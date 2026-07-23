SELECT type AS type , name AS name , crs . type AS crsType, crs . properties . name AS crsName, features . type AS featureType, features . properties .FID AS id, features . properties .INSPIREID AS inspiredId, features . properties .NATCODE AS natCode, features . properties .NAMEUNIT AS nameUnit, features . properties .CODNUT1 AS codNut1, features . properties .CODNUT2 AS codNut2, features . properties .CODNUT3 AS codNut3, features . properties .CODIGOINE AS codigoIne, features . properties .SHAPE_Length AS shapeLength, features . properties .SHAPE_Area AS shapeArea, features . geometry . type AS geometryType --,features.geometry.coordinates FROM file ( 'municipios_ign.geojson' , 'JSON' ) ARRAY JOIN features LIMIT 5 ┌─ type ──────────────┬─ name ───────────┬─crsType─┬─crsName───────────────────────┬─featureType─┬─id─┬─inspiredId───────────────┬─natCode─────┬─nameUnit──────────────┬─codNut1─┬─codNut2─┬─codNut3─┬─codigoIne─┬────────shapeLength─┬─────────────shapeArea─┬─geometryType─┐ │ FeatureCollection │ Municipios_IGN │ name │ urn:ogc:def:crs:OGC: 1 . 3 :CRS84 │ Feature │ 1 │ ES . IGN .SIGLIM34081616266 │ 34081616266 │ Villarejo - Periesteban │ ES4 │ ES42 │ ES423 │ 16266 │ 0 . 2697476997304121 │ 0 . 0035198414406406673 │ MultiPolygon │ │ FeatureCollection │ Municipios_IGN │ name │ urn:ogc:def:crs:OGC: 1 . 3 :CRS84 │ Feature │ 2 │ ES . IGN .SIGLIM34081616269 │ 34081616269 │ Villares del Saz │ ES4 │ ES42 │ ES423 │ 16269 │ 0 . 4476083901269905 │ 0 . 00738179315030249 │ MultiPolygon │ │ FeatureCollection │ Municipios_IGN │ name │ urn:ogc:def:crs:OGC: 1 . 3 :CRS84 │ Feature │ 3 │ ES . IGN .SIGLIM34081616270 │ 34081616270 │ Villarrubio │ ES4 │ ES42 │ ES423 │ 16270 │ 0 . 3053942273994179 │ 0 . 0029777582813496337 │ MultiPolygon │ │ FeatureCollection │ Municipios_IGN │ name │ urn:ogc:def:crs:OGC: 1 . 3 :CRS84 │ Feature │ 4 │ ES . IGN .SIGLIM34081616271 │ 34081616271 │ Villarta │ ES4 │ ES42 │ ES423 │ 16271 │ 0 . 2831226979821184 │ 0 . 002680273189024594 │ MultiPolygon │ │ FeatureCollection │ Municipios_IGN │ name │ urn:ogc:def:crs:OGC: 1 . 3 :CRS84 │ Feature │ 5 │ ES . IGN .SIGLIM34081616272 │ 34081616272 │ Villas de la Ventosa │ ES4 │ ES42 │ ES423 │ 16272 │ 0 . 5958276749246777 │ 0 . 015354885085133583 │ MultiPolygon │ └───────────────────┴────────────────┴─────────┴───────────────────────────────┴─────────────┴────┴──────────────────────────┴─────────────┴───────────────────────┴─────────┴─────────┴─────────┴───────────┴────────────────────┴───────────────────────┴──────────────┘