clickhouse: The default SQL dialect of ClickHouse
prql: Pipelined Relational Query Language (PRQL)
kusto: Kusto Query Language (KQL)
dialect.
Standard SQLStandard SQL is the default query language of ClickHouse.
SET dialect = 'clickhouse'
Pipelined relational query language (PRQL)To enable PRQL:
Example PRQL query:
SET allow_experimental_prql_dialect = 1; -- this SET statement is required only for ClickHouse versions >= v25.1
SET dialect = 'prql'
Under the hood, ClickHouse uses transpilation from PRQL to SQL to run PRQL queries.
from trips
aggregate {
ct = count this
total_days = sum days
}
Kusto query language (KQL)To enable KQL:
SET allow_experimental_kusto_dialect = 1; -- this SET statement is required only for ClickHouse versions >= 25.1
SET dialect = 'kusto'
Query
numbers(10) | project number
Note that KQL queries may not be able to access all functions defined in ClickHouse.
Response
┌─number─┐
│ 0 │
│ 1 │
│ 2 │
│ 3 │
│ 4 │
│ 5 │
│ 6 │
│ 7 │
│ 8 │
│ 9 │
└────────┘