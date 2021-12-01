On this page

exponentialmovingaverage

Сalculates the exponential moving average of values for the determined time.

Syntax

exponentialMovingAverage ( x ) ( value , timestamp )



Each value corresponds to the determinate timestamp . The half-life x is the time lag at which the exponential weights decay by one-half. The function returns a weighted average: the older the time point, the less weight the corresponding value is considered to be.

Arguments

value — Value. Integer, Float or Decimal.

— Value. Integer, Float or Decimal. timestamp — Timestamp. Integer, Float or Decimal.

Parameters

x — Half-life period. Integer, Float or Decimal.

Returned values

Returnes an exponentially smoothed moving average of the values for the past x time at the latest point of time.

Type: Float64.

Examples

Input table:

┌──temperature─┬─timestamp──┐

│ 95 │ 1 │

│ 95 │ 2 │

│ 95 │ 3 │

│ 96 │ 4 │

│ 96 │ 5 │

│ 96 │ 6 │

│ 96 │ 7 │

│ 97 │ 8 │

│ 97 │ 9 │

│ 97 │ 10 │

│ 97 │ 11 │

│ 98 │ 12 │

│ 98 │ 13 │

│ 98 │ 14 │

│ 98 │ 15 │

│ 99 │ 16 │

│ 99 │ 17 │

│ 99 │ 18 │

│ 100 │ 19 │

│ 100 │ 20 │

└──────────────┴────────────┘



Query:

SELECT exponentialMovingAverage ( 5 ) ( temperature , timestamp ) ;



Result:

┌──exponentialMovingAverage(5)(temperature, timestamp)──┐

│ 92.25779635374204 │

└───────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘



Query:

SELECT

value ,

time ,

round ( exp_smooth , 3 ) ,

bar ( exp_smooth , 0 , 1 , 50 ) AS bar

FROM

(

SELECT

( number = 0 ) OR ( number >= 25 ) AS value ,

number AS time ,

exponentialMovingAverage ( 10 ) ( value , time ) OVER ( Rows BETWEEN UNBOUNDED PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW ) AS exp_smooth

FROM numbers ( 50 )

)



Result: