Dictionary بيانات القاموس على هيئة جدول في ClickHouse.
على سبيل المثال، لنفترض وجود قاموس
مثال
products بالإعداد التالي:
نفّذ استعلامًا على بيانات القاموس:
<dictionaries>
<dictionary>
<name>products</name>
<source>
<odbc>
<table>products</table>
<connection_string>DSN=some-db-server</connection_string>
</odbc>
</source>
<lifetime>
<min>300</min>
<max>360</max>
</lifetime>
<layout>
<flat/>
</layout>
<structure>
<id>
<name>product_id</name>
</id>
<attribute>
<name>title</name>
<type>String</type>
<null_value></null_value>
</attribute>
</structure>
</dictionary>
</dictionaries>
SELECT
name,
type,
key,
attribute.names,
attribute.types,
bytes_allocated,
element_count,
source
FROM system.dictionaries
WHERE name = 'products'
يمكنك استخدام الدوال dictGet* للحصول على بيانات القاموس بهذا التنسيق. لا يكون هذا العرض مفيدًا عندما تحتاج إلى الحصول على البيانات الخام، أو عند تنفيذ عملية
┌─name─────┬─type─┬─key────┬─attribute.names─┬─attribute.types─┬─bytes_allocated─┬─element_count─┬─source──────────┐
│ products │ Flat │ UInt64 │ ['title'] │ ['String'] │ 23065376 │ 175032 │ ODBC: .products │
└──────────┴──────┴────────┴─────────────────┴─────────────────┴─────────────────┴───────────────┴─────────────────┘
JOIN. في هذه الحالات، يمكنك استخدام المحرك
Dictionary، الذي يعرض بيانات القاموس في جدول.
الصياغة:
مثال للاستخدام:
CREATE TABLE %table_name% (%fields%) engine = Dictionary(%dictionary_name%)`
حسنًا ألقِ نظرة على محتويات الجدول.
CREATE TABLE products (product_id UInt64, title String) ENGINE = Dictionary(products);
SELECT * FROM products LIMIT 1;
انظر أيضًا
┌────product_id─┬─title───────────┐
│ 152689 │ Some item │
└───────────────┴─────────────────┘