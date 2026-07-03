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This page isn’t applicable to ClickHouse Cloud. The feature documented here isn’t available in ClickHouse Cloud services. See the ClickHouse Cloud Compatibility guide for more information.
You can run a basic ClickHouse performance test on any server without installation of ClickHouse packages.

Automated run

You can run the benchmark with a single script.
  1. Download the script.
  1. Run the script.
  1. Copy the output and send it to feedback@clickhouse.com
All the results are published here: https://clickhouse.com/benchmark/hardware/
Last modified on July 3, 2026