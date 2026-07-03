Skip to main content

تحقّق من الشيفرة التي تعمل حاليًا على الخادم

يحتوي ClickHouse على مصحّح أخطاء مضمّن وإمكانات فحص داخلي. على سبيل المثال، يمكنك الحصول على تتبعات المكدس لكل خيط تنفيذ في الخادم أثناء التشغيل من خلال الاستعلام عن جدول system.stack_trace:
ستُظهر نتيجة الاستعلام المواضع في الشفرة المصدرية لـ ClickHouse التي تكون فيها سلاسل التنفيذ قيد التشغيل أو في حالة انتظار. (ستحتاج إلى ضبط allow_introspection_functions على 1 لتمكين دوال الفحص الداخلي.) تبدو الاستجابة كما يلي:
إذا ثبّتَّ ClickHouse من .deb/.rpm/.tgz، فيمكنك أيضًا تثبيت الحزمة التي تتضمن معلومات التصحيح لرؤية أرقام الأسطر من الشيفرة المصدرية:
إذا كنت قد ثبّتَّ ClickHouse كملف تنفيذي واحد، فهو يتضمن بالفعل معلومات التصحيح.
للحصول على معلومات عامة أكثر، اطّلع على بعض جداول النظام الأخرى التالية:كما ستجد معلومات مفيدة في جداول النظام الأخرى.
آخر تعديل في ٣ يوليو ٢٠٢٦