Creates a new source.

The request body is a source object without the id field. If an id is sent anyway it is silently ignored (stripped before validation — the request is never rejected because of it). Granularity fields ( materializedViews[].minGranularity and metadataMaterializedViews.granularity ) accept the same short format the API returns (e.g. 5m , 15s , 1h , 1d ).