Webhook create/update body. body , headers , and queryParams only take effect for services that issue a templated HTTP request ( generic , incidentio ). The slack service posts a fixed payload to its incoming-webhook URL and ignores them, so supplying any of these fields on a slack webhook is rejected. headers and queryParams are write-only — they are accepted here but never returned by any read endpoint, so secrets such as auth tokens do not leak. On update (PUT), omitted readable fields ( description , body ) are cleared, while omitted headers / queryParams are preserved — send an explicit {} to clear them. Exception: if the destination ( url or service ) changes, omitted headers / queryParams are cleared rather than preserved, so stored secrets are never forwarded to a new destination; re-supply them for the new destination.