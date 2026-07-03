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ClickHouse Keeper provides an HTTP API and embedded web dashboard for monitoring, health checks, and storage management. This interface allows operators to inspect cluster status, execute commands, and manage Keeper storage through a web browser or HTTP clients.

Configuration

To enable the HTTP API, add the http_control section to your keeper_server configuration:

Configuration Options

Endpoints

Dashboard

  • Path: /dashboard
  • Method: GET
  • Description: Serves an embedded web dashboard for monitoring and managing Keeper
The dashboard provides:
  • Real-time cluster status visualization
  • Node monitoring (role, latency, connections)
  • Storage browser
  • Command execution interface

Readiness Probe

  • Path: /ready (configurable)
  • Method: GET
  • Description: Health check endpoint
Success response (HTTP 200):

Commands API

  • Path: /api/v1/commands/{command}
  • Methods: GET, POST
  • Description: Executes Four-Letter Word commands or ClickHouse Keeper Client CLI commands
Query parameters:
  • command - The command to execute
  • cwd - Current working directory for path-based commands (default: /)
Examples:

Storage API

  • Base Path: /api/v1/storage
  • Description: REST API for Keeper storage operations
The Storage API follows REST conventions where HTTP methods indicate the operation type:
Last modified on July 3, 2026