '<dest>' — Copies ‘src’ node subtree to ‘dest’ path
-
mv '<src>' '<dest>' — Moves ‘src’ node to the ‘dest’ path
-
mvr '<src>' '<dest>' — Moves ‘src’ node subtree to ‘dest’ path
-
exists '<path>' [watch_id] — Returns
1 if node exists,
0 otherwise. Optionally sets a watch identified by
watch_id
-
set '<path>' <value> [version] — Updates the node’s value. Only updates if version matches (default: -1)
-
create '<path>' <value> [mode] — Creates new node with the set value
-
touch '<path>' — Creates new node with an empty string as value. Doesn’t throw an exception if the node already exists
-
get '<path>' [watch_id] — Returns the node’s value. Optionally sets a data watch identified by
watch_id
-
watch <watch_id> [timeout_seconds] — Waits for the watch event identified by
watch_id and prints the event type and path. If
timeout_seconds is specified, returns an error after the given timeout
-
rm '<path>' [version] — Removes the node only if version matches (default: -1)
-
rmr '<path>' [limit] — Recursively deletes path if the subtree size is smaller than the limit. Confirmation required (default limit = 100)
-
flwc <command> — Executes four-letter-word command
-
help — Prints this message
-
get_direct_children_number '[path]' — Get numbers of direct children nodes under a specific path
-
get_all_children_number '[path]' — Get all numbers of children nodes under a specific path
-
get_stat '[path]' — Returns the node’s stat (default
.)
-
find_super_nodes <threshold> '[path]' — Finds nodes with number of children larger than some threshold for the given path (default
.)
-
delete_stale_backups — Deletes ClickHouse nodes used for backups that are now inactive
-
find_big_family [path] [n] — Returns the top n nodes with the biggest family in the subtree (default path =
. and n = 10)
-
sync '<path>' — Synchronizes node between processes and leader
-
reconfig <add|remove|set> "<arg>" [version] — Reconfigure Keeper cluster. See /docs/en/guides/sre/keeper/clickhouse-keeper#reconfiguration
Last modified on July 3, 2026