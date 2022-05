skewSamp

Computes the sample skewness of a sequence.

It represents an unbiased estimate of the skewness of a random variable if passed values form its sample.

skewSamp ( expr )



Arguments

expr — Expression returning a number.

Returned value

The skewness of the given distribution. Type — Float64. If n <= 1 ( n is the size of the sample), then the function returns nan .

Example