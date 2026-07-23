¿Cómo importo GeoJSON con un array anidado de objetos?
Pregunta
Para este tutorial, usaremos datos abiertos disponibles públicamente aquí. Puede encontrar una copia aquí.
Respuesta
-
Descargue los datos en formato GeoJSON y cambie el nombre del archivo a
geojson.json.
- Comprenda la estructura.
DESCRIBE TABLE file('geojson.json', 'JSON')
┌─name─────┬─type─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ type │ Nullable(String) │
│ name │ Nullable(String) │
│ crs │ Tuple( properties Tuple(name Nullable(String)),type Nullable(String)) │
│ features │ Array(Tuple( │
│ │ geometry Tuple(coordinates Array(Array(Array(Array(Nullable(Float64))))), │
│ │ type Nullable(String)), │
│ │ properties Tuple( CODIGOINE Nullable(String), │
│ │ CODNUT1 Nullable(String), │
│ │ CODNUT2 Nullable(String), │
│ │ CODNUT3 Nullable(String), │
│ │ FID Nullable(Int64), │
│ │ INSPIREID Nullable(String), │
│ │ NAMEUNIT Nullable(String), │
│ │ NATCODE Nullable(String), │
│ │ SHAPE_Area Nullable(Float64), │
│ │ SHAPE_Length Nullable(Float64) │
│ │ ), │
│ │ type Nullable(String) │
│ │ ) │
│ │ ) │
└──────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
- Cree una tabla para almacenar las filas de GeoJSON.
Aquí, el requisito es generar una fila para cada
object del
features array.
El tipo de dato inferido para el campo
geometry sugiere que corresponde al tipo de dato MultiPolygon de ClickHouse.
create table geojson
(
type String,
name String,
crsType String,
crsName String,
featureType String,
id Int64,
inspiredId String,
natCode String,
nameUnit String,
codNut1 String,
codNut2 String,
codNut3 String,
codigoIne String,
shapeLength Float64,
shapeArea Float64,
geometryType String,
geometry MultiPolygon
)
engine = MergeTree
order by id;
- Prepare los datos.
El objetivo principal de la consulta es verificar que obtenemos una fila por cada objeto del array
features.
El campo
features.geometry.coordinates está comentado para que el conjunto de resultados sea más legible.
SELECT
type AS type,
name AS name,
crs.type AS crsType,
crs.properties.name AS crsName,
features.type AS featureType,
features.properties.FID AS id,
features.properties.INSPIREID AS inspiredId,
features.properties.NATCODE AS natCode,
features.properties.NAMEUNIT AS nameUnit,
features.properties.CODNUT1 AS codNut1,
features.properties.CODNUT2 AS codNut2,
features.properties.CODNUT3 AS codNut3,
features.properties.CODIGOINE AS codigoIne,
features.properties.SHAPE_Length AS shapeLength,
features.properties.SHAPE_Area AS shapeArea,
features.geometry.type AS geometryType
--,features.geometry.coordinates
FROM file('municipios_ign.geojson', 'JSON')
ARRAY JOIN features
LIMIT 5
┌─type──────────────┬─name───────────┬─crsType─┬─crsName───────────────────────┬─featureType─┬─id─┬─inspiredId───────────────┬─natCode─────┬─nameUnit──────────────┬─codNut1─┬─codNut2─┬─codNut3─┬─codigoIne─┬────────shapeLength─┬─────────────shapeArea─┬─geometryType─┐
│ FeatureCollection │ Municipios_IGN │ name │ urn:ogc:def:crs:OGC:1.3:CRS84 │ Feature │ 1 │ ES.IGN.SIGLIM34081616266 │ 34081616266 │ Villarejo-Periesteban │ ES4 │ ES42 │ ES423 │ 16266 │ 0.2697476997304121 │ 0.0035198414406406673 │ MultiPolygon │
│ FeatureCollection │ Municipios_IGN │ name │ urn:ogc:def:crs:OGC:1.3:CRS84 │ Feature │ 2 │ ES.IGN.SIGLIM34081616269 │ 34081616269 │ Villares del Saz │ ES4 │ ES42 │ ES423 │ 16269 │ 0.4476083901269905 │ 0.00738179315030249 │ MultiPolygon │
│ FeatureCollection │ Municipios_IGN │ name │ urn:ogc:def:crs:OGC:1.3:CRS84 │ Feature │ 3 │ ES.IGN.SIGLIM34081616270 │ 34081616270 │ Villarrubio │ ES4 │ ES42 │ ES423 │ 16270 │ 0.3053942273994179 │ 0.0029777582813496337 │ MultiPolygon │
│ FeatureCollection │ Municipios_IGN │ name │ urn:ogc:def:crs:OGC:1.3:CRS84 │ Feature │ 4 │ ES.IGN.SIGLIM34081616271 │ 34081616271 │ Villarta │ ES4 │ ES42 │ ES423 │ 16271 │ 0.2831226979821184 │ 0.002680273189024594 │ MultiPolygon │
│ FeatureCollection │ Municipios_IGN │ name │ urn:ogc:def:crs:OGC:1.3:CRS84 │ Feature │ 5 │ ES.IGN.SIGLIM34081616272 │ 34081616272 │ Villas de la Ventosa │ ES4 │ ES42 │ ES423 │ 16272 │ 0.5958276749246777 │ 0.015354885085133583 │ MultiPolygon │
└───────────────────┴────────────────┴─────────┴───────────────────────────────┴─────────────┴────┴──────────────────────────┴─────────────┴───────────────────────┴─────────┴─────────┴─────────┴───────────┴────────────────────┴───────────────────────┴──────────────┘
- Inserte los datos.
Aquí aparece el siguiente error:
INSERT INTO geojson
SELECT
type AS type,
name AS name,
crs.type AS crsType,
crs.properties.name AS crsName,
features.type AS featureType,
features.properties.FID AS id,
features.properties.INSPIREID AS inspiredId,
features.properties.NATCODE AS natCode,
features.properties.NAMEUNIT AS nameUnit,
features.properties.CODNUT1 AS codNut1,
features.properties.CODNUT2 AS codNut2,
features.properties.CODNUT3 AS codNut3,
features.properties.CODIGOINE AS codigoIne,
features.properties.SHAPE_Length AS shapeLength,
features.properties.SHAPE_Area AS shapeArea,
features.geometry.type AS geometryType,
features.geometry.coordinates as geometry
FROM file('municipios_ign.geojson', 'JSON')
ARRAY JOIN features
Esto se debe al análisis de
Code: 53. DB::Exception: Received from localhost:9000. DB::Exception: ARRAY JOIN requires array or map argument. (TYPE_MISMATCH)
Received exception from server (version 24.1.2):
features.geometry.coordinates.
- Comprobemos su tipo de dato.
Se puede solucionar convirtiendo
SELECT DISTINCT toTypeName(features.geometry.coordinates) AS geometry
FROM file('municipios_ign.geojson', 'JSON')
ARRAY JOIN features
┌─geometry──────────────────────────────────────┐
│ Array(Array(Array(Array(Nullable(Float64))))) │
└───────────────────────────────────────────────┘
multipolygon.properties.coordinates a
Array(Array(Array(Tuple(Float64,Float64)))).
Para ello, podemos usar la función arrayMap(func,arr1,…).
SELECT distinct
toTypeName(
arrayMap(features.geometry.coordinates->
arrayMap(features.geometry.coordinates->
arrayMap(features.geometry.coordinates-> (features.geometry.coordinates[1],features.geometry.coordinates[2])
,features.geometry.coordinates),
features.geometry.coordinates),
features.geometry.coordinates)
) as toTypeName
FROM file('municipios_ign.geojson', 'JSON')
ARRAY JOIN features;
┌─toTypeName───────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ Array(Array(Array(Tuple(Nullable(Float64), Nullable(Float64))))) │
└──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
- Inserte los datos.
INSERT INTO geojson
SELECT
type as type,
name as name,
crs.type as crsType,
crs.properties.name as crsName,
features.type as featureType,
features.properties.FID id,
features.properties.INSPIREID inspiredId,
features.properties.NATCODE natCode,
features.properties.NAMEUNIT nameUnit,
features.properties.CODNUT1 codNut1,
features.properties.CODNUT2 codNut2,
features.properties.CODNUT3 codNut3,
features.properties.CODIGOINE codigoIne,
features.properties.SHAPE_Length shapeLength,
features.properties.SHAPE_Area shapeArea,
features.geometry.type geometryType,
arrayMap(features.geometry.coordinates->
arrayMap(features.geometry.coordinates->
arrayMap(features.geometry.coordinates-> (features.geometry.coordinates[1],features.geometry.coordinates[2]),features.geometry.coordinates)
,features.geometry.coordinates)
,features.geometry.coordinates) geometry
FROM file('municipios_ign.geojson', 'JSON')
ARRAY JOIN features;
SELECT count()
FROM geojson
┌─count()─┐
│ 8205 │
└─────────┘
SELECT DISTINCT toTypeName(geometry)
FROM geojson
┌─toTypeName(geometry)─┐
│ MultiPolygon │
└──────────────────────┘
Trabajar con JSON puede ser una tarea compleja. En este tutorial se abordó un caso en el que un array de objetos anidados podía dificultar aún más esta tarea. Para cualquier otro requisito relacionado con JSON, consulta nuestra documentación.