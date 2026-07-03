OverviewIn ClickHouse, “constraints” on settings refer to limitations and rules which you can assign to settings. These constraints can be applied to maintain stability, security and predictable behavior of your database.
Defining constraintsConstraints on settings can be defined in the
profiles section of the
user.xml
configuration file. They prohibit users from changing some settings using the
SET statement.
Constraints are defined as follows:
If the user tries to violate the constraints, an exception is thrown and the setting remains unchanged.
<profiles>
<user_name>
<constraints>
<setting_name_1>
<min>lower_boundary</min>
</setting_name_1>
<setting_name_2>
<max>upper_boundary</max>
</setting_name_2>
<setting_name_3>
<min>lower_boundary</min>
<max>upper_boundary</max>
</setting_name_3>
<setting_name_4>
<readonly/>
</setting_name_4>
<setting_name_5>
<min>lower_boundary</min>
<max>upper_boundary</max>
<changeable_in_readonly/>
</setting_name_5>
<setting_name_6>
<min>lower_boundary</min>
<max>upper_boundary</max>
<disallowed>value1</disallowed>
<disallowed>value2</disallowed>
<disallowed>value3</disallowed>
<changeable_in_readonly/>
</setting_name_6>
</constraints>
</user_name>
</profiles>
Types of constraintsThere are a few types of constraints supported in ClickHouse:
min
max
disallowed
readonly(with alias
const)
changeable_in_readonly
min and
max constraints specify upper and lower boundaries for a numeric
setting and can be used in combination with each other.
The
disallowed constraint can be used to specify specific value(s) which should not
be allowed for a specific setting.
The
readonly or
const constraint specifies that the user cannot change the
corresponding setting at all.
The
changeable_in_readonly constraint type allows users to change the setting
within the
min/
max range even if the
readonly setting is set to
1,
otherwise settings are not allowed to be changed in
readonly=1 mode.
changeable_in_readonly is supported only if
settings_constraints_replace_previous
is enabled:
<access_control_improvements>
<settings_constraints_replace_previous>true</settings_constraints_replace_previous>
</access_control_improvements>
Multiple constraint profilesIf there are multiple profiles active for a user, then constraints are merged. The Merge process depends on
settings_constraints_replace_previous:
- true (recommended): constraints for the same setting are replaced during merge, such that the last constraint is used and all previous ones are ignored. This includes fields that are not set in new constraint.
- false (default): constraints for the same setting are merged in a way that every unset type of constraint is taken from the previous profile and every set type of constraint is replaced by the value from the new profile.
Read-only modeRead-only mode is enabled by the
readonly setting which is not to be confused
with the
readonly constraint type:
readonly=0: No read-only restrictions.
readonly=1: Only read queries are allowed and settings cannot be changed unless
changeable_in_readonlyis set.
readonly=2: Only read queries are allowed, but settings can be changed, except for
readonlysetting itself.
ExampleLet
users.xml include the following lines:
The following queries will all throw exceptions:
<profiles>
<default>
<max_memory_usage>10000000000</max_memory_usage>
<force_index_by_date>0</force_index_by_date>
...
<constraints>
<max_memory_usage>
<min>5000000000</min>
<max>20000000000</max>
</max_memory_usage>
<force_index_by_date>
<readonly/>
</force_index_by_date>
</constraints>
</default>
</profiles>
SET max_memory_usage=20000000001;
SET max_memory_usage=4999999999;
SET force_index_by_date=1;
Code: 452, e.displayText() = DB::Exception: Setting max_memory_usage should not be greater than 20000000000.
Code: 452, e.displayText() = DB::Exception: Setting max_memory_usage should not be less than 5000000000.
Code: 452, e.displayText() = DB::Exception: Setting force_index_by_date should not be changed.
The
default profile is handled uniquely: all the constraints defined for the
default profile become the default constraints, so they restrict all the users
until they’re overridden explicitly for those users.
Constraints on MergeTree settingsIt is possible to set constraints for merge tree settings. These constraints are applied when a table with the MergeTree engine is created or its storage settings are altered. The name of merge tree setting must be prepended by
merge_tree_ prefix when
referenced in the
<constraints> section.
ExampleYou can forbid creating new tables with explicitly specified
storage_policy
<profiles>
<default>
<constraints>
<merge_tree_storage_policy>
<const/>
</merge_tree_storage_policy>
</constraints>
</default>
</profiles>