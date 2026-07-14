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POST

Authorizations

Authorization
string
header
required

Bearer authentication header of the form Bearer <token>, where <token> is your auth token.

Body

application/json
sourceId
string
required

Source ID to query. Call GET /api/v2/sources to list available sources. The source determines the underlying ClickHouse table (e.g. otel.otel_logs, otel.otel_traces) and its column schema.

Example:

"69b46cb0d964ce2d0b9506a8"

startTime
string<date-time>

Start of the query window (ISO 8601). Defaults to 15 minutes before endTime. Must be before endTime.

Example:

"2026-05-10T00:00:00Z"

endTime
string<date-time>

End of the query window (ISO 8601). Defaults to now.

Example:

"2026-05-10T01:00:00Z"

where
string
default:""

Row filter expression. The language is controlled by whereLanguage.

Lucene examples (default): SeverityText:ERROR pipedream.pipeline_name:my-pipeline AND SeverityText:ERROR Body:timeout

SQL examples (whereLanguage: "sql"): SeverityText = 'ERROR' pipedream.pipeline_name = 'my-pipeline'

Maximum string length: 8192
Example:

"SeverityText:ERROR"

whereLanguage
enum<string>
default:lucene

Language used for the where filter. Default is lucene.

Available options:
lucene,
sql
Example:

"lucene"

select
string
default:""

Comma-separated list of ClickHouse column expressions to include in each result row. When omitted the source's default select expression is used.

Each entry is a ClickHouse SQL expression executed under the team's database user. Semicolons and subqueries (SELECT keyword) are rejected; use column references, map lookups, or function calls only.

HyperDX rewrites known attribute column names to their materialized equivalents automatically; you can still pass the logical name.

Maximum string length: 4096
Example:

"Timestamp,SeverityText,Body,pipedream.pipeline_name"

orderBy
string

ClickHouse ORDER BY expression. When omitted the source's default ordering (typically timestamp DESC) is used.

Maximum string length: 1024
Example:

"Timestamp DESC"

maxResults
integer
default:100

Maximum number of rows to return. Default is 100, max is 2000.

Required range: 1 <= x <= 2000
offset
integer
default:0

Number of rows to skip (best-effort offset pagination). Default is 0, max is 10000. Offset pagination is non-deterministic when multiple rows share the same timestamp; for reliable deep paging filter by the last Timestamp value returned in the previous page instead of using a large offset.

Required range: 0 <= x <= 10000

Response

Matching rows returned successfully

data
object[]

Array of result rows. Each row is an object with keys corresponding to the requested columns.

rows
integer

Number of rows in this response (not total matching rows).

Last modified on July 14, 2026