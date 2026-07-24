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This section broadly covers backups and restores in ClickHouse. For a more detailed description of each backup method, see the pages for specific methods in the sidebar.

Introduction

While replication provides protection from hardware failures, it doesn’t protect against human errors: accidental deletion of data, deletion of the wrong table or a table on the wrong cluster, and software bugs that result in incorrect data processing or data corruption. In many cases mistakes like these will affect all replicas. ClickHouse has built-in safeguards to prevent some types of mistakes, for example, by default you can’t just drop tables with a MergeTree family engine containing more than 50 Gb of data. However, these safeguards don’t cover all possible cases and problems can still occur. To effectively mitigate possible human errors, you should carefully prepare a strategy for backing up and restoring your data in advance. Each company has different resources available and business requirements, so there’s no universal solution for ClickHouse backups and restores that will fit every situation. What works for one gigabyte of data likely won’t work for tens of petabytes of data. There are a variety of possible approaches with their own pros and cons, which are presented in this section of the docs. It is a good idea to use several approaches instead of just one such as to compensate for their various shortcomings.
Keep in mind that if you backed something up and never tried to restore it, chances are that the restore won’t work properly when you actually need it (or at least it will take longer than the business can tolerate). So whatever backup approach you choose, make sure to automate the restore process as well, and practice it on a spare ClickHouse cluster regularly.
The following pages detail the various backup and restore methods available in ClickHouse: Backups can:

Backup types

Backups can be either full or incremental. Full backups are a complete copy of the data, while incremental backups are a delta of the data from the last full backup. Full backups have the advantage of being a simple, independent (of other backups) and reliable recovery method. However, they can take a long time to complete and can consume a lot of space. Incremental backups, on the other hand, are more efficient in terms of both time and space, but restoring the data requires all the backups to be available. Depending on your needs, you may want to use:
  • Full backups for smaller databases or critical data.
  • Incremental backups for larger databases or when backups need to be done frequently and cost effectively.
  • Both, for instance, weekly full backups and daily incremental backups.

Synchronous vs asynchronous backups

BACKUP and RESTORE commands can also be marked ASYNC. In this case, the backup command returns immediately, and the backup process runs in the background. If the commands aren’t marked ASYNC, the backup process is synchronous and the command blocks until the backup completes.

Concurrent vs non-concurrent backups

By default, ClickHouse allows concurrent backups and restores. This means you can initiate multiple backup or restore operations simultaneously. However, there are server-level settings that let you disallow this behavior. If you set these settings to false, only one backup or restore operation is allowed to run on a cluster at a time. This can help avoid resource contention or potential conflicts between operations. To disallow concurrent backup/restore, you can use these settings respectively:
The default value for both is true, so by default concurrent backup/restores are allowed. When these settings are false on a cluster, only a single backup/restore is allowed to run on a cluster at a time.

Compressed vs uncompressed backups

ClickHouse backups support compression through the compression_method and compression_level settings. When creating a backup, you can specify:

Using named collections

Named collections allow you to store key-value pairs (like S3 credentials, endpoints, and settings) that can be reused across backup/restore operations. They help to:
  • Hide credentials from users without admin access
  • Simplify commands by storing complex configuration centrally
  • Maintain consistency across operations
  • Avoid credential exposure in query logs
See “named collections” for further details.

Backing up system, log or access management tables

System tables can also be included in your backup and restore workflows, but their inclusion depends on your specific use case. System tables that store historic data, such as those with a _log suffix (e.g., query_log, part_log), can be backed up and restored like any other table. If your use case relies on analyzing historic data - for example, using query_log to track query performance or debug issues - it’s recommended to include these tables in your backup strategy. However, if historic data from these tables is not required, they can be excluded to save backup storage space. System tables related to access management, such as users, roles, row_policies, settings_profiles, and quotas, receive special treatment during backup and restore operations. When these tables are included in a backup, their content is exported to a special accessXX.txt file, which encapsulates the equivalent SQL statements for creating and configuring the access entities. Upon restoration, the restore process interprets these files and re-applies the SQL commands to recreate the users, roles, and other configurations. This feature ensures that the access control configuration of a ClickHouse cluster can be backed up and restored as part of the cluster’s overall setup. This functionality only works for configurations managed through SQL commands (referred to as “SQL-driven Access Control and Account Management”). Access configurations defined in ClickHouse server configuration files (e.g. users.xml) aren’t included in backups and can’t be restored through this method.

General syntax

See “command summary” for more details of each command.

Command summary

Each of the commands above is detailed below:

Settings

Generic backup/restore settings S3 specific settings Azure specific settings

Administration and troubleshooting

The backup command returns an id and status, and that id can be used to get the status of the backup. This is very useful to check the progress of long ASYNC backups. The example below shows a failure that happened when trying to overwrite an existing backup file:
Along with the system.backups table, all backup and restore operations are also tracked in the system log table system.backup_log:
Last modified on July 24, 2026