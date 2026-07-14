Create Webhook
Creates a new webhook for the authenticated team.
A valid request URL is required to generate request examples
{
"data": {
"id": "507f1f77bcf86cd799439011",
"name": "Production Alerts",
"service": "slack",
"updatedAt": "2025-06-15T10:30:00.000Z",
"createdAt": "2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z",
"url": "https://hooks.slack.com/services/T00000000/B00000000/XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX",
"description": "Sends critical alerts to the #incidents channel"
}
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
Authorizations
Bearer authentication header of the form
Bearer <token>, where
<token> is your auth token.
Body
Webhook create/update body.
body,
headers, and
queryParams
only take effect for services that issue a templated HTTP request
(
generic,
incidentio). The
slack service posts a fixed payload
to its incoming-webhook URL and ignores them, so supplying any of
these fields on a
slack webhook is rejected.
headers and
queryParams are write-only — they are accepted here but never
returned by any read endpoint, so secrets such as auth tokens do
not leak. On
update (PUT), omitted readable fields (
description,
body) are
cleared, while omitted
headers/
queryParams are preserved —
send an explicit
{} to clear them. Exception: if the destination
(
url or
service) changes, omitted
headers/
queryParams are
cleared rather than preserved, so stored secrets are never forwarded
to a new destination; re-supply them for the new destination.
Webhook name. Must be unique per service within the team.
1024
"Production Alerts"
Webhook service type.
slack,
incidentio,
generic
"slack"
Webhook destination URL.
2048
"https://hooks.slack.com/services/T00000000/B00000000/XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX"
Webhook description, shown in the UI.
2048
"Sends critical alerts to the #incidents channel"
Optional request body template. Only for generic/incidentio; rejected for slack.
16384
"{\"alert\": \"{{title}}\", \"severity\": \"{{level}}\"}"
Write-only. Custom HTTP headers sent with the webhook request. Never returned on read. Only for generic/incidentio; rejected for slack. Each value is capped at 4096 characters.
Show child attributes
Show child attributes
{ "Authorization": "Bearer secret-token" }
Write-only. Query parameters appended to the webhook URL. Never returned on read. Only for generic/incidentio; rejected for slack. Each value is capped at 4096 characters.
Show child attributes
Show child attributes
Response
Successfully created webhook
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A valid request URL is required to generate request examples
{
"data": {
"id": "507f1f77bcf86cd799439011",
"name": "Production Alerts",
"service": "slack",
"updatedAt": "2025-06-15T10:30:00.000Z",
"createdAt": "2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z",
"url": "https://hooks.slack.com/services/T00000000/B00000000/XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX",
"description": "Sends critical alerts to the #incidents channel"
}
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}