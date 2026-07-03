Queries in ClickHouse can be divided into several types:

Read data queries: SELECT , SHOW , DESCRIBE , EXISTS . Write data queries: INSERT , OPTIMIZE . Change settings query: SET , USE . DDL queries: CREATE , ALTER , RENAME , ATTACH , DETACH , DROP TRUNCATE . KILL QUERY .

The following settings regulate user permissions by the type of query:

Restricts permissions for read data, write data, and change settings queries.

When set to 1, allows:

All types of read queries (like SELECT and equivalent queries).

Queries that modify only session context (like USE).

When set to 2, allows the above plus:

SET and CREATE TEMPORARY TABLE

Queries like EXISTS, DESCRIBE, EXPLAIN, SHOW PROCESSLIST, etc are equivalent to SELECT, because they just do select from system tables.

Possible values:

0 — Read, Write, and Change settings queries are allowed.

1 — Only Read data queries are allowed.

2 — Read data and Change settings queries are allowed.

Default value: 0

After setting readonly = 1 , the user can’t change readonly and allow_ddl settings in the current session. GET method in the readonly = 1 is set automatically. To modify data, use the POST method. When using themethod in the HTTP interface is set automatically. To modify data, use themethod. readonly = 1 prohibits the user from changing settings. There is a way to prohibit the user from changing only specific settings. Also there is a way to allow changing only specific settings under readonly = 1 restrictions. For details see Settingprohibits the user from changing settings. There is a way to prohibit the user from changing only specific settings. Also there is a way to allow changing only specific settings underrestrictions. For details see constraints on settings

Allows or denies DDL queries.

Possible values:

0 — DDL queries are not allowed.

1 — DDL queries are allowed.

Default value: 1

You cannot run SET allow_ddl = 1 if allow_ddl = 0 for the current session.