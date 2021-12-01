exponentialmovingaverage
exponentialMovingAverage
Сalculates the exponential moving average of values for the determined time.
Syntax
exponentialMovingAverage(x)(value, timestamp)
Each
value corresponds to the determinate
timestamp. The half-life
x is the time lag at which the exponential weights decay by one-half. The function returns a weighted average: the older the time point, the less weight the corresponding value is considered to be.
Arguments
Parameters
Returned values
- Returnes an exponentially smoothed moving average of the values for the past
xtime at the latest point of time.
Type: Float64.
Examples
Input table:
┌──temperature─┬─timestamp──┐
│ 95 │ 1 │
│ 95 │ 2 │
│ 95 │ 3 │
│ 96 │ 4 │
│ 96 │ 5 │
│ 96 │ 6 │
│ 96 │ 7 │
│ 97 │ 8 │
│ 97 │ 9 │
│ 97 │ 10 │
│ 97 │ 11 │
│ 98 │ 12 │
│ 98 │ 13 │
│ 98 │ 14 │
│ 98 │ 15 │
│ 99 │ 16 │
│ 99 │ 17 │
│ 99 │ 18 │
│ 100 │ 19 │
│ 100 │ 20 │
└──────────────┴────────────┘
Query:
SELECT exponentialMovingAverage(5)(temperature, timestamp);
Result:
┌──exponentialMovingAverage(5)(temperature, timestamp)──┐
│ 92.25779635374204 │
└───────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
Query:
SELECT
value,
time,
round(exp_smooth, 3),
bar(exp_smooth, 0, 1, 50) AS bar
FROM
(
SELECT
(number = 0) OR (number >= 25) AS value,
number AS time,
exponentialMovingAverage(10)(value, time) OVER (Rows BETWEEN UNBOUNDED PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW) AS exp_smooth
FROM numbers(50)
)
Result:
┌─value─┬─time─┬─round(exp_smooth, 3)─┬─bar────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ 1 │ 0 │ 0.067 │ ███▎ │
│ 0 │ 1 │ 0.062 │ ███ │
│ 0 │ 2 │ 0.058 │ ██▊ │
│ 0 │ 3 │ 0.054 │ ██▋ │
│ 0 │ 4 │ 0.051 │ ██▌ │
│ 0 │ 5 │ 0.047 │ ██▎ │
│ 0 │ 6 │ 0.044 │ ██▏ │
│ 0 │ 7 │ 0.041 │ ██ │
│ 0 │ 8 │ 0.038 │ █▊ │
│ 0 │ 9 │ 0.036 │ █▋ │
│ 0 │ 10 │ 0.033 │ █▋ │
│ 0 │ 11 │ 0.031 │ █▌ │
│ 0 │ 12 │ 0.029 │ █▍ │
│ 0 │ 13 │ 0.027 │ █▎ │
│ 0 │ 14 │ 0.025 │ █▎ │
│ 0 │ 15 │ 0.024 │ █▏ │
│ 0 │ 16 │ 0.022 │ █ │
│ 0 │ 17 │ 0.021 │ █ │
│ 0 │ 18 │ 0.019 │ ▊ │
│ 0 │ 19 │ 0.018 │ ▊ │
│ 0 │ 20 │ 0.017 │ ▋ │
│ 0 │ 21 │ 0.016 │ ▋ │
│ 0 │ 22 │ 0.015 │ ▋ │
│ 0 │ 23 │ 0.014 │ ▋ │
│ 0 │ 24 │ 0.013 │ ▋ │
│ 1 │ 25 │ 0.079 │ ███▊ │
│ 1 │ 26 │ 0.14 │ ███████ │
│ 1 │ 27 │ 0.198 │ █████████▊ │
│ 1 │ 28 │ 0.252 │ ████████████▌ │
│ 1 │ 29 │ 0.302 │ ███████████████ │
│ 1 │ 30 │ 0.349 │ █████████████████▍ │
│ 1 │ 31 │ 0.392 │ ███████████████████▌ │
│ 1 │ 32 │ 0.433 │ █████████████████████▋ │
│ 1 │ 33 │ 0.471 │ ███████████████████████▌ │
│ 1 │ 34 │ 0.506 │ █████████████████████████▎ │
│ 1 │ 35 │ 0.539 │ ██████████████████████████▊ │
│ 1 │ 36 │ 0.57 │ ████████████████████████████▌ │
│ 1 │ 37 │ 0.599 │ █████████████████████████████▊ │
│ 1 │ 38 │ 0.626 │ ███████████████████████████████▎ │
│ 1 │ 39 │ 0.651 │ ████████████████████████████████▌ │
│ 1 │ 40 │ 0.674 │ █████████████████████████████████▋ │
│ 1 │ 41 │ 0.696 │ ██████████████████████████████████▋ │
│ 1 │ 42 │ 0.716 │ ███████████████████████████████████▋ │
│ 1 │ 43 │ 0.735 │ ████████████████████████████████████▋ │
│ 1 │ 44 │ 0.753 │ █████████████████████████████████████▋ │
│ 1 │ 45 │ 0.77 │ ██████████████████████████████████████▍ │
│ 1 │ 46 │ 0.785 │ ███████████████████████████████████████▎ │
│ 1 │ 47 │ 0.8 │ ███████████████████████████████████████▊ │
│ 1 │ 48 │ 0.813 │ ████████████████████████████████████████▋ │
│ 1 │ 49 │ 0.825 │ █████████████████████████████████████████▎│
└───────┴──────┴──────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────┘