Connects to a ClickHouse server and repeatedly sends specified queries.

Syntax

$ clickhouse-benchmark --query [ "single query" ] [keys]

or

$ echo "single query" | clickhouse-benchmark [keys]

or

$ clickhouse-benchmark [keys] <<< "single query"

If you want to send a set of queries, create a text file and place each query on the individual string in this file. For example:

SELECT * FROM system . numbers LIMIT 10000000 ; SELECT 1 ;

Then pass this file to a standard input of clickhouse-benchmark :

clickhouse-benchmark [keys] < queries_file;

--query=QUERY — Query to execute. If this parameter is not passed, clickhouse-benchmark will read queries from standard input.

— Query to execute. If this parameter is not passed, will read queries from standard input. --query_id=ID — Query Id.

— Query Id. --query_id_prefix=ID_PREFIX — Query Id Prefix.

— Query Id Prefix. --queries-format=FORMAT — Format of queries read from standard input. Possible values: tsv (default, one tab-escaped query per line) and script (parse the input as a script of multiple queries separated by semicolons). Limitation of script : INSERT ... FORMAT queries must be on a single line.

— Format of queries read from standard input. Possible values: (default, one tab-escaped query per line) and (parse the input as a script of multiple queries separated by semicolons). Limitation of : queries must be on a single line. -c N , --concurrency=N — Number of queries that clickhouse-benchmark sends simultaneously. Default value: 1.

, — Number of queries that sends simultaneously. Default value: 1. -C N , --max_concurrency=N — Gradually increases number of parallel queries up to specified value, making one report for every concurrency level.

, — Gradually increases number of parallel queries up to specified value, making one report for every concurrency level. --precise — Enables precise per-interval reporting with weighted metrics.

— Enables precise per-interval reporting with weighted metrics. -d N , --delay=N — Interval in seconds between intermediate reports (to disable reports set 0). Default value: 1.

, — Interval in seconds between intermediate reports (to disable reports set 0). Default value: 1. -h HOST , --host=HOST — Server host. Default value: localhost . For the comparison mode you can use multiple -h keys.

, — Server host. Default value: . For the comparison mode you can use multiple keys. -i N , --iterations=N — Total number of queries. Default value: 0 (repeat forever).

, — Total number of queries. Default value: 0 (repeat forever). -r , --randomize — Random order of queries execution if there is more than one input query.

, — Random order of queries execution if there is more than one input query. -s , --secure — Using TLS connection.

, — Using connection. -t N , --timelimit=N — Time limit in seconds. clickhouse-benchmark stops sending queries when the specified time limit is reached. Default value: 0 (time limit disabled).

, — Time limit in seconds. stops sending queries when the specified time limit is reached. Default value: 0 (time limit disabled). --port=N — Server port. Default value: 9000. For the comparison mode you can use multiple --port keys.

— Server port. Default value: 9000. For the comparison mode you can use multiple keys. --confidence=N — Level of confidence for T-test. Possible values: 0 (80%), 1 (90%), 2 (95%), 3 (98%), 4 (99%), 5 (99.5%). Default value: 5. In the comparison mode clickhouse-benchmark performs the Independent two-sample Student’s t-test to determine whether the two distributions aren’t different with the selected level of confidence.

— Level of confidence for T-test. Possible values: 0 (80%), 1 (90%), 2 (95%), 3 (98%), 4 (99%), 5 (99.5%). Default value: 5. In the comparison mode performs the Independent two-sample Student’s t-test to determine whether the two distributions aren’t different with the selected level of confidence. --cumulative — Printing cumulative data instead of data per interval.

— Printing cumulative data instead of data per interval. --database=DATABASE_NAME — ClickHouse database name. Default value: default .

— ClickHouse database name. Default value: . --user=USERNAME — ClickHouse user name. Default value: default .

— ClickHouse user name. Default value: . --password=PSWD — ClickHouse user password. Default value: empty string.

— ClickHouse user password. Default value: empty string. --stacktrace — Stack traces output. When the key is set, clickhouse-benchmark outputs stack traces of exceptions.

— Stack traces output. When the key is set, outputs stack traces of exceptions. --stage=WORD — Query processing stage at server. ClickHouse stops query processing and returns an answer to clickhouse-benchmark at the specified stage. Possible values: complete , fetch_columns , with_mergeable_state . Default value: complete .

— Query processing stage at server. ClickHouse stops query processing and returns an answer to at the specified stage. Possible values: , , . Default value: . --roundrobin — Instead of comparing queries for different --host / --port just pick one random --host / --port for every query and send query to it.

— Instead of comparing queries for different / just pick one random / for every query and send query to it. --reconnect=N — Control reconnection behaviour. Possible values 0 (never reconnect), 1 (reconnect for every query), or N (reconnect after every N queries). Default value: 0.

— Control reconnection behaviour. Possible values 0 (never reconnect), 1 (reconnect for every query), or N (reconnect after every N queries). Default value: 0. --max-consecutive-errors=N — Number of allowed consecutive errors. Default value: 0.

— Number of allowed consecutive errors. Default value: 0. --ignore-error , --continue_on_errors — Continue testing even if queries failed.

, — Continue testing even if queries failed. --client-side-time — Display the time including network communication instead of server-side time; Note that for server versions before 22.8 we always display client-side time.

— Display the time including network communication instead of server-side time; Note that for server versions before 22.8 we always display client-side time. --proto-caps — Enable/disable chunking in data transfer. choices (can be comma-separated): chunked_optional , notchunked , notchunked_optional , send_chunked , send_chunked_optional , send_notchunked , send_notchunked_optional , recv_chunked , recv_chunked_optional , recv_notchunked , recv_notchunked_optional . Default value: notchunked .

— Enable/disable chunking in data transfer. choices (can be comma-separated): , , , , , , , , , , . Default value: . --help — Shows the help message.

— Shows the help message. --verbose — Increase help message verbosity.

--<session setting name>= SETTING_VALUE . For example, --max_memory_usage=1048576 . If you want to apply some settings for queries, pass them as a key. For example,

​ Environment variable options

The user name, password and host can be set via environment variables CLICKHOUSE_USER , CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD and CLICKHOUSE_HOST .

Command line arguments --user , --password or --host take precedence over environment variables.

By default, clickhouse-benchmark reports for each --delay interval.

Example of the report:

Queries executed: 10. localhost:9000, queries 10, QPS: 6.772, RPS: 67904487.440, MiB/s: 518.070, result RPS: 67721584.984, result MiB/s: 516.675. 0.000% 0.145 sec. 10.000% 0.146 sec. 20.000% 0.146 sec. 30.000% 0.146 sec. 40.000% 0.147 sec. 50.000% 0.148 sec. 60.000% 0.148 sec. 70.000% 0.148 sec. 80.000% 0.149 sec. 90.000% 0.150 sec. 95.000% 0.150 sec. 99.000% 0.150 sec. 99.900% 0.150 sec. 99.990% 0.150 sec.

In the report you can find:

Number of queries in the Queries executed: field.

Status string containing (in order): Endpoint of ClickHouse server. Number of processed queries. QPS: How many queries the server performed per second during a period specified in the --delay argument. RPS: How many rows the server reads per second during a period specified in the --delay argument. MiB/s: How many mebibytes the server reads per second during a period specified in the --delay argument. result RPS: How many rows placed by the server to the result of a query per second during a period specified in the --delay argument. result MiB/s. How many mebibytes placed by the server to the result of a query per second during a period specified in the --delay argument.

Percentiles of queries execution time.

​ Comparison Mode

clickhouse-benchmark can compare performances for two running ClickHouse servers.

To use the comparison mode, specify endpoints of both servers by two pairs of --host , --port keys. Keys matched together by position in arguments list, the first --host is matched with the first --port and so on. clickhouse-benchmark establishes connections to both servers, then sends queries. Each query addressed to a randomly selected server. The results are shown in a table.

$ echo "SELECT * FROM system.numbers LIMIT 10000000 OFFSET 10000000" | clickhouse-benchmark --host=localhost --port=9001 --host=localhost --port=9000 -i 10