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When encountering memory issues or a memory leak, knowing what queries and resources are consuming a significant amount of memory is helpful. Below you can find queries that can help you to debug memory issues by finding which queries, databases, and tables can be optimized:

List currently running processes by peak memory usage

List metrics for memory usage

List tables by current memory usage

Output total memory used by merges

Output total memory used by currently running processes

Output total memory used by dictionaries

Output total memory used by primary keys and index granularity

Last modified on July 3, 2026