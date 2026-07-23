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يعرض المحرك Dictionary بيانات القاموس على هيئة جدول في ClickHouse.

مثال

على سبيل المثال، لنفترض وجود قاموس products بالإعداد التالي:
نفّذ استعلامًا على بيانات القاموس:
يمكنك استخدام الدوال dictGet* للحصول على بيانات القاموس بهذا التنسيق. لا يكون هذا العرض مفيدًا عندما تحتاج إلى الحصول على البيانات الخام، أو عند تنفيذ عملية JOIN. في هذه الحالات، يمكنك استخدام المحرك Dictionary، الذي يعرض بيانات القاموس في جدول. الصياغة:
مثال للاستخدام:
حسنًا ألقِ نظرة على محتويات الجدول.
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