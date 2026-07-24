Use alternative query languages in ClickHouse

Besides standard SQL, ClickHouse supports various alternative query languages for querying data.

The currently supported dialects are:

Which query language is used is controlled by setting dialect .

​ Standard SQL

Standard SQL is the default query language of ClickHouse.

SET dialect = 'clickhouse'

​ Pipelined relational query language (PRQL)

To enable PRQL:

SET allow_experimental_prql_dialect = 1 ; -- this SET statement is required only for ClickHouse versions >= v25.1 SET dialect = 'prql'

Example PRQL query:

from trips aggregate { ct = count this total_days = sum days }

Under the hood, ClickHouse uses transpilation from PRQL to SQL to run PRQL queries.

​ Kusto query language (KQL)

To enable KQL:

SET allow_experimental_kusto_dialect = 1 ; -- this SET statement is required only for ClickHouse versions >= 25.1 SET dialect = 'kusto'

Query numbers( 10 ) | project number

Response ┌─number─┐ │ 0 │ │ 1 │ │ 2 │ │ 3 │ │ 4 │ │ 5 │ │ 6 │ │ 7 │ │ 8 │ │ 9 │ └────────┘

Note that KQL queries may not be able to access all functions defined in ClickHouse.