Guide to testing and benchmarking hardware performance with ClickHouse

How to Test Your Hardware with ClickHouse

This page isn’t applicable to ClickHouse Cloud . The feature documented here isn’t available in ClickHouse Cloud services. See the ClickHouse Cloud Compatibility guide for more information.

You can run a basic ClickHouse performance test on any server without installation of ClickHouse packages.

​ Automated run

You can run the benchmark with a single script.

Download the script.

wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/ClickHouse/ClickBench/main/hardware/hardware.sh

Run the script.

chmod a+x ./hardware.sh ./hardware.sh

Copy the output and send it to feedback@clickhouse.com