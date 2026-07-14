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PUT
Error

Authorizations

Authorization
string
header
required

Bearer authentication header of the form Bearer <token>, where <token> is your auth token.

Path Parameters

id
string
required

Connection ID

Body

application/json
name
string
required

Display name for the connection.

Example:

"Production ClickHouse"

host
string
required

ClickHouse HTTP endpoint URL.

Example:

"https://clickhouse.example.com:8443"

username
string
required

ClickHouse username.

Example:

"default"

password
string
write-only

ClickHouse password. If omitted or empty, the existing password is kept.

Example:

"my-new-secret-password"

hyperdxSettingPrefix
string | null

Optional prefix for HyperDX-specific ClickHouse settings. Set to null or an empty string to clear the existing value. If omitted, the existing value is kept.

Example:

"hyperdx_"

isPrometheusEndpoint
boolean

Optional. When true, host is treated as a Prometheus-compatible API endpoint. When false or omitted, host is a ClickHouse HTTP endpoint. Omit to keep the existing value unchanged.

Example:

false

Response

Successfully updated connection

data
object

The connection object.

Last modified on July 14, 2026