- ClickHouse Cloud
- Self-managed
In ClickHouse Cloud, you can obtain the query ID by clicking ”…” on the far right of the bar above the query result table (next to the table/chart toggle). This opens a context menu where you can click “Copy query ID”.Use
clusterAllReplicas(default, system.trace_log) to select from all nodes of the cluster:
SELECT
count(),
arrayStringConcat(arrayMap(x -> concat(demangle(addressToSymbol(x)), '\n ', addressToLine(x)), trace), '\n') AS sym
FROM clusterAllReplicas(default, system.trace_log)
WHERE query_id = '<query_id>' AND trace_type = 'CPU' AND event_date = today()
GROUP BY trace
ORDER BY count() DESC
LIMIT 10
SETTINGS allow_introspection_functions = 1
Using the query profiler in self-managed deploymentsIn self-managed deployments, to use the query profiler follow the steps below:
1
Install ClickHouse with debug info
Install the
clickhouse-common-static-dbg package:
- Follow the instructions in step “Set up the Debian repository”
- Run
sudo apt-get install clickhouse-server clickhouse-client clickhouse-common-static-dbgto install ClickHouse compiled binary files with debug info
- Run
sudo service clickhouse-server startto start the server
- Run
clickhouse-client. The debug symbols from clickhouse-common-static-dbg will automatically be picked up by the server - you don’t need to do anything special to enable them
2
Check server config
Ensure that the
trace_log section of your server configuration file is set up. It is enabled by default:
This section configures the trace_log system table containing the results of the profiler functioning. Remember that data in this table is valid only for a running server. After the server restart, ClickHouse does not clean up the table and all the stored virtual memory address may become invalid.
<!-- Trace log. Stores stack traces collected by query profilers.
See query_profiler_real_time_period_ns and query_profiler_cpu_time_period_ns settings. -->
<trace_log>
<database>system</database>
<table>trace_log</table>
<partition_by>toYYYYMM(event_date)</partition_by>
<flush_interval_milliseconds>7500</flush_interval_milliseconds>
<max_size_rows>1048576</max_size_rows>
<reserved_size_rows>8192</reserved_size_rows>
<buffer_size_rows_flush_threshold>524288</buffer_size_rows_flush_threshold>
<!-- Indication whether logs should be dumped to the disk in case of a crash -->
<flush_on_crash>false</flush_on_crash>
<symbolize>true</symbolize>
</trace_log>
3
Configure profile timers
Set up the
query_profiler_cpu_time_period_ns or
query_profiler_real_time_period_ns settings.
Both settings can be used simultaneously.These settings allow you to configure profiler timers.
As these are the session settings, you can get different sampling frequency for the whole server, individual users or user profiles, for your interactive session, and for each individual query.The default sampling frequency is one sample per second, and both CPU and real timers are enabled.
This frequency allows you to collect sufficient information about your ClickHouse cluster whilst not affecting your server’s performance.
If you need to profile each individual query, use a higher sampling frequency.
4
Analyze the
trace_log system table
To analyze the
trace_log system table allow introspection functions with the
allow_introspection_functions setting:
SET allow_introspection_functions=1
Use the
For security reasons, introspection functions are disabled by default
addressToLine,
addressToLineWithInlines,
addressToSymbol and
demangle introspection functions to get function names and their positions in ClickHouse code.
To get a profile for some query, you need to aggregate data from the
trace_log table.
You can aggregate data by individual functions or by the whole stack traces.
Building flame graphs with the
ClickHouse provides the
flameGraph function
flameGraph aggregate function which builds a flame graph directly from stack traces stored in
trace_log.
The output is an array of strings in a format compatible with flamegraph.pl.
Syntax:
Arguments:
flameGraph(traces, [size = 1], [ptr = 0])
traces— a stacktrace.
Array(UInt64).
size— an allocation size for memory profiling.
Int64.
ptr— an allocation address.
UInt64.
ptr is non-zero,
flameGraph maps allocations (
size > 0) and deallocations (
size < 0) with the same size and pointer.
Only allocations that were not freed are shown.
Unmatched deallocations are ignored.
CPU flame graph
The queries below require you to have flamegraph.pl installed.You can do so by running:
Replace
git clone https://github.com/brendangregg/FlameGraph
# Then use it as:
# ~/FlameGraph/flamegraph.pl
flamegraph.pl in the following queries with the path where
flamegraph.pl is located on your machine
Run your query, then build the flame graph:
SET query_profiler_cpu_time_period_ns = 10000000;
clickhouse client --allow_introspection_functions=1 \
-q "SELECT arrayJoin(flameGraph(arrayReverse(trace)))
FROM system.trace_log
WHERE trace_type = 'CPU' AND query_id = '<query_id>'" \
| flamegraph.pl > flame_cpu.svg
Memory flame graph — all allocations
Run your query, then build the flame graph:
SET memory_profiler_sample_probability = 1, max_untracked_memory = 1;
clickhouse client --allow_introspection_functions=1 \
-q "SELECT arrayJoin(flameGraph(trace, size))
FROM system.trace_log
WHERE trace_type = 'MemorySample' AND query_id = '<query_id>'" \
| flamegraph.pl --countname=bytes --color=mem > flame_mem.svg
Memory flame graph — unfreed allocationsThis variant matches allocations against deallocations by pointer and shows only memory that was not freed during the query.
Run the following query to build the flame graph:
SET memory_profiler_sample_probability = 1, max_untracked_memory = 1,
use_uncompressed_cache = 1,
merge_tree_max_rows_to_use_cache = 100000000000,
merge_tree_max_bytes_to_use_cache = 1000000000000;
clickhouse client --allow_introspection_functions=1 \
-q "SELECT arrayJoin(flameGraph(trace, size, ptr))
FROM system.trace_log
WHERE trace_type = 'MemorySample' AND query_id = '<query_id>'" \
| flamegraph.pl --countname=bytes --color=mem > flame_mem_unfreed.svg
Memory flame graph — active allocations at a point in timeThis approach lets you find peak memory usage and visualize what was allocated at that moment.
SET memory_profiler_sample_probability = 1, max_untracked_memory = 1;
Find memory usage over time
SELECT
event_time,
formatReadableSize(max(s)) AS m
FROM (
SELECT
event_time,
sum(size) OVER (ORDER BY event_time) AS s
FROM system.trace_log
WHERE query_id = '<query_id>' AND trace_type = 'MemorySample'
)
GROUP BY event_time
ORDER BY event_time;
Find the time point with maximum memory usage
SELECT
argMax(event_time, s),
max(s)
FROM (
SELECT
event_time,
sum(size) OVER (ORDER BY event_time) AS s
FROM system.trace_log
WHERE query_id = '<query_id>' AND trace_type = 'MemorySample'
);
Build a flame graph of active allocations at that time point
clickhouse client --allow_introspection_functions=1 \
-q "SELECT arrayJoin(flameGraph(trace, size, ptr))
FROM (
SELECT * FROM system.trace_log
WHERE trace_type = 'MemorySample'
AND query_id = '<query_id>'
AND event_time <= '<time_point>'
ORDER BY event_time
)" \
| flamegraph.pl --countname=bytes --color=mem > flame_mem_time_point_pos.svg
Build a flame graph of deallocations after that time point (to understand what was freed later)
clickhouse client --allow_introspection_functions=1 \
-q "SELECT arrayJoin(flameGraph(trace, -size, ptr))
FROM (
SELECT * FROM system.trace_log
WHERE trace_type = 'MemorySample'
AND query_id = '<query_id>'
AND event_time > '<time_point>'
ORDER BY event_time DESC
)" \
| flamegraph.pl --countname=bytes --color=mem > flame_mem_time_point_neg.svg
ExampleThe code snippet below:
- Filters
trace_logdata by a query identifier and the current date.
- Aggregates by stack trace.
- Uses introspection functions to get a report of:
- The names of symbols and corresponding source code functions.
- The source code locations of these functions.
SELECT
count(),
arrayStringConcat(arrayMap(x -> concat(demangle(addressToSymbol(x)), '\n ', addressToLine(x)), trace), '\n') AS sym
FROM system.trace_log
WHERE (query_id = '<query_id>') AND (event_date = today())
GROUP BY trace
ORDER BY count() DESC
LIMIT 10