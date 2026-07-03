Overview
You may have a ClickHouse TCP connection (i.e., one through the command-line client)
disconnect automatically after some number of queries or duration.
After disconnecting, no automatic reconnection occurs (unless triggered through something else,
such as sending another query in the command-line client).
Connection limits are enabled by setting the server settings
tcp_close_connection_after_queries_num (for the query limit)
or
tcp_close_connection_after_queries_seconds (for the duration limit) to greater than 0.
If both limits are enabled, the connection closes when either limit is hit first.
Upon hitting a limit and disconnecting, the client receives a
TCP_CONNECTION_LIMIT_REACHED exception, and the query that causes the disconnect is never processed.
Query limits
Assuming
tcp_close_connection_after_queries_num is set to N, then the connection allows
N successful queries. Then on query N + 1, the client disconnects.
Every query processed counts towards the query limit. So when connecting a command-line client,
there may be an automatic initial system warnings query which counts towards the limit.
When a TCP connection is idle (i.e., has not processed queries for some duration of time,
specified by the session setting
poll_interval), the number of queries counted so far resets to 0.
This means the number of total queries in a single connection can exceed
tcp_close_connection_after_queries_num if idle occurs.
Duration limits
The connection duration is measured starting as soon as the client connects.
The client is disconnected on the first query after
tcp_close_connection_after_queries_seconds seconds has passed.
Last modified on July 3, 2026