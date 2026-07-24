ClickHouse uses jemalloc as its global allocator. Jemalloc comes with tools for allocation sampling and profiling.

ClickHouse and Keeper allow you to control sampling using configs, query settings, SYSTEM commands and four letter word (4LW) commands in Keeper. There are several ways to inspect the results:

Collect samples into system.trace_log under the JemallocSample type for per-query analysis.

under the type for per-query analysis. View live memory statistics and fetch heap profiles through the built-in jemalloc web UI (26.2+).

Query the current heap profile directly from SQL using system.jemalloc_profile_text (26.2+).

(26.2+). Flush heap profiles to disk and analyze them with jeprof .

This guide is applicable for versions 25.9+. For older versions, please check allocation profiling for versions before 25.9

​ Sampling allocations

To sample and profile allocations, start ClickHouse/Keeper with the jemalloc_enable_global_profiler config enabled:

< clickhouse > < jemalloc_enable_global_profiler > 1 </ jemalloc_enable_global_profiler > </ clickhouse >

jemalloc will sample allocations and store the information internally.

You can also enable sampling per query using the jemalloc_enable_profiler setting.

Warning Because ClickHouse is an allocation-heavy application, jemalloc sampling may incur performance overhead.

​ Storing jemalloc samples in system.trace_log

You can store jemalloc samples in system.trace_log under the JemallocSample type. To enable it globally, use the jemalloc_collect_global_profile_samples_in_trace_log config:

< clickhouse > < jemalloc_collect_global_profile_samples_in_trace_log > 1 </ jemalloc_collect_global_profile_samples_in_trace_log > </ clickhouse >

Warning Because ClickHouse is an allocation-heavy application, collecting all samples in system.trace_log may incur high load.

You can also enable it per query using the jemalloc_collect_profile_samples_in_trace_log setting.

​ Example: analyzing memory usage of a query

First, run a query with the jemalloc profiler enabled and collect the samples into system.trace_log :

SELECT * FROM numbers( 1000000 ) ORDER BY number DESC SETTINGS max_bytes_ratio_before_external_sort = 0 FORMAT `Null` SETTINGS jemalloc_enable_profiler = 1 , jemalloc_collect_profile_samples_in_trace_log = 1 Query id: 8678d8fe - 62c5 - 48b8 - b0cd - 26851c62dd75 Ok. 0 rows in set . Elapsed: 0 . 009 sec. Processed 1 . 00 million rows , 8 . 00 MB ( 108 . 58 million rows / s., 868 . 61 MB / s.) Peak memory usage: 12 . 65 MiB.

If ClickHouse was started with jemalloc_enable_global_profiler , you don’t have to enable jemalloc_enable_profiler . Same is true for jemalloc_collect_global_profile_samples_in_trace_log and jemalloc_collect_profile_samples_in_trace_log .

Flush the system.trace_log :

SYSTEM FLUSH LOGS trace_log

Then query it to get cumulative memory usage over time:

WITH per_bucket AS ( SELECT event_time_microseconds AS bucket_time, sum ( size ) AS bucket_sum FROM system . trace_log WHERE trace_type = 'JemallocSample' AND query_id = '8678d8fe-62c5-48b8-b0cd-26851c62dd75' GROUP BY bucket_time ) SELECT bucket_time, sum (bucket_sum) OVER ( ORDER BY bucket_time ASC ROWS BETWEEN UNBOUNDED PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW ) AS cumulative_size, formatReadableSize(cumulative_size) AS cumulative_size_readable FROM per_bucket ORDER BY bucket_time

Find the time where memory usage was the highest:

SELECT argMax(bucket_time, cumulative_size), max (cumulative_size) FROM ( WITH per_bucket AS ( SELECT event_time_microseconds AS bucket_time, sum ( size ) AS bucket_sum FROM system . trace_log WHERE trace_type = 'JemallocSample' AND query_id = '8678d8fe-62c5-48b8-b0cd-26851c62dd75' GROUP BY bucket_time ) SELECT bucket_time, sum (bucket_sum) OVER ( ORDER BY bucket_time ASC ROWS BETWEEN UNBOUNDED PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW ) AS cumulative_size, formatReadableSize(cumulative_size) AS cumulative_size_readable FROM per_bucket ORDER BY bucket_time )

Using that result, see which allocation stacks were most active at the peak:

SELECT concat ( '

' , arrayStringConcat( arrayMap( (x, y) -> concat (x, ': ' , y), arrayMap(x -> addressToLine(x), allocation_trace), arrayMap(x -> demangle(addressToSymbol(x)), allocation_trace) ), '

' ) ) AS symbolized_trace, sum (s) AS per_trace_sum FROM ( SELECT ptr, sum ( size ) AS s, argMax(trace, event_time_microseconds) AS allocation_trace FROM system . trace_log WHERE trace_type = 'JemallocSample' AND query_id = '8678d8fe-62c5-48b8-b0cd-26851c62dd75' AND event_time_microseconds <= '2025-09-04 11:56:21.737139' GROUP BY ptr HAVING s > 0 ) GROUP BY ALL ORDER BY per_trace_sum ASC

​ Jemalloc web UI

This section is applicable for versions 26.2+.

ClickHouse provides a built-in web UI for viewing jemalloc memory statistics at the /jemalloc HTTP endpoint. It displays live memory metrics with charts, including allocated, active, resident, and mapped memory, as well as per-arena and per-bin statistics. You can also fetch global and per-query heap profiles directly from the UI.

ClickHouse

Keeper http://localhost:8123/jemalloc The server UI includes all tabs: Summary, Allocations, Arenas, Operations, Global Profiler, Query Profiler, and Raw Output. http://localhost:9182/jemalloc The Keeper UI is available on the HTTP control port. This port is disabled by default and must be explicitly enabled by setting keeper_server.http_control.port in the Keeper configuration: < clickhouse > < keeper_server > < http_control > < port > 9182 </ port > </ http_control > </ keeper_server > </ clickhouse > Once enabled, the UI provides the same visualizations as the server — Summary, Allocations, Arenas, Operations, Global Profiler, and Raw Output — except for the Query Profiler tab which requires SQL and system.trace_log . Security The Keeper HTTP control port does not have application-level authentication. Unlike the ClickHouse Server jemalloc UI — where all data queries go through the SQL HTTP handler and require user/password credentials — the Keeper REST API endpoints are unauthenticated. This is consistent with other Keeper HTTP control endpoints (commands, storage, dashboard). Restrict access to this port using network-level controls: bind Keeper to localhost, use firewall rules, or place it behind a reverse proxy with authentication. When no listen_host is configured, Keeper defaults to listening on localhost only. Keeper also exposes REST API endpoints for programmatic access: GET /jemalloc/stats — raw malloc_stats_print output

— raw output GET /jemalloc/status — profiling state as JSON ( prof_enabled , prof_active , thread_active_init , lg_sample )

— profiling state as JSON ( , , , ) GET /jemalloc/profile?format={collapsed|raw} — flushes a heap profile with server-side symbolization, returns collapsed stacks suitable for flame graph rendering (default) or the raw jemalloc dump

​ Fetching heap profiles from SQL

This section is applicable for versions 26.2+.

The system.jemalloc_profile_text system table lets you fetch and view the current jemalloc heap profile directly from SQL, without needing external tools or flushing to disk first.

The table has a single column:

Column Type Description line String Line from the symbolized jemalloc heap profile.

You can query the table directly — there is no need to flush a heap profile beforehand:

SELECT * FROM system . jemalloc_profile_text

​ Output format

The output format is controlled by the jemalloc_profile_text_output_format setting, which supports three values:

raw — raw heap profile as produced by jemalloc.

— raw heap profile as produced by jemalloc. symbolized — jeprof-compatible format with embedded function symbols. Since symbols are already embedded, jeprof can analyze the output without requiring the ClickHouse binary.

— jeprof-compatible format with embedded function symbols. Since symbols are already embedded, can analyze the output without requiring the ClickHouse binary. collapsed (default) — FlameGraph-compatible collapsed stacks, one stack per line with the byte count.

For example, to get the raw profile:

SELECT * FROM system . jemalloc_profile_text SETTINGS jemalloc_profile_text_output_format = 'raw'

To get symbolized output:

SELECT * FROM system . jemalloc_profile_text SETTINGS jemalloc_profile_text_output_format = 'symbolized'

​ Additional settings

jemalloc_profile_text_symbolize_with_inline (Bool, default: true ) — Whether to include inline frames when symbolizing. Disabling this speeds up symbolization significantly but loses precision as inlined function calls will not appear in the stacks. Only affects symbolized and collapsed formats.

(Bool, default: ) — Whether to include inline frames when symbolizing. Disabling this speeds up symbolization significantly but loses precision as inlined function calls will not appear in the stacks. Only affects and formats. jemalloc_profile_text_collapsed_use_count (Bool, default: false ) — When using the collapsed format, aggregate by allocation count instead of bytes.

​ Example: generating a flame graph from SQL

Since the default output format is collapsed , you can pipe the output directly to FlameGraph:

clickhouse-client -q "SELECT * FROM system.jemalloc_profile_text" | flamegraph.pl --color=mem --title= "Allocation Flame Graph" --width 2400 > result.svg

To generate a flame graph by allocation count instead of bytes:

clickhouse-client -q "SELECT * FROM system.jemalloc_profile_text SETTINGS jemalloc_profile_text_collapsed_use_count = 1" | flamegraph.pl --color=mem --title= "Allocation Count Flame Graph" --width 2400 > result.svg

​ Flushing heap profiles to disk

If you need to save heap profiles as files for offline analysis with jeprof , you can flush them to disk.

By default, the heap profile file will be generated in /tmp/jemalloc_clickhouse._pid_._seqnum_.heap where _pid_ is the PID of ClickHouse and _seqnum_ is the global sequence number for the current heap profile. For Keeper, the default file is /tmp/jemalloc_keeper._pid_._seqnum_.heap , and follows the same rules.

To flush the current profile:

ClickHouse

Keeper SYSTEM JEMALLOC FLUSH PROFILE It will return the location of the flushed profile. echo jmfp | nc localhost 9181

A different location can be defined by appending the MALLOC_CONF environment variable with the prof_prefix option. For example, if you want to generate profiles in the /data folder where the filename prefix will be my_current_profile , you can run ClickHouse/Keeper with the following environment variable:

MALLOC_CONF = prof_prefix:/data/my_current_profile

The generated file will be appended to the prefix PID and sequence number.

​ Analyzing heap profile files with jeprof

jemalloc ’s tool called After flushing heap profiles to disk, they can be analyzed using’s tool called jeprof . It can be installed in multiple ways:

Using the system’s package manager

Cloning the jemalloc repo and running autogen.sh from the root folder. This will provide you with the jeprof script inside the bin folder

There are many different output formats available. Run jeprof --help for the full list of options.

​ Symbolized heap profiles

Starting from version 26.1+, ClickHouse automatically generates symbolized heap profiles when you flush using SYSTEM JEMALLOC FLUSH PROFILE . The symbolized profile (with .symbolized extension) contains embedded function symbols and can be analyzed by jeprof without requiring the ClickHouse binary.

For example, when you run:

SYSTEM JEMALLOC FLUSH PROFILE

ClickHouse will return the path to the symbolized profile (e.g., /tmp/jemalloc_clickhouse.12345.0.heap.symbolized ).

You can then analyze it directly with jeprof :

jeprof /tmp/jemalloc_clickhouse.12345.0.heap.symbolized --output_format [ > output_file]

No binary required: When using symbolized profiles ( .symbolized files), you don’t need to provide the ClickHouse binary path to jeprof . This makes it much easier to analyze profiles on different machines or after the binary has been updated.

If you have an older non-symbolized heap profile and still have access to the ClickHouse binary, you can use the traditional approach:

jeprof path/to/clickhouse path/to/heap/profile --output_format [ > output_file]

jeprof uses addr2line to generate stacktraces which can be really slow. If that’s the case, it is recommended to install an For non-symbolized profiles,usesto generate stacktraces which can be really slow. If that’s the case, it is recommended to install an alternative implementation of the tool. git clone https://github.com/gimli-rs/addr2line.git --depth=1 --branch=0.23.0 cd addr2line cargo build --features bin --release cp ./target/release/addr2line path/to/current/addr2line Alternatively, llvm-addr2line works equally well (But note, that llvm-objdump is not compatible with jeprof ) And later use it like this jeprof --tools addr2line:/usr/bin/llvm-addr2line,nm:/usr/bin/llvm-nm,objdump:/usr/bin/objdump,c++filt:/usr/bin/llvm-cxxfilt

When comparing two profiles, you can use the --base argument:

jeprof --base /path/to/first.heap.symbolized /path/to/second.heap.symbolized --output_format [ > output_file]

Using symbolized profiles (recommended):

Generate a text file with each procedure written per line:

jeprof /tmp/jemalloc_clickhouse.12345.0.heap.symbolized --text > result.txt

Generate a PDF file with a call-graph:

jeprof /tmp/jemalloc_clickhouse.12345.0.heap.symbolized --pdf > result.pdf

Using non-symbolized profiles (requires binary):

Generate a text file with each procedure written per line:

jeprof /path/to/clickhouse /tmp/jemalloc_clickhouse.12345.0.heap --text > result.txt

Generate a PDF file with a call-graph:

jeprof /path/to/clickhouse /tmp/jemalloc_clickhouse.12345.0.heap --pdf > result.pdf

​ Generating a flame graph

jeprof allows you to generate collapsed stacks for building flame graphs.

You need to use the --collapsed argument:

jeprof /tmp/jemalloc_clickhouse.12345.0.heap.symbolized --collapsed > result.collapsed

Or with a non-symbolized profile:

jeprof /path/to/clickhouse /tmp/jemalloc_clickhouse.12345.0.heap --collapsed > result.collapsed

After that, you can use many different tools to visualize collapsed stacks.

flamegraph.pl : The most popular is FlameGraph which contains a script called

cat result.collapsed | /path/to/FlameGraph/flamegraph.pl --color=mem --title= "Allocation Flame Graph" --width 2400 > result.svg

Another interesting tool is speedscope that allows you to analyze collected stacks in a more interactive way.

​ Additional options for the profiler

jemalloc has many different options available, which are related to the profiler. They can be controlled by modifying the MALLOC_CONF environment variable. For example, the interval between allocation samples can be controlled with lg_prof_sample . If you want to dump the heap profile every N bytes you can enable it using lg_prof_interval .

jemalloc s It is recommended to check reference page for a complete list of options.

​ Other resources

ClickHouse/Keeper expose jemalloc related metrics in many different ways.

Warning It’s important to be aware that none of these metrics are synchronized with each other and values may drift.

​ System table asynchronous_metrics

SELECT * FROM system . asynchronous_metrics WHERE metric LIKE '%jemalloc%' FORMAT Vertical

​ System table jemalloc_bins

Contains information about memory allocations done via the jemalloc allocator in different size classes (bins) aggregated from all arenas.

​ System table jemalloc_stats (26.2+)

Returns the full output of malloc_stats_print() as a single string. Equivalent to the SYSTEM JEMALLOC STATS command.

SELECT * FROM system . jemalloc_stats

All jemalloc related metrics from asynchronous_metrics are also exposed using the Prometheus endpoint in both ClickHouse and Keeper.

​ jmst 4LW command in Keeper

jmst 4LW command which returns Keeper supports the4LW command which returns basic allocator statistics