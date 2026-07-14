Search Raw Logs and Traces
Fetch individual log or trace rows from a HyperDX source.
This endpoint mirrors the “search” panel mode in the HyperDX UI. HyperDX applies the same query optimizations used in the UI:
- Named attribute columns (e.g. “pipedream.pipeline_name”) are rewritten to their indexed materialized equivalents when the source schema exposes them, avoiding slow Map lookups.
- Rows are ordered by timestamp descending (most recent first).
- The source’s built-in PREWHERE / partition pruning is applied.
Authentication: Bearer token (personal API key from Team Settings).
A valid request URL is required to generate request examples
{
"data": [
{
"Timestamp": "2026-05-10T00:01:23.456789000Z",
"SeverityText": "ERROR",
"Body": "connection refused: redis:6379",
"ServiceName": "api-service"
}
],
"rows": 1
}
{
"message": "<string>"
}
{
"message": "<string>"
}
{
"message": "<string>"
}
Authorizations
Bearer authentication header of the form
Bearer <token>, where
<token> is your auth token.
Body
Source ID to query. Call GET /api/v2/sources to list available sources. The source determines the underlying ClickHouse table (e.g. otel.otel_logs, otel.otel_traces) and its column schema.
"69b46cb0d964ce2d0b9506a8"
Start of the query window (ISO 8601). Defaults to 15 minutes before endTime. Must be before endTime.
"2026-05-10T00:00:00Z"
End of the query window (ISO 8601). Defaults to now.
"2026-05-10T01:00:00Z"
Row filter expression. The language is controlled by whereLanguage.
Lucene examples (default): SeverityText:ERROR pipedream.pipeline_name:my-pipeline AND SeverityText:ERROR Body:timeout
SQL examples (whereLanguage: "sql"):
SeverityText = 'ERROR'
pipedream.pipeline_name = 'my-pipeline'
8192
"SeverityText:ERROR"
Language used for the where filter. Default is lucene.
lucene,
sql
"lucene"
Comma-separated list of ClickHouse column expressions to include in each result row. When omitted the source's default select expression is used.
Each entry is a ClickHouse SQL expression executed under the team's database user. Semicolons and subqueries (SELECT keyword) are rejected; use column references, map lookups, or function calls only.
HyperDX rewrites known attribute column names to their materialized equivalents automatically; you can still pass the logical name.
4096
"Timestamp,SeverityText,Body,pipedream.pipeline_name"
ClickHouse ORDER BY expression. When omitted the source's default ordering (typically timestamp DESC) is used.
1024
"Timestamp DESC"
Maximum number of rows to return. Default is 100, max is 2000.
1 <= x <= 2000
Number of rows to skip (best-effort offset pagination). Default is 0, max is 10000. Offset pagination is non-deterministic when multiple rows share the same timestamp; for reliable deep paging filter by the last Timestamp value returned in the previous page instead of using a large offset.
0 <= x <= 10000
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A valid request URL is required to generate request examples
{
"data": [
{
"Timestamp": "2026-05-10T00:01:23.456789000Z",
"SeverityText": "ERROR",
"Body": "connection refused: redis:6379",
"ServiceName": "api-service"
}
],
"rows": 1
}
{
"message": "<string>"
}
{
"message": "<string>"
}
{
"message": "<string>"
}