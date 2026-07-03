or
$ clickhouse-benchmark --query ["single query"] [keys]
or
$ echo "single query" | clickhouse-benchmark [keys]
If you want to send a set of queries, create a text file and place each query on the individual string in this file. For example:
$ clickhouse-benchmark [keys] <<< "single query"
Then pass this file to a standard input of
SELECT * FROM system.numbers LIMIT 10000000;
SELECT 1;
clickhouse-benchmark:
clickhouse-benchmark [keys] < queries_file;
Command-line options
--query=QUERY— Query to execute. If this parameter is not passed,
clickhouse-benchmarkwill read queries from standard input.
--query_id=ID— Query Id.
--query_id_prefix=ID_PREFIX— Query Id Prefix.
--queries-format=FORMAT— Format of queries read from standard input. Possible values:
tsv(default, one tab-escaped query per line) and
script(parse the input as a script of multiple queries separated by semicolons). Limitation of
script:
INSERT ... FORMATqueries must be on a single line.
-c N,
--concurrency=N— Number of queries that
clickhouse-benchmarksends simultaneously. Default value: 1.
-C N,
--max_concurrency=N— Gradually increases number of parallel queries up to specified value, making one report for every concurrency level.
--precise— Enables precise per-interval reporting with weighted metrics.
-d N,
--delay=N— Interval in seconds between intermediate reports (to disable reports set 0). Default value: 1.
-h HOST,
--host=HOST— Server host. Default value:
localhost. For the comparison mode you can use multiple
-hkeys.
-i N,
--iterations=N— Total number of queries. Default value: 0 (repeat forever).
-r,
--randomize— Random order of queries execution if there is more than one input query.
-s,
--secure— Using
TLSconnection.
-t N,
--timelimit=N— Time limit in seconds.
clickhouse-benchmarkstops sending queries when the specified time limit is reached. Default value: 0 (time limit disabled).
--port=N— Server port. Default value: 9000. For the comparison mode you can use multiple
--portkeys.
--confidence=N— Level of confidence for T-test. Possible values: 0 (80%), 1 (90%), 2 (95%), 3 (98%), 4 (99%), 5 (99.5%). Default value: 5. In the comparison mode
clickhouse-benchmarkperforms the Independent two-sample Student’s t-test to determine whether the two distributions aren’t different with the selected level of confidence.
--cumulative— Printing cumulative data instead of data per interval.
--database=DATABASE_NAME— ClickHouse database name. Default value:
default.
--user=USERNAME— ClickHouse user name. Default value:
default.
--password=PSWD— ClickHouse user password. Default value: empty string.
--stacktrace— Stack traces output. When the key is set,
clickhouse-benchmarkoutputs stack traces of exceptions.
--stage=WORD— Query processing stage at server. ClickHouse stops query processing and returns an answer to
clickhouse-benchmarkat the specified stage. Possible values:
complete,
fetch_columns,
with_mergeable_state. Default value:
complete.
--roundrobin— Instead of comparing queries for different
--host/
--portjust pick one random
--host/
--portfor every query and send query to it.
--reconnect=N— Control reconnection behaviour. Possible values 0 (never reconnect), 1 (reconnect for every query), or N (reconnect after every N queries). Default value: 0.
--max-consecutive-errors=N— Number of allowed consecutive errors. Default value: 0.
--ignore-error,
--continue_on_errors— Continue testing even if queries failed.
--client-side-time— Display the time including network communication instead of server-side time; Note that for server versions before 22.8 we always display client-side time.
--proto-caps— Enable/disable chunking in data transfer. choices (can be comma-separated):
chunked_optional,
notchunked,
notchunked_optional,
send_chunked,
send_chunked_optional,
send_notchunked,
send_notchunked_optional,
recv_chunked,
recv_chunked_optional,
recv_notchunked,
recv_notchunked_optional. Default value:
notchunked.
--help— Shows the help message.
--verbose— Increase help message verbosity.
--<session setting name>= SETTING_VALUE. For example,
--max_memory_usage=1048576.
Environment variable optionsThe user name, password and host can be set via environment variables
CLICKHOUSE_USER,
CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD and
CLICKHOUSE_HOST.
Command line arguments
--user,
--password or
--host take precedence over environment variables.
OutputBy default,
clickhouse-benchmark reports for each
--delay interval.
Example of the report:
In the report you can find:
Queries executed: 10.
localhost:9000, queries 10, QPS: 6.772, RPS: 67904487.440, MiB/s: 518.070, result RPS: 67721584.984, result MiB/s: 516.675.
0.000% 0.145 sec.
10.000% 0.146 sec.
20.000% 0.146 sec.
30.000% 0.146 sec.
40.000% 0.147 sec.
50.000% 0.148 sec.
60.000% 0.148 sec.
70.000% 0.148 sec.
80.000% 0.149 sec.
90.000% 0.150 sec.
95.000% 0.150 sec.
99.000% 0.150 sec.
99.900% 0.150 sec.
99.990% 0.150 sec.
-
Number of queries in the
Queries executed:field.
-
Status string containing (in order):
- Endpoint of ClickHouse server.
- Number of processed queries.
- QPS: How many queries the server performed per second during a period specified in the
--delayargument.
- RPS: How many rows the server reads per second during a period specified in the
--delayargument.
- MiB/s: How many mebibytes the server reads per second during a period specified in the
--delayargument.
- result RPS: How many rows placed by the server to the result of a query per second during a period specified in the
--delayargument.
- result MiB/s. How many mebibytes placed by the server to the result of a query per second during a period specified in the
--delayargument.
- Percentiles of queries execution time.
Comparison Mode
clickhouse-benchmark can compare performances for two running ClickHouse servers.
To use the comparison mode, specify endpoints of both servers by two pairs of
--host,
--port keys. Keys matched together by position in arguments list, the first
--host is matched with the first
--port and so on.
clickhouse-benchmark establishes connections to both servers, then sends queries. Each query addressed to a randomly selected server. The results are shown in a table.
Example
$ echo "SELECT * FROM system.numbers LIMIT 10000000 OFFSET 10000000" | clickhouse-benchmark --host=localhost --port=9001 --host=localhost --port=9000 -i 10
Loaded 1 queries.
Queries executed: 5.
localhost:9001, queries 2, QPS: 3.764, RPS: 75446929.370, MiB/s: 575.614, result RPS: 37639659.982, result MiB/s: 287.168.
localhost:9000, queries 3, QPS: 3.815, RPS: 76466659.385, MiB/s: 583.394, result RPS: 38148392.297, result MiB/s: 291.049.
0.000% 0.258 sec. 0.250 sec.
10.000% 0.258 sec. 0.250 sec.
20.000% 0.258 sec. 0.250 sec.
30.000% 0.258 sec. 0.267 sec.
40.000% 0.258 sec. 0.267 sec.
50.000% 0.273 sec. 0.267 sec.
60.000% 0.273 sec. 0.267 sec.
70.000% 0.273 sec. 0.267 sec.
80.000% 0.273 sec. 0.269 sec.
90.000% 0.273 sec. 0.269 sec.
95.000% 0.273 sec. 0.269 sec.
99.000% 0.273 sec. 0.269 sec.
99.900% 0.273 sec. 0.269 sec.
99.990% 0.273 sec. 0.269 sec.
No difference proven at 99.5% confidence