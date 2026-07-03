Overview
There are following main groups of ClickHouse settings:
XML-based Settings Profiles and configuration files are currently not supported for ClickHouse Cloud. To specify settings for your ClickHouse Cloud service, you must use SQL-driven Settings Profiles.
- Global server settings
- Session settings
- Query settings
- Background operations settings
Viewing non-default settingsTo view which settings have been changed from their default value you can query the
system.settings table:
If no settings have been changed from their default value, then ClickHouse will return nothing. To check the value of a particular setting, you can specify the
SELECT name, value FROM system.settings WHERE changed
name of the
setting in your query:
Which will return something like this:
SELECT name, value FROM system.settings WHERE name = 'max_threads'
┌─name────────┬─value───┐
│ max_threads │ auto(8) │
└─────────────┴─────────┘
1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.002 sec.
Further reading
- See global server settings to learn more about configuring your ClickHouse server at the global server level.
- See session settings to learn more about configuring your ClickHouse server at the session level.
- See context hierarchy to learn more about configuration processing by Clickhouse.