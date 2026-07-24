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Besides standard SQL, ClickHouse supports various alternative query languages for querying data. The currently supported dialects are: Which query language is used is controlled by setting dialect.

Standard SQL

Standard SQL is the default query language of ClickHouse.

Pipelined relational query language (PRQL)

To enable PRQL:
Example PRQL query:
Under the hood, ClickHouse uses transpilation from PRQL to SQL to run PRQL queries.

Kusto query language (KQL)

To enable KQL:
Query
Response
Note that KQL queries may not be able to access all functions defined in ClickHouse.
Last modified on July 24, 2026