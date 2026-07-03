Skip to main content
Simple HTTP-server which works like a proxy for ODBC driver. The main motivation was possible segfaults or another faults in ODBC implementations, which can crash whole clickhouse-server process. This tool works via HTTP, not via pipes, shared memory, or TCP because:
  • It’s simpler to implement
  • It’s simpler to debug
  • jdbc-bridge can be implemented in the same way

Usage

clickhouse-server use this tool inside odbc table function and StorageODBC. However it can be used as standalone tool from command line with the following parameters in POST-request URL:
  • connection_string — ODBC connection string.
  • sample_block — columns description in ClickHouse NamesAndTypesList format, name in backticks, type as string. Name and type are space separated, rows separated with newline.
  • max_block_size — optional parameter, sets maximum size of single block. Query is send in post body. Response is returned in RowBinary format.

Example:

Last modified on July 3, 2026