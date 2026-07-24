To make allocation profiling more convenient,
SYSTEM commands are provided along with four letter word (4LW) commands in Keeper.
Sampling allocations and flushing heap profilesIf you want to sample and profile allocations in
jemalloc, you need to start ClickHouse/Keeper with profiling enabled using the environment variable
MALLOC_CONF:
MALLOC_CONF=background_thread:true,prof:true,prof_active:true
jemalloc will sample allocations and store the information internally.
You can tell
jemalloc to flush the current profile by running:
By default, the heap profile file will be generated in
- ClickHouse
- Keeper
SYSTEM JEMALLOC FLUSH PROFILE
/tmp/jemalloc_clickhouse._pid_._seqnum_.heap where
_pid_ is the PID of ClickHouse and
_seqnum_ is the global sequence number for the current heap profile.
For Keeper, the default file is
/tmp/jemalloc_keeper._pid_._seqnum_.heap, and follows the same rules.
A different location can be defined by appending the
MALLOC_CONF environment variable with the
prof_prefix option.
For example, if you want to generate profiles in the
/data folder where the filename prefix will be
my_current_profile, you can run ClickHouse/Keeper with the following environment variable:
The generated file will be appended to the prefix PID and sequence number.
MALLOC_CONF=background_thread:true,prof:true,prof_prefix:/data/my_current_profile
Analyzing heap profilesAfter heap profiles have been generated, they need to be analyzed.
For that,
jemalloc’s tool called jeprof can be used. It can be installed in multiple ways:
- Using the system’s package manager
- Cloning the jemalloc repo and running
autogen.shfrom the root folder. This will provide you with the
jeprofscript inside the
binfolder
There are many different formats to generate from the heap profile using
If that’s the case, it is recommended to install an alternative implementation of the tool.
jeprof uses
addr2line to generate stacktraces which can be really slow.
If that’s the case, it is recommended to install an alternative implementation of the tool.
git clone https://github.com/gimli-rs/addr2line.git --depth=1 --branch=0.23.0
cd addr2line
cargo build --features bin --release
cp ./target/release/addr2line path/to/current/addr2line
jeprof.
It is recommended to run
jeprof --help for information on the usage and the various options the tool provides.
In general, the
jeprof command is used as:
If you want to compare which allocations happened between two profiles you can set the
jeprof path/to/binary path/to/heap/profile --output_format [ > output_file]
base argument:
jeprof path/to/binary --base path/to/first/heap/profile path/to/second/heap/profile --output_format [ > output_file]
Examples
- if you want to generate a text file with each procedure written per line:
jeprof path/to/binary path/to/heap/profile --text > result.txt
- if you want to generate a PDF file with a call-graph:
jeprof path/to/binary path/to/heap/profile --pdf > result.pdf
Generating a flame graph
jeprof allows you to generate collapsed stacks for building flame graphs.
You need to use the
--collapsed argument:
After that, you can use many different tools to visualize collapsed stacks. The most popular is FlameGraph which contains a script called
jeprof path/to/binary path/to/heap/profile --collapsed > result.collapsed
flamegraph.pl:
Another interesting tool is speedscope that allows you to analyze collected stacks in a more interactive way.
cat result.collapsed | /path/to/FlameGraph/flamegraph.pl --color=mem --title="Allocation Flame Graph" --width 2400 > result.svg
Controlling allocation profiler during runtimeIf ClickHouse/Keeper is started with the profiler enabled, additional commands for disabling/enabling allocation profiling during runtime are supported. Using those commands, it’s easier to profile only specific intervals. To disable the profiler:
To enable the profiler:
- ClickHouse
- Keeper
SYSTEM JEMALLOC DISABLE PROFILE
It’s also possible to control the initial state of the profiler by setting the
- ClickHouse
- Keeper
SYSTEM JEMALLOC ENABLE PROFILE
prof_active option which is enabled by default.
For example, if you don’t want to sample allocations during startup but only after, you can enable the profiler. You can start ClickHouse/Keeper with the following environment variable:
The profiler can be enabled later.
MALLOC_CONF=background_thread:true,prof:true,prof_active:false
Additional options for the profiler
jemalloc has many different options available, which are related to the profiler. They can be controlled by modifying the
MALLOC_CONF environment variable.
For example, the interval between allocation samples can be controlled with
lg_prof_sample.
If you want to dump the heap profile every N bytes you can enable it using
lg_prof_interval.
It is recommended to check
jemallocs reference page for a complete list of options.
Other resourcesClickHouse/Keeper expose
jemalloc related metrics in many different ways.
System table
asynchronous_metrics
Reference
SELECT *
FROM system.asynchronous_metrics
WHERE metric LIKE '%jemalloc%'
FORMAT Vertical
System table
Contains information about memory allocations done via the jemalloc allocator in different size classes (bins) aggregated from all arenas.
Reference
jemalloc_bins
PrometheusAll
jemalloc related metrics from
asynchronous_metrics are also exposed using the Prometheus endpoint in both ClickHouse and Keeper.
Reference
Keeper supports the
jmst 4LW command in Keeper
jmst 4LW command which returns basic allocator statistics:
echo jmst | nc localhost 9181