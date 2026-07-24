OverviewOver the years, ClickHouse has introduced a series of layered optimizations to aggressively reduce I/O. These techniques form the foundation of its speed and efficiency:
While the aforementioned I/O optimizations can significantly reduce data read, they still assume that all columns for rows passing the
|Optimization
|Description
|Columnar storage
|Allows skipping entire columns that aren’t needed for a query and also enables high compression by grouping similar values together, minimizing I/O during data loading.
|Sparse primary indexes | secondary data-skipping indexes | projections
|Prune irrelevant data by identifying which granules (row blocks) might match filters on indexed columns. These techniques operate at the granule level and can be used individually or in combination.
|PREWHERE
|Checks matches also for filters on non-indexed columns to skip data early that would otherwise be loaded and discarded. It can work independently or refine the granules selected by indexes, complementing granule pruning by skipping rows that don’t match all column filters.
|Query condition cache
|Speeds up repeated queries by remembering which granules matched all filters last time. ClickHouse can then skip reading and filtering granules that didn’t match, even if the query shape changes.
WHERE clause must be loaded before running operations like sorting, aggregation, or
LIMIT. But what if some columns aren’t needed until later, or some data, despite passing the
WHERE clause, is never needed at all?
That’s where lazy materialization comes in. It is an orthogonal enhancement that completes the I/O optimization stack:
- Indexing, together with
PREWHERE, ensures that only rows matching column filters in the
WHEREclause are processed.
- Lazy materialization builds on this by deferring column reads until they’re actually required by the query execution plan.
Even after filtering, only the columns needed for the next operation - such as sorting - are loaded immediately.
Others are postponed and, due to
LIMIT, are often read only partially, just enough to produce the final result. This makes lazy materialization especially powerful for Top N queries, where the final result may only require a handful of rows from certain, often large, columns.
A worked exampleWe highly recommend the blogpost “ClickHouse gets lazier (and faster): Introducing lazy materialization” for a deep dive on lazy materialization. The example below is taken from the aforementioned blogpost and reproduced here to demonstrate how a ClickHouse query can go from 219 seconds to just 139 milliseconds (a 1576× speedup) with lazy materialization. To benefit from indexing and
PREWHERE, a query needs filters, on primary key columns for indexing, and on any columns for
PREWHERE.
Lazy materialization layers cleanly on top, but unlike the other optimizations mentioned previously, it can also speed up queries with no column filters at all.
Consider the following example query which finds Amazon reviews with the highest number of helpful votes, regardless of date, product, rating, or verification status, and returns the top 3 along with their title, headline, and full text.
First running the query (with cold filesystem caches) with lazy materialization disabled (using
query_plan_optimize_lazy_materialization):
Query
SELECT
helpful_votes,
product_title,
review_headline,
review_body
FROM amazon.amazon_reviews
ORDER BY helpful_votes DESC
LIMIT 3
FORMAT Vertical
SETTINGS
query_plan_optimize_lazy_materialization = false;
Next the query is rerun (again with a cold filesystem cache), but this time with lazy materialization enabled:
Response
Row 1:
──────
helpful_votes: 47524
product_title: Kindle: Amazon's Original Wireless Reading Device (1st generation)
review_headline: Why and how the Kindle changes everything
review_body: This is less a \"pros and cons\" review than a hopefully use...
Row 2:
──────
helpful_votes: 41393
product_title: BIC Cristal For Her Ball Pen, 1.0mm, Black, 16ct (MSLP16-Blk)
review_headline: FINALLY!
review_body: Someone has answered my gentle prayers and FINALLY designed ...
Row 3:
──────
helpful_votes: 41278
product_title: The Mountain Kids 100% Cotton Three Wolf Moon T-Shirt
review_headline: Dual Function Design
review_body: This item has wolves on it which makes it intrinsically swee...
0 rows in set. Elapsed: 219.071 sec. Processed 150.96 million rows, 71.38 GB (689.08 thousand rows/s., 325.81 MB/s.)
Peak memory usage: 1.11 GiB.
Query
SELECT
helpful_votes,
product_title,
review_headline,
review_body
FROM amazon.amazon_reviews
ORDER BY helpful_votes DESC
LIMIT 3
FORMAT Vertical
SETTINGS
query_plan_optimize_lazy_materialization = true;
Consider the difference in performance with lazy materialization turned off and turned on:
Response
Row 1:
──────
helpful_votes: 47524
product_title: Kindle: Amazon's Original Wireless Reading Device (1st generation)
review_headline: Why and how the Kindle changes everything
review_body: This is less a \"pros and cons\" review than a hopefully use...
Row 2:
──────
helpful_votes: 41393
product_title: BIC Cristal For Her Ball Pen, 1.0mm, Black, 16ct (MSLP16-Blk)
review_headline: FINALLY!
review_body: Someone has answered my gentle prayers and FINALLY designed ...
Row 3:
──────
helpful_votes: 41278
product_title: The Mountain Kids 100% Cotton Three Wolf Moon T-Shirt
review_headline: Dual Function Design
review_body: This item has wolves on it which makes it intrinsically swee...
0 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.139 sec. Processed 150.96 million rows, 1.81 GB (1.09 billion rows/s., 13.06 GB/s.)
Peak memory usage: 3.80 MiB.
|Metric
|Lazy materialization off
|Lazy materialization on
|Improvement
|Elapsed time
|219.071 sec
|0.139 sec
|~1576× faster
|Data read
|71.38 GB
|1.81 GB
|~40× less
|Peak memory
|1.11 GiB
|3.80 MiB
|~300× less
How to confirm lazy materialization in the query execution planYou can observe usage of lazy materialization for the previous query by inspecting the query’s logical execution plan using the
EXPLAIN clause:
EXPLAIN actions = 1
SELECT
helpful_votes,
product_title,
review_headline,
review_body
FROM amazon.amazon_reviews
ORDER BY helpful_votes DESC
LIMIT 3
SETTINGS
query_plan_optimize_lazy_materialization = true;
You can read the operator plan from bottom to top and observe that ClickHouse defers reading the three large String columns until after sorting and limiting.
...
Lazily read columns: review_headline, review_body, product_title
Limit
Sorting
ReadFromMergeTree