Queries to help you debug memory issues.

When encountering memory issues or a memory leak, knowing what queries and resources are consuming a significant amount of memory is helpful. Below you can find queries that can help you to debug memory issues by finding which queries, databases, and tables can be optimized:

​ List currently running processes by peak memory usage

SELECT initial_query_id, query, elapsed, formatReadableSize(memory_usage), formatReadableSize(peak_memory_usage), FROM system . processes ORDER BY peak_memory_usage DESC LIMIT 100 ;

​ List metrics for memory usage

SELECT metric, description , formatReadableSize( value ) size FROM system . asynchronous_metrics WHERE metric LIKE '%Cach%' OR metric LIKE '%Mem%' ORDER BY value DESC ;

​ List tables by current memory usage

SELECT database , name , formatReadableSize(total_bytes) FROM system . tables WHERE engine IN ( 'Memory' , 'Set' , 'Join' );

​ Output total memory used by merges

SELECT formatReadableSize( sum (memory_usage)) FROM system . merges ;

​ Output total memory used by currently running processes

SELECT formatReadableSize( sum (memory_usage)) FROM system . processes ;

​ Output total memory used by dictionaries

SELECT formatReadableSize( sum (bytes_allocated)) FROM system . dictionaries ;

​ Output total memory used by primary keys and index granularity