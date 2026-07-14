Update Connection
Updates an existing ClickHouse connection.
Field semantics: if
password is omitted or empty the existing
password is kept.
hyperdxSettingPrefix is cleared when set to null
or an empty string, and
prometheusEndpoint is cleared when set to
null; both are kept unchanged when omitted.
A valid request URL is required to generate request examples
{
"data": {
"id": "507f1f77bcf86cd799439012",
"name": "Production ClickHouse",
"host": "https://clickhouse.example.com:8443",
"username": "default",
"hyperdxSettingPrefix": "hyperdx_",
"isPrometheusEndpoint": false,
"createdAt": "2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z",
"updatedAt": "2025-06-15T10:30:00.000Z"
}
}
{
"message": "Body validation failed: host: Required"
}
{
"message": "Unauthorized access. API key is missing or invalid."
}
{
"message": "Connection not found"
}
Authorizations
Bearer authentication header of the form
Bearer <token>, where
<token> is your auth token.
Path Parameters
Connection ID
Body
Display name for the connection.
"Production ClickHouse"
ClickHouse HTTP endpoint URL.
"https://clickhouse.example.com:8443"
ClickHouse username.
"default"
ClickHouse password. If omitted or empty, the existing password is kept.
"my-new-secret-password"
Optional prefix for HyperDX-specific ClickHouse settings. Set to null or an empty string to clear the existing value. If omitted, the existing value is kept.
"hyperdx_"
Optional. When true,
host is treated as a Prometheus-compatible API endpoint. When false or omitted,
host is a ClickHouse HTTP endpoint. Omit to keep the existing value unchanged.
false
Response
Successfully updated connection
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A valid request URL is required to generate request examples
{
"data": {
"id": "507f1f77bcf86cd799439012",
"name": "Production ClickHouse",
"host": "https://clickhouse.example.com:8443",
"username": "default",
"hyperdxSettingPrefix": "hyperdx_",
"isPrometheusEndpoint": false,
"createdAt": "2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z",
"updatedAt": "2025-06-15T10:30:00.000Z"
}
}
{
"message": "Body validation failed: host: Required"
}
{
"message": "Unauthorized access. API key is missing or invalid."
}
{
"message": "Connection not found"
}