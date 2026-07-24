The ClickHouse server can be configured with configuration files in XML or YAML syntax. In most installation types, the ClickHouse server runs with
XML-based settings profiles and configuration files are not supported for ClickHouse Cloud. Therefore, in ClickHouse Cloud, you won’t find a config.xml file. Instead, you should use SQL commands to manage settings through settings profiles.For further details, see “Configuring Settings”
/etc/clickhouse-server/config.xml as the default configuration file, but it is also possible to specify the location of the configuration file manually at server startup using command line option
--config-file or
-C.
Additional configuration files may be placed into directory
config.d/ relative to the main configuration file, for example into directory
/etc/clickhouse-server/config.d/.
Files in this directory and the main configuration are merged in a preprocessing step before the configuration is applied in ClickHouse server.
Configuration files are merged in alphabetical order.
To simplify updates and improve modularization, it is a best practice to keep the default
config.xml file unmodified and place additional customization into
config.d/.
The ClickHouse keeper configuration lives in
/etc/clickhouse-keeper/keeper_config.xml.
Similarly, additional configuration files for Keeper need to be placed in
/etc/clickhouse-keeper/keeper_config.d/.
It is possible to mix XML and YAML configuration files, for example you could have a main configuration file
config.xml and additional configuration files
config.d/network.xml,
config.d/timezone.yaml and
config.d/keeper.yaml.
Mixing XML and YAML within a single configuration file is not supported.
XML configuration files should use
<clickhouse>...</clickhouse> as the top-level tag.
In YAML configuration files,
clickhouse: is optional, if absent the parser inserts it automatically.
Merging configurationTwo configuration files (usually the main configuration file and another configuration file from
config.d/) are merged as follows:
- If a node (i.e. a path leading to an element) appears in both files and does not have attributes
replaceor
remove, it is included in the merged configuration file and children from both nodes are included and merged recursively.
- If one of the two nodes contains the
replaceattribute, it is included in the merged configuration file but only children from the node with attribute
replaceare included.
- If one of the two nodes contains the
removeattribute, the node is not included in the merged configuration file (if it exists already, it is deleted).
and
config.xml
<clickhouse>
<config_a>
<setting_1>1</setting_1>
</config_a>
<config_b>
<setting_2>2</setting_2>
</config_b>
<config_c>
<setting_3>3</setting_3>
</config_c>
</clickhouse>
The resulting merged configuration file will be:
config.d/other_config.xml
<clickhouse>
<config_a>
<setting_4>4</setting_4>
</config_a>
<config_b replace="replace">
<setting_5>5</setting_5>
</config_b>
<config_c remove="remove">
<setting_6>6</setting_6>
</config_c>
</clickhouse>
<clickhouse>
<config_a>
<setting_1>1</setting_1>
<setting_4>4</setting_4>
</config_a>
<config_b>
<setting_5>5</setting_5>
</config_b>
</clickhouse>
Substitution by environment variables and ZooKeeper nodesTo specify that a value of an element should be replaced by the value of an environment variable, you can use the attribute
from_env.
For example, with environment variable
$MAX_QUERY_SIZE = 150000:
Thw resulting configuration will be:
<clickhouse>
<profiles>
<default>
<max_query_size from_env="MAX_QUERY_SIZE"/>
</default>
</profiles>
</clickhouse>
The same is possible using
<clickhouse>
<profiles>
<default>
<max_query_size>150000</max_query_size>
</default>
</profiles>
</clickhouse>
from_zk (ZooKeeper node):
<clickhouse>
<postgresql_port from_zk="/zk_configs/postgresql_port"/>
</clickhouse>
Resulting in the following configuration:
# clickhouse-keeper-client
/ :) touch /zk_configs
/ :) create /zk_configs/postgresql_port "9005"
/ :) get /zk_configs/postgresql_port
9005
<clickhouse>
<postgresql_port>9005</postgresql_port>
</clickhouse>
Default valuesAn element with the
from_env or
from_zk attributes may additionally have the attribute
replace="1" (the latter must appear before
from_env/
from_zk).
In this case, the element may define a default value.
The element takes on the value of the environment variable or ZooKeeper node if set, otherwise it takes on the default value.
The previous example is repeated, but assuming
MAX_QUERY_SIZE is not set:
Resulting in configuration:
<clickhouse>
<profiles>
<default>
<max_query_size replace="1" from_env="MAX_QUERY_SIZE">150000</max_query_size>
</default>
</profiles>
</clickhouse>
<clickhouse>
<profiles>
<default>
<max_query_size>150000</max_query_size>
</default>
</profiles>
</clickhouse>
Substitution with file contentIt is also possible to replace parts of the configuration by file contents. This can be done in two ways:
- Substituting Values: If an element has the attribute
incl, its value will be replaced by the content of the referenced file. By default, the path to the file with substitutions is
/etc/metrika.xml. This can be changed in the
include_fromelement in the server config. The substitution values are specified in
/clickhouse/substitution_nameelements in this file. If a substitution specified in
incldoes not exist, it is recorded in the log. To prevent ClickHouse from logging missing substitutions, specify attribute
optional="true"(for example, settings for macros).
- Substituting elements: If you want to replace the entire element with a substitution, use
includeas the element name. The element name
includecan be combined with the attribute
from_zk = "/path/to/node". In this case, the element value is replaced by the contents of the ZooKeeper node at
/path/to/node. This also works with you store an entire XML subtree as a Zookeeper node, it will be fully inserted into the source element.
If you want to merge the substituting content with the existing configuration instead of appending, you can use the attribute
<clickhouse>
<!-- Appends XML subtree found at `/profiles-in-zookeeper` ZK path to `<profiles>` element. -->
<profiles from_zk="/profiles-in-zookeeper" />
<users>
<!-- Replaces `include` element with the subtree found at `/users-in-zookeeper` ZK path. -->
<include from_zk="/users-in-zookeeper" />
<include from_zk="/other-users-in-zookeeper" />
</users>
</clickhouse>
merge="true". For example:
<include from_zk="/some_path" merge="true">. In this case, the existing configuration will be merged with the content from the substitution and the existing configuration settings will be replaced with values from the substitution.
Encrypting and hiding configurationYou can use symmetric encryption to encrypt a configuration element, for example, a plaintext password or private key. To do so, first configure the encryption codec, then add the attribute
encrypted_by with the name of the encryption codec as the value to the element to encrypt.
Unlike attributes
from_zk,
from_env and
incl, or element
include, no substitution (i.e. decryption of the encrypted value) is performed in the preprocessed file.
Decryption happens only at runtime in the server process.
For example:
The attributes
<clickhouse>
<encryption_codecs>
<aes_128_gcm_siv>
<key_hex>00112233445566778899aabbccddeeff</key_hex>
</aes_128_gcm_siv>
</encryption_codecs>
<interserver_http_credentials>
<user>admin</user>
<password encrypted_by="AES_128_GCM_SIV">961F000000040000000000EEDDEF4F453CFE6457C4234BD7C09258BD651D85</password>
</interserver_http_credentials>
</clickhouse>
from_env and
from_zk can also be applied to
encryption_codecs:
<clickhouse>
<encryption_codecs>
<aes_128_gcm_siv>
<key_hex from_env="CLICKHOUSE_KEY_HEX"/>
</aes_128_gcm_siv>
</encryption_codecs>
<interserver_http_credentials>
<user>admin</user>
<password encrypted_by="AES_128_GCM_SIV">961F000000040000000000EEDDEF4F453CFE6457C4234BD7C09258BD651D85</password>
</interserver_http_credentials>
</clickhouse>
Encryption keys and encrypted values can be defined in either config file. An example
<clickhouse>
<encryption_codecs>
<aes_128_gcm_siv>
<key_hex from_zk="/clickhouse/aes128_key_hex"/>
</aes_128_gcm_siv>
</encryption_codecs>
<interserver_http_credentials>
<user>admin</user>
<password encrypted_by="AES_128_GCM_SIV">961F000000040000000000EEDDEF4F453CFE6457C4234BD7C09258BD651D85</password>
</interserver_http_credentials>
</clickhouse>
config.xml is given as:
An example
<clickhouse>
<encryption_codecs>
<aes_128_gcm_siv>
<key_hex from_zk="/clickhouse/aes128_key_hex"/>
</aes_128_gcm_siv>
</encryption_codecs>
</clickhouse>
users.xml is given as:
To encrypt a value, you can use the (example) program
<clickhouse>
<users>
<test_user>
<password encrypted_by="AES_128_GCM_SIV">96280000000D000000000030D4632962295D46C6FA4ABF007CCEC9C1D0E19DA5AF719C1D9A46C446</password>
<profile>default</profile>
</test_user>
</users>
</clickhouse>
encrypt_decrypt:
./encrypt_decrypt /etc/clickhouse-server/config.xml -e AES_128_GCM_SIV abcd
Even with encrypted configuration elements, encrypted elements still appear in the preprocessed configuration file. If this is a problem for your ClickHouse deployment, there are two alternatives: Either set file permissions of the preprocessed file to 600 or use the attribute
961F000000040000000000EEDDEF4F453CFE6457C4234BD7C09258BD651D85
hide_in_preprocessed.
For example:
<clickhouse>
<interserver_http_credentials hide_in_preprocessed="true">
<user>admin</user>
<password>secret</password>
</interserver_http_credentials>
</clickhouse>
User settingsThe
config.xml file can specify a separate config with user settings, profiles, and quotas. The relative path to this config is set in the
users_config element. By default, it is
users.xml. If
users_config is omitted, the user settings, profiles, and quotas are specified directly in
config.xml.
User configuration can be split into separate files similar to
config.xml and
config.d/.
The directory name is defined as
users_config setting without
.xml postfix concatenated with
.d.
The directory
users.d is used by default, as
users_config defaults to
users.xml.
Note that configuration files are first merged taking into account settings, and includes are processed after that.
XML exampleFor example, you can have a separate config file for each user like this:
$ cat /etc/clickhouse-server/users.d/alice.xml
<clickhouse>
<users>
<alice>
<profile>analytics</profile>
<networks>
<ip>::/0</ip>
</networks>
<password_sha256_hex>...</password_sha256_hex>
<quota>analytics</quota>
</alice>
</users>
</clickhouse>
YAML examplesHere you can see the default config written in YAML:
config.yaml.example.
There are some differences between YAML and XML formats in terms of ClickHouse configurations.
Tips for writing configuration in YAML format are presented below.
An XML tag with a text value is represented by a YAML key-value pair
Corresponding XML:
key: value
A nested XML node is represented by a YAML map:
<key>value</key>
Corresponding XML:
map_key:
key1: val1
key2: val2
key3: val3
To create the same XML tag multiple times, use a YAML sequence:
<map_key>
<key1>val1</key1>
<key2>val2</key2>
<key3>val3</key3>
</map_key>
Corresponding XML:
seq_key:
- val1
- val2
- key1: val3
- map:
key2: val4
key3: val5
To provide an XML attribute, you can use an attribute key with a
<seq_key>val1</seq_key>
<seq_key>val2</seq_key>
<seq_key>
<key1>val3</key1>
</seq_key>
<seq_key>
<map>
<key2>val4</key2>
<key3>val5</key3>
</map>
</seq_key>
@ prefix. Note that
@ is reserved by YAML standard, so must be wrapped in double quotes:
Corresponding XML:
map:
"@attr1": value1
"@attr2": value2
key: 123
It is also possible to use attributes in YAML sequence:
<map attr1="value1" attr2="value2">
<key>123</key>
</map>
Corresponding XML:
seq:
- "@attr1": value1
- "@attr2": value2
- 123
- abc
The aforementioned syntax does not allow to express XML text nodes with XML attributes as YAML. This special case can be achieved using an
<seq attr1="value1" attr2="value2">123</seq>
<seq attr1="value1" attr2="value2">abc</seq>
#text attribute key:
Corresponding XML:
map_key:
"@attr1": value1
"#text": value2
<map_key attr1="value1">value2</map>
Implementation detailsFor each config file, the server also generates
file-preprocessed.xml files when starting. These files contain all the completed substitutions and overrides, and they are intended for informational use. If ZooKeeper substitutions were used in the config files but ZooKeeper is not available on the server start, the server loads the configuration from the preprocessed file.
The server tracks changes in config files, as well as files and ZooKeeper nodes that were used when performing substitutions and overrides, and reloads the settings for users and clusters on the fly. This means that you can modify the cluster, users, and their settings without restarting the server.