You can run a basic ClickHouse performance test on any server without installation of ClickHouse packages.
This page isn’t applicable to ClickHouse Cloud. The feature documented here isn’t available in ClickHouse Cloud services. See the ClickHouse Cloud Compatibility guide for more information.
Automated runYou can run the benchmark with a single script.
- Download the script.
wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/ClickHouse/ClickBench/main/hardware/hardware.sh
- Run the script.
chmod a+x ./hardware.sh
./hardware.sh
- Copy the output and send it to feedback@clickhouse.com