clickhousebook . local :) SELECT _id, channel, events . eventType FROM sample_json_objects_array WHERE has( events . eventType , 'close' ) SELECT _id, channel, events . eventType FROM sample_json_objects_array WHERE has( events . eventType , 'close' ) Query id: 033a0c56 - 7bfa - 4261 - a334 - 7323bdc40f87 ┌─_id─┬─channel───┬─ events . eventType ──────────────────────┐ │ 5 │ general │ ['edit','open','close','edit','edit'] │ │ 1 │ help │ ['open','close'] │ │ 3 │ questions │ ['close','create'] │ └─────┴───────────┴───────────────────────────────────────┘ ┌─_id─┬─channel───┬─ events . eventType ──────────────────────┐ │ 5 │ general │ ['edit','open','close','edit','edit'] │ │ 1 │ help │ ['open','close'] │ │ 3 │ questions │ ['close','create'] │ └─────┴───────────┴───────────────────────────────────────┘ 6 rows in set . Elapsed: 0 . 001 sec.