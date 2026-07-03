Simple HTTP-server which works like a proxy for ODBC driver. The main motivation
was possible segfaults or another faults in ODBC implementations, which can
crash whole clickhouse-server process.
This tool works via HTTP, not via pipes, shared memory, or TCP because:
- It’s simpler to implement
- It’s simpler to debug
- jdbc-bridge can be implemented in the same way
Usage
clickhouse-server use this tool inside odbc table function and StorageODBC.
However it can be used as standalone tool from command line with the following
parameters in POST-request URL:
-
connection_string — ODBC connection string.
-
sample_block — columns description in ClickHouse NamesAndTypesList format, name in backticks,
type as string. Name and type are space separated, rows separated with
newline.
-
max_block_size — optional parameter, sets maximum size of single block.
Query is send in post body. Response is returned in RowBinary format.
Example:
Last modified on July 3, 2026