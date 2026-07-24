SYSTEM commands and four letter word (4LW) commands in Keeper. There are several ways to inspect the results:
- Collect samples into
system.trace_logunder the
JemallocSampletype for per-query analysis.
- View live memory statistics and fetch heap profiles through the built-in jemalloc web UI (26.2+).
- Query the current heap profile directly from SQL using
system.jemalloc_profile_text(26.2+).
- Flush heap profiles to disk and analyze them with
jeprof.
This guide is applicable for versions 25.9+. For older versions, please check allocation profiling for versions before 25.9.
Sampling allocationsTo sample and profile allocations, start ClickHouse/Keeper with the
jemalloc_enable_global_profiler config enabled:
<clickhouse>
<jemalloc_enable_global_profiler>1</jemalloc_enable_global_profiler>
</clickhouse>
jemalloc will sample allocations and store the information internally.
You can also enable sampling per query using the
jemalloc_enable_profiler setting.
Storing jemalloc samples in
You can store jemalloc samples in
system.trace_log
system.trace_log under the
JemallocSample type.
To enable it globally, use the
jemalloc_collect_global_profile_samples_in_trace_log config:
You can also enable it per query using the
<clickhouse>
<jemalloc_collect_global_profile_samples_in_trace_log>1</jemalloc_collect_global_profile_samples_in_trace_log>
</clickhouse>
jemalloc_collect_profile_samples_in_trace_log setting.
Example: analyzing memory usage of a queryFirst, run a query with the jemalloc profiler enabled and collect the samples into
system.trace_log:
SELECT *
FROM numbers(1000000)
ORDER BY number DESC
SETTINGS max_bytes_ratio_before_external_sort = 0
FORMAT `Null`
SETTINGS jemalloc_enable_profiler = 1, jemalloc_collect_profile_samples_in_trace_log = 1
Query id: 8678d8fe-62c5-48b8-b0cd-26851c62dd75
Ok.
0 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.009 sec. Processed 1.00 million rows, 8.00 MB (108.58 million rows/s., 868.61 MB/s.)
Peak memory usage: 12.65 MiB.
Flush the
If ClickHouse was started with
jemalloc_enable_global_profiler, you don’t have to enable
jemalloc_enable_profiler.
Same is true for
jemalloc_collect_global_profile_samples_in_trace_log and
jemalloc_collect_profile_samples_in_trace_log.
system.trace_log:
Then query it to get cumulative memory usage over time:
SYSTEM FLUSH LOGS trace_log
Find the time where memory usage was the highest:
WITH per_bucket AS
(
SELECT
event_time_microseconds AS bucket_time,
sum(size) AS bucket_sum
FROM system.trace_log
WHERE trace_type = 'JemallocSample'
AND query_id = '8678d8fe-62c5-48b8-b0cd-26851c62dd75'
GROUP BY bucket_time
)
SELECT
bucket_time,
sum(bucket_sum) OVER (
ORDER BY bucket_time ASC
ROWS BETWEEN UNBOUNDED PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW
) AS cumulative_size,
formatReadableSize(cumulative_size) AS cumulative_size_readable
FROM per_bucket
ORDER BY bucket_time
Using that result, see which allocation stacks were most active at the peak:
SELECT
argMax(bucket_time, cumulative_size),
max(cumulative_size)
FROM
(
WITH per_bucket AS
(
SELECT
event_time_microseconds AS bucket_time,
sum(size) AS bucket_sum
FROM system.trace_log
WHERE trace_type = 'JemallocSample'
AND query_id = '8678d8fe-62c5-48b8-b0cd-26851c62dd75'
GROUP BY bucket_time
)
SELECT
bucket_time,
sum(bucket_sum) OVER (
ORDER BY bucket_time ASC
ROWS BETWEEN UNBOUNDED PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW
) AS cumulative_size,
formatReadableSize(cumulative_size) AS cumulative_size_readable
FROM per_bucket
ORDER BY bucket_time
)
SELECT
concat(
'\n',
arrayStringConcat(
arrayMap(
(x, y) -> concat(x, ': ', y),
arrayMap(x -> addressToLine(x), allocation_trace),
arrayMap(x -> demangle(addressToSymbol(x)), allocation_trace)
),
'\n'
)
) AS symbolized_trace,
sum(s) AS per_trace_sum
FROM
(
SELECT
ptr,
sum(size) AS s,
argMax(trace, event_time_microseconds) AS allocation_trace
FROM system.trace_log
WHERE trace_type = 'JemallocSample'
AND query_id = '8678d8fe-62c5-48b8-b0cd-26851c62dd75'
AND event_time_microseconds <= '2025-09-04 11:56:21.737139'
GROUP BY ptr
HAVING s > 0
)
GROUP BY ALL
ORDER BY per_trace_sum ASC
Jemalloc web UI
ClickHouse provides a built-in web UI for viewing jemalloc memory statistics at the
This section is applicable for versions 26.2+.
/jemalloc HTTP endpoint.
It displays live memory metrics with charts, including allocated, active, resident, and mapped memory, as well as per-arena and per-bin statistics.
You can also fetch global and per-query heap profiles directly from the UI.
- ClickHouse
- Keeper
The server UI includes all tabs: Summary, Allocations, Arenas, Operations, Global Profiler, Query Profiler, and Raw Output.
http://localhost:8123/jemalloc
Fetching heap profiles from SQL
The
This section is applicable for versions 26.2+.
system.jemalloc_profile_text system table lets you fetch and view the current jemalloc heap profile directly from SQL, without needing external tools or flushing to disk first.
The table has a single column:
You can query the table directly — there is no need to flush a heap profile beforehand:
|Column
|Type
|Description
line
|String
|Line from the symbolized jemalloc heap profile.
SELECT * FROM system.jemalloc_profile_text
Output formatThe output format is controlled by the
jemalloc_profile_text_output_format setting, which supports three values:
raw— raw heap profile as produced by jemalloc.
symbolized— jeprof-compatible format with embedded function symbols. Since symbols are already embedded,
jeprofcan analyze the output without requiring the ClickHouse binary.
collapsed(default) — FlameGraph-compatible collapsed stacks, one stack per line with the byte count.
To get symbolized output:
SELECT * FROM system.jemalloc_profile_text
SETTINGS jemalloc_profile_text_output_format = 'raw'
SELECT * FROM system.jemalloc_profile_text
SETTINGS jemalloc_profile_text_output_format = 'symbolized'
Additional settings
jemalloc_profile_text_symbolize_with_inline(Bool, default:
true) — Whether to include inline frames when symbolizing. Disabling this speeds up symbolization significantly but loses precision as inlined function calls will not appear in the stacks. Only affects
symbolizedand
collapsedformats.
jemalloc_profile_text_collapsed_use_count(Bool, default:
false) — When using the
collapsedformat, aggregate by allocation count instead of bytes.
Example: generating a flame graph from SQLSince the default output format is
collapsed, you can pipe the output directly to FlameGraph:
To generate a flame graph by allocation count instead of bytes:
clickhouse-client -q "SELECT * FROM system.jemalloc_profile_text" | flamegraph.pl --color=mem --title="Allocation Flame Graph" --width 2400 > result.svg
clickhouse-client -q "SELECT * FROM system.jemalloc_profile_text SETTINGS jemalloc_profile_text_collapsed_use_count = 1" | flamegraph.pl --color=mem --title="Allocation Count Flame Graph" --width 2400 > result.svg
Flushing heap profiles to diskIf you need to save heap profiles as files for offline analysis with
jeprof, you can flush them to disk.
By default, the heap profile file will be generated in
/tmp/jemalloc_clickhouse._pid_._seqnum_.heap where
_pid_ is the PID of ClickHouse and
_seqnum_ is the global sequence number for the current heap profile.
For Keeper, the default file is
/tmp/jemalloc_keeper._pid_._seqnum_.heap, and follows the same rules.
To flush the current profile:
A different location can be defined by appending the
- ClickHouse
- Keeper
It will return the location of the flushed profile.
SYSTEM JEMALLOC FLUSH PROFILE
MALLOC_CONF environment variable with the
prof_prefix option.
For example, if you want to generate profiles in the
/data folder where the filename prefix will be
my_current_profile, you can run ClickHouse/Keeper with the following environment variable:
The generated file will be appended to the prefix PID and sequence number.
MALLOC_CONF=prof_prefix:/data/my_current_profile
Analyzing heap profile files with
After flushing heap profiles to disk, they can be analyzed using
jeprof
jemalloc’s tool called jeprof. It can be installed in multiple ways:
- Using the system’s package manager
- Cloning the jemalloc repo and running
autogen.shfrom the root folder. This will provide you with the
jeprofscript inside the
binfolder
jeprof --help for the full list of options.
Symbolized heap profilesStarting from version 26.1+, ClickHouse automatically generates symbolized heap profiles when you flush using
SYSTEM JEMALLOC FLUSH PROFILE.
The symbolized profile (with
.symbolized extension) contains embedded function symbols and can be analyzed by
jeprof without requiring the ClickHouse binary.
For example, when you run:
ClickHouse will return the path to the symbolized profile (e.g.,
SYSTEM JEMALLOC FLUSH PROFILE
/tmp/jemalloc_clickhouse.12345.0.heap.symbolized).
You can then analyze it directly with
jeprof:
jeprof /tmp/jemalloc_clickhouse.12345.0.heap.symbolized --output_format [ > output_file]
If you have an older non-symbolized heap profile and still have access to the ClickHouse binary, you can use the traditional approach:
No binary required: When using symbolized profiles (
.symbolized files), you don’t need to provide the ClickHouse binary path to
jeprof. This makes it much easier to analyze profiles on different machines or after the binary has been updated.
jeprof path/to/clickhouse path/to/heap/profile --output_format [ > output_file]
When comparing two profiles, you can use the
For non-symbolized profiles,
jeprof uses
addr2line to generate stacktraces which can be really slow.
If that’s the case, it is recommended to install an alternative implementation of the tool.
Alternatively,
git clone https://github.com/gimli-rs/addr2line.git --depth=1 --branch=0.23.0
cd addr2line
cargo build --features bin --release
cp ./target/release/addr2line path/to/current/addr2line
llvm-addr2line works equally well (But note, that
llvm-objdump is not compatible with
jeprof)And later use it like this
jeprof --tools addr2line:/usr/bin/llvm-addr2line,nm:/usr/bin/llvm-nm,objdump:/usr/bin/objdump,c++filt:/usr/bin/llvm-cxxfilt
--base argument:
jeprof --base /path/to/first.heap.symbolized /path/to/second.heap.symbolized --output_format [ > output_file]
ExamplesUsing symbolized profiles (recommended):
- Generate a text file with each procedure written per line:
jeprof /tmp/jemalloc_clickhouse.12345.0.heap.symbolized --text > result.txt
- Generate a PDF file with a call-graph:
Using non-symbolized profiles (requires binary):
jeprof /tmp/jemalloc_clickhouse.12345.0.heap.symbolized --pdf > result.pdf
- Generate a text file with each procedure written per line:
jeprof /path/to/clickhouse /tmp/jemalloc_clickhouse.12345.0.heap --text > result.txt
- Generate a PDF file with a call-graph:
jeprof /path/to/clickhouse /tmp/jemalloc_clickhouse.12345.0.heap --pdf > result.pdf
Generating a flame graph
jeprof allows you to generate collapsed stacks for building flame graphs.
You need to use the
--collapsed argument:
Or with a non-symbolized profile:
jeprof /tmp/jemalloc_clickhouse.12345.0.heap.symbolized --collapsed > result.collapsed
After that, you can use many different tools to visualize collapsed stacks. The most popular is FlameGraph which contains a script called
jeprof /path/to/clickhouse /tmp/jemalloc_clickhouse.12345.0.heap --collapsed > result.collapsed
flamegraph.pl:
Another interesting tool is speedscope that allows you to analyze collected stacks in a more interactive way.
cat result.collapsed | /path/to/FlameGraph/flamegraph.pl --color=mem --title="Allocation Flame Graph" --width 2400 > result.svg
Additional options for the profiler
jemalloc has many different options available, which are related to the profiler. They can be controlled by modifying the
MALLOC_CONF environment variable.
For example, the interval between allocation samples can be controlled with
lg_prof_sample.
If you want to dump the heap profile every N bytes you can enable it using
lg_prof_interval.
It is recommended to check
jemallocs reference page for a complete list of options.
Other resourcesClickHouse/Keeper expose
jemalloc related metrics in many different ways.
System table
asynchronous_metrics
Reference
SELECT *
FROM system.asynchronous_metrics
WHERE metric LIKE '%jemalloc%'
FORMAT Vertical
System table
Contains information about memory allocations done via the jemalloc allocator in different size classes (bins) aggregated from all arenas.
Reference
jemalloc_bins
System table
Returns the full output of
jemalloc_stats (26.2+)
malloc_stats_print() as a single string. Equivalent to the
SYSTEM JEMALLOC STATS command.
SELECT * FROM system.jemalloc_stats
PrometheusAll
jemalloc related metrics from
asynchronous_metrics are also exposed using the Prometheus endpoint in both ClickHouse and Keeper.
Reference
Keeper supports the
jmst 4LW command in Keeper
jmst 4LW command which returns basic allocator statistics:
echo jmst | nc localhost 9181