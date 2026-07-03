{

"$schema" : "/mediawiki/recentchange/1.0.0" ,

"meta" : {

"uri" : "https://www.wikidata.org/wiki/Q45791749" ,

"request_id" : "f64cfb17-04ba-4d09-8935-38ec6f0001c2" ,

"id" : "9d7d2b5a-b79b-45ea-b72c-69c3b69ae931" ,

"dt" : "2024-04-18T13:21:21Z" ,

"domain" : "www.wikidata.org" ,

"stream" : "mediawiki.recentchange" ,

"topic" : "eqiad.mediawiki.recentchange" ,

"partition" : 0 ,

"offset" : 5032636513

},

"id" : 2196113017 ,

"type" : "edit" ,

"namespace" : 0 ,

"title" : "Q45791749" ,

"title_url" : "https://www.wikidata.org/wiki/Q45791749" ,

"comment" : "/* wbsetqualifier-add:1| */ [[Property:P1545]]: 20, Modify PubMed ID: 7292984 citation data from NCBI, Europe PMC and CrossRef" ,

"timestamp" : 1713446481 ,

"user" : "Cewbot" ,

"bot" : true ,

"notify_url" : "https://www.wikidata.org/w/index.php?diff=2131981357&oldid=2131981341&rcid=2196113017" ,

"minor" : false ,

"patrolled" : true ,

"length" : {

"old" : 75618 ,

"new" : 75896

},

"revision" : {

"old" : 2131981341 ,

"new" : 2131981357

},

"server_url" : "https://www.wikidata.org" ,

"server_name" : "www.wikidata.org" ,

"server_script_path" : "/w" ,

"wiki" : "wikidatawiki" ,

"parsedcomment" : "<span dir= \" auto \" ><span class= \" autocomment \" >Added qualifier: </span></span> <a href= \" /wiki/Property:P1545 \" title= \" series ordinal | position of an item in its parent series (most frequently a 1-based index), generally to be used as a qualifier (different from "rank" defined as a class, and from "ranking" defined as a property for evaluating a quality). \" ><span class= \" wb-itemlink \" ><span class= \" wb-itemlink-label \" lang= \" en \" dir= \" ltr \" >series ordinal</span> <span class= \" wb-itemlink-id \" >(P1545)</span></span></a>: 20, Modify PubMed ID: 7292984 citation data from NCBI, Europe PMC and CrossRef"