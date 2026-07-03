ClickHouse Keeper provides an HTTP API and embedded web dashboard for monitoring, health checks, and storage management.
This interface allows operators to inspect cluster status, execute commands, and manage Keeper storage through a web browser or HTTP clients.
Configuration
To enable the HTTP API, add the
http_control section to your
keeper_server configuration:
Configuration Options
Endpoints
Dashboard
The dashboard provides:
- Path:
/dashboard
- Method: GET
- Description: Serves an embedded web dashboard for monitoring and managing Keeper
- Real-time cluster status visualization
- Node monitoring (role, latency, connections)
- Storage browser
- Command execution interface
Readiness Probe
Success response (HTTP 200):
- Path:
/ready (configurable)
- Method: GET
- Description: Health check endpoint
Commands API
Query parameters:
- Path:
/api/v1/commands/{command}
- Methods: GET, POST
- Description: Executes Four-Letter Word commands or ClickHouse Keeper Client CLI commands
Examples:
-
command - The command to execute
-
cwd - Current working directory for path-based commands (default:
/)
Storage API
The Storage API follows REST conventions where HTTP methods indicate the operation type:
- Base Path:
/api/v1/storage
- Description: REST API for Keeper storage operations
Last modified on July 3, 2026