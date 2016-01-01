Instrument an application with Managed ClickStack

Instrumentation has three parts: install the SDKs, switch the launch command, and enable the browser SDK. None of it changes the application's business logic.

Install both the backend and browser OpenTelemetry SDKs:

npm install @hyperdx/node-opentelemetry @hyperdx/browser

The application is launched by run.sh , which has two exec lines at the bottom: one active, one commented. Switch which one is active so Node is wrapped by opentelemetry-instrument :

# BEFORE: plain node, no instrumentation, collector stays silent: -exec node scripts/entrypoint.js +# exec node scripts/entrypoint.js # AFTER: same source, wrapped by opentelemetry-instrument CLI. -# exec npx opentelemetry-instrument scripts/entrypoint.js +exec npx opentelemetry-instrument scripts/entrypoint.js

That is the entire backend change. The auto-instrumentation is loaded by opentelemetry-instrument at process start.

To capture distributed traces (browser to backend) and session replays, enable the browser SDK in src/web/telemetry.ts . Uncomment the import and the HyperDX.init({...}) block:

import HyperDX from '@hyperdx/browser'; export function initTelemetry(): void { HyperDX.init({ url: __OTLP_ENDPOINT__, apiKey: __OTLP_AUTH_TOKEN__, service: 'hn-analyzer-web', tracePropagationTargets: [/localhost:5001/i, /\/api\//i], consoleCapture: true, advancedNetworkCapture: true, }); }

No extra .env edits are required. __OTLP_ENDPOINT__ and __OTLP_AUTH_TOKEN__ are compile-time constants injected by vite.config.ts : the endpoint is OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_ENDPOINT and the token is parsed out of OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_HEADERS , the same values the backend uses.