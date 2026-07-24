This page explains how ClickHouse server can be configured with configuration files in XML or YAML syntax.

XML-based settings profiles and configuration files are not supported for ClickHouse Cloud. Therefore, in ClickHouse Cloud, you won’t find a config.xml file. Instead, you should use SQL commands to manage settings through settings profiles. For further details, see “Configuring Settings”

The ClickHouse server can be configured with configuration files in XML or YAML syntax. In most installation types, the ClickHouse server runs with /etc/clickhouse-server/config.xml as the default configuration file, but it is also possible to specify the location of the configuration file manually at server startup using command line option --config-file or -C . Additional configuration files may be placed into directory config.d/ relative to the main configuration file, for example into directory /etc/clickhouse-server/config.d/ . Files in this directory and the main configuration are merged in a preprocessing step before the configuration is applied in ClickHouse server. Configuration files are merged in alphabetical order. To simplify updates and improve modularization, it is a best practice to keep the default config.xml file unmodified and place additional customization into config.d/ . The ClickHouse keeper configuration lives in /etc/clickhouse-keeper/keeper_config.xml . Similarly, additional configuration files for Keeper need to be placed in /etc/clickhouse-keeper/keeper_config.d/ .

It is possible to mix XML and YAML configuration files, for example you could have a main configuration file config.xml and additional configuration files config.d/network.xml , config.d/timezone.yaml and config.d/keeper.yaml . Mixing XML and YAML within a single configuration file is not supported. XML configuration files should use <clickhouse>...</clickhouse> as the top-level tag. In YAML configuration files, clickhouse: is optional, if absent the parser inserts it automatically.

​ Merging configuration

Two configuration files (usually the main configuration file and another configuration file from config.d/ ) are merged as follows:

If a node (i.e. a path leading to an element) appears in both files and does not have attributes replace or remove , it is included in the merged configuration file and children from both nodes are included and merged recursively.

or , it is included in the merged configuration file and children from both nodes are included and merged recursively. If one of the two nodes contains the replace attribute, it is included in the merged configuration file but only children from the node with attribute replace are included.

attribute, it is included in the merged configuration file but only children from the node with attribute are included. If one of the two nodes contains the remove attribute, the node is not included in the merged configuration file (if it exists already, it is deleted).

For example, given two configuration files:

config.xml < clickhouse > < config_a > < setting_1 > 1 </ setting_1 > </ config_a > < config_b > < setting_2 > 2 </ setting_2 > </ config_b > < config_c > < setting_3 > 3 </ setting_3 > </ config_c > </ clickhouse >

and

config.d/other_config.xml < clickhouse > < config_a > < setting_4 > 4 </ setting_4 > </ config_a > < config_b replace = "replace" > < setting_5 > 5 </ setting_5 > </ config_b > < config_c remove = "remove" > < setting_6 > 6 </ setting_6 > </ config_c > </ clickhouse >

The resulting merged configuration file will be:

< clickhouse > < config_a > < setting_1 > 1 </ setting_1 > < setting_4 > 4 </ setting_4 > </ config_a > < config_b > < setting_5 > 5 </ setting_5 > </ config_b > </ clickhouse >

​ Substitution by environment variables and ZooKeeper nodes

To specify that a value of an element should be replaced by the value of an environment variable, you can use the attribute from_env .

For example, with environment variable $MAX_QUERY_SIZE = 150000 :

< clickhouse > < profiles > < default > < max_query_size from_env = "MAX_QUERY_SIZE" /> </ default > </ profiles > </ clickhouse >

Thw resulting configuration will be:

< clickhouse > < profiles > < default > < max_query_size > 150000 </ max_query_size > </ default > </ profiles > </ clickhouse >

The same is possible using from_zk (ZooKeeper node):

< clickhouse > < postgresql_port from_zk = "/zk_configs/postgresql_port" /> </ clickhouse >

# clickhouse-keeper-client / : ) touch /zk_configs / : ) create /zk_configs/postgresql_port "9005" / : ) get /zk_configs/postgresql_port 9005

Resulting in the following configuration:

< clickhouse > < postgresql_port > 9005 </ postgresql_port > </ clickhouse >

​ Default values

An element with the from_env or from_zk attributes may additionally have the attribute replace="1" (the latter must appear before from_env / from_zk ). In this case, the element may define a default value. The element takes on the value of the environment variable or ZooKeeper node if set, otherwise it takes on the default value.

The previous example is repeated, but assuming MAX_QUERY_SIZE is not set:

< clickhouse > < profiles > < default > < max_query_size replace = "1" from_env = "MAX_QUERY_SIZE" > 150000 </ max_query_size > </ default > </ profiles > </ clickhouse >

Resulting in configuration:

< clickhouse > < profiles > < default > < max_query_size > 150000 </ max_query_size > </ default > </ profiles > </ clickhouse >

​ Substitution with file content

It is also possible to replace parts of the configuration by file contents. This can be done in two ways:

Substituting Values: If an element has the attribute incl , its value will be replaced by the content of the referenced file. By default, the path to the file with substitutions is /etc/metrika.xml . This can be changed in the include_from element in the server config. The substitution values are specified in /clickhouse/substitution_name elements in this file. If a substitution specified in incl does not exist, it is recorded in the log. To prevent ClickHouse from logging missing substitutions, specify attribute optional="true" (for example, settings for macros).

, its value will be replaced by the content of the referenced file. By default, the path to the file with substitutions is . This can be changed in the element in the server config. The substitution values are specified in elements in this file. If a substitution specified in does not exist, it is recorded in the log. To prevent ClickHouse from logging missing substitutions, specify attribute (for example, settings for macros). Substituting elements: If you want to replace the entire element with a substitution, use include as the element name. The element name include can be combined with the attribute from_zk = "/path/to/node" . In this case, the element value is replaced by the contents of the ZooKeeper node at /path/to/node . This also works with you store an entire XML subtree as a Zookeeper node, it will be fully inserted into the source element.

An example of this is shown below:

< clickhouse > <!-- Appends XML subtree found at `/profiles-in-zookeeper` ZK path to `<profiles>` element. --> < profiles from_zk = "/profiles-in-zookeeper" /> < users > <!-- Replaces `include` element with the subtree found at `/users-in-zookeeper` ZK path. --> < include from_zk = "/users-in-zookeeper" /> < include from_zk = "/other-users-in-zookeeper" /> </ users > </ clickhouse >

If you want to merge the substituting content with the existing configuration instead of appending, you can use the attribute merge="true" . For example: <include from_zk="/some_path" merge="true"> . In this case, the existing configuration will be merged with the content from the substitution and the existing configuration settings will be replaced with values from the substitution.

​ Encrypting and hiding configuration

encrypted_by with the name of the encryption codec as the value to the element to encrypt. You can use symmetric encryption to encrypt a configuration element, for example, a plaintext password or private key. To do so, first configure the encryption codec , then add the attributewith the name of the encryption codec as the value to the element to encrypt.

Unlike attributes from_zk , from_env and incl , or element include , no substitution (i.e. decryption of the encrypted value) is performed in the preprocessed file. Decryption happens only at runtime in the server process.

For example:

< clickhouse > < encryption_codecs > < aes_128_gcm_siv > < key_hex > 00112233445566778899aabbccddeeff </ key_hex > </ aes_128_gcm_siv > </ encryption_codecs > < interserver_http_credentials > < user > admin </ user > < password encrypted_by = "AES_128_GCM_SIV" > 961F000000040000000000EEDDEF4F453CFE6457C4234BD7C09258BD651D85 </ password > </ interserver_http_credentials > </ clickhouse >

encryption_codecs : The attributes from_env and from_zk can also be applied to

< clickhouse > < encryption_codecs > < aes_128_gcm_siv > < key_hex from_env = "CLICKHOUSE_KEY_HEX" /> </ aes_128_gcm_siv > </ encryption_codecs > < interserver_http_credentials > < user > admin </ user > < password encrypted_by = "AES_128_GCM_SIV" > 961F000000040000000000EEDDEF4F453CFE6457C4234BD7C09258BD651D85 </ password > </ interserver_http_credentials > </ clickhouse >

< clickhouse > < encryption_codecs > < aes_128_gcm_siv > < key_hex from_zk = "/clickhouse/aes128_key_hex" /> </ aes_128_gcm_siv > </ encryption_codecs > < interserver_http_credentials > < user > admin </ user > < password encrypted_by = "AES_128_GCM_SIV" > 961F000000040000000000EEDDEF4F453CFE6457C4234BD7C09258BD651D85 </ password > </ interserver_http_credentials > </ clickhouse >

Encryption keys and encrypted values can be defined in either config file.

An example config.xml is given as:

< clickhouse > < encryption_codecs > < aes_128_gcm_siv > < key_hex from_zk = "/clickhouse/aes128_key_hex" /> </ aes_128_gcm_siv > </ encryption_codecs > </ clickhouse >

An example users.xml is given as:

< clickhouse > < users > < test_user > < password encrypted_by = "AES_128_GCM_SIV" > 96280000000D000000000030D4632962295D46C6FA4ABF007CCEC9C1D0E19DA5AF719C1D9A46C446 </ password > < profile > default </ profile > </ test_user > </ users > </ clickhouse >

To encrypt a value, you can use the (example) program encrypt_decrypt :

./encrypt_decrypt /etc/clickhouse-server/config.xml -e AES_128_GCM_SIV abcd

961F000000040000000000EEDDEF4F453CFE6457C4234BD7C09258BD651D85

Even with encrypted configuration elements, encrypted elements still appear in the preprocessed configuration file. If this is a problem for your ClickHouse deployment, there are two alternatives: Either set file permissions of the preprocessed file to 600 or use the attribute hide_in_preprocessed .

For example:

< clickhouse > < interserver_http_credentials hide_in_preprocessed = "true" > < user > admin </ user > < password > secret </ password > </ interserver_http_credentials > </ clickhouse >

​ User settings

The config.xml file can specify a separate config with user settings, profiles, and quotas. The relative path to this config is set in the users_config element. By default, it is users.xml . If users_config is omitted, the user settings, profiles, and quotas are specified directly in config.xml .

User configuration can be split into separate files similar to config.xml and config.d/ . The directory name is defined as users_config setting without .xml postfix concatenated with .d . The directory users.d is used by default, as users_config defaults to users.xml .

Note that configuration files are first merged taking into account settings, and includes are processed after that.

​ XML example

For example, you can have a separate config file for each user like this:

$ cat /etc/clickhouse-server/users.d/alice.xml

< clickhouse > < users > < alice > < profile > analytics </ profile > < networks > < ip > ::/0 </ ip > </ networks > < password_sha256_hex > ... </ password_sha256_hex > < quota > analytics </ quota > </ alice > </ users > </ clickhouse >

​ YAML examples

Here you can see the default config written in YAML: config.yaml.example

There are some differences between YAML and XML formats in terms of ClickHouse configurations. Tips for writing configuration in YAML format are presented below.

An XML tag with a text value is represented by a YAML key-value pair

key : value

Corresponding XML:

< key > value </ key >

A nested XML node is represented by a YAML map:

map_key : key1 : val1 key2 : val2 key3 : val3

Corresponding XML:

< map_key > < key1 > val1 </ key1 > < key2 > val2 </ key2 > < key3 > val3 </ key3 > </ map_key >

To create the same XML tag multiple times, use a YAML sequence:

seq_key : - val1 - val2 - key1 : val3 - map : key2 : val4 key3 : val5

Corresponding XML:

< seq_key > val1 </ seq_key > < seq_key > val2 </ seq_key > < seq_key > < key1 > val3 </ key1 > </ seq_key > < seq_key > < map > < key2 > val4 </ key2 > < key3 > val5 </ key3 > </ map > </ seq_key >

To provide an XML attribute, you can use an attribute key with a @ prefix. Note that @ is reserved by YAML standard, so must be wrapped in double quotes:

map : "@attr1" : value1 "@attr2" : value2 key : 123

Corresponding XML:

< map attr1 = "value1" attr2 = "value2" > < key > 123 </ key > </ map >

It is also possible to use attributes in YAML sequence:

seq : - "@attr1" : value1 - "@attr2" : value2 - 123 - abc

Corresponding XML:

< seq attr1 = "value1" attr2 = "value2" > 123 </ seq > < seq attr1 = "value1" attr2 = "value2" > abc </ seq >

The aforementioned syntax does not allow to express XML text nodes with XML attributes as YAML. This special case can be achieved using an #text attribute key:

map_key : "@attr1" : value1 "#text" : value2

Corresponding XML:

< map_key attr1 = "value1" > value2 </ map >

​ Implementation details

For each config file, the server also generates file-preprocessed.xml files when starting. These files contain all the completed substitutions and overrides, and they are intended for informational use. If ZooKeeper substitutions were used in the config files but ZooKeeper is not available on the server start, the server loads the configuration from the preprocessed file.

The server tracks changes in config files, as well as files and ZooKeeper nodes that were used when performing substitutions and overrides, and reloads the settings for users and clusters on the fly. This means that you can modify the cluster, users, and their settings without restarting the server.