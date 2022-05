anyHeavy

Selects a frequently occurring value using the heavy hitters algorithm. If there is a value that occurs more than in half the cases in each of the query’s execution threads, this value is returned. Normally, the result is nondeterministic.

anyHeavy ( column )



Arguments

column – The column name.

Example

Take the OnTime data set and select any frequently occurring value in the AirlineID column.

SELECT anyHeavy ( AirlineID ) AS res

FROM ontime