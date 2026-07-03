يحتوي ClickHouse على مصحّح أخطاء مضمّن وإمكانات فحص داخلي. على سبيل المثال، يمكنك الحصول على تتبعات المكدس لكل خيط تنفيذ في الخادم أثناء التشغيل من خلال الاستعلام عن جدول
تحقّق من الشيفرة التي تعمل حاليًا على الخادم
system.stack_trace:
ستُظهر نتيجة الاستعلام المواضع في الشفرة المصدرية لـ ClickHouse التي تكون فيها سلاسل التنفيذ قيد التشغيل أو في حالة انتظار. (ستحتاج إلى ضبط
SELECT
count(),
arrayStringConcat(arrayMap(x -> concat(demangle(addressToSymbol(x)), '\n ', addressToLine(x)), trace), '\n') AS sym
FROM system.stack_trace
GROUP BY trace
ORDER BY count() DESC
LIMIT 10
FORMAT Vertical
SETTINGS allow_introspection_functions = 1;
allow_introspection_functions على
1 لتمكين دوال الفحص الداخلي.) تبدو الاستجابة كما يلي:
Row 1:
──────
count(): 144
sym: pthread_cond_wait
DB::BackgroundSchedulePool::threadFunction()
/usr/bin/clickhouse
/usr/bin/clickhouse
ThreadPoolImpl<std::__1::thread>::worker(std::__1::__list_iterator<std::__1::thread, void*>)
/usr/bin/clickhouse
/usr/bin/clickhouse
clone
Row 2:
──────
count(): 80
sym: pthread_cond_wait
std::__1::condition_variable::wait(std::__1::unique_lock<std::__1::mutex>&)
/usr/bin/clickhouse
DB::MergeTreeBackgroundExecutor<DB::OrdinaryRuntimeQueue>::threadFunction()
/usr/bin/clickhouse
ThreadPoolImpl<ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<false>>::worker(std::__1::__list_iterator<ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<false>, void*>)
/usr/bin/clickhouse
void std::__1::__function::__policy_invoker<void ()>::__call_impl<std::__1::__function::__default_alloc_func<ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<false>::ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<void ThreadPoolImpl<ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<false>>::scheduleImpl<void>(std::__1::function<void ()>, long, std::__1::optional<unsigned long>, bool)::'lambda0'()>(void&&)::'lambda'(), void ()>>(std::__1::__function::__policy_storage const*)
/usr/bin/clickhouse
ThreadPoolImpl<std::__1::thread>::worker(std::__1::__list_iterator<std::__1::thread, void*>)
/usr/bin/clickhouse
/usr/bin/clickhouse
clone
Row 3:
──────
count(): 55
sym: pthread_cond_wait
ThreadPoolImpl<ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<false>>::worker(std::__1::__list_iterator<ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<false>, void*>)
/usr/bin/clickhouse
void std::__1::__function::__policy_invoker<void ()>::__call_impl<std::__1::__function::__default_alloc_func<ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<false>::ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<void ThreadPoolImpl<ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<false>>::scheduleImpl<void>(std::__1::function<void ()>, long, std::__1::optional<unsigned long>, bool)::'lambda0'()>(void&&)::'lambda'(), void ()>>(std::__1::__function::__policy_storage const*)
/usr/bin/clickhouse
ThreadPoolImpl<std::__1::thread>::worker(std::__1::__list_iterator<std::__1::thread, void*>)
/usr/bin/clickhouse
/usr/bin/clickhouse
clone
Row 4:
──────
count(): 16
sym:
DB::AsynchronousInsertQueue::processBatchDeadlines(unsigned long)
/usr/bin/clickhouse
/usr/bin/clickhouse
ThreadPoolImpl<std::__1::thread>::worker(std::__1::__list_iterator<std::__1::thread, void*>)
/usr/bin/clickhouse
/usr/bin/clickhouse
clone
Row 5:
──────
count(): 16
sym: pthread_cond_wait
std::__1::condition_variable::wait(std::__1::unique_lock<std::__1::mutex>&)
/usr/bin/clickhouse
DB::MergeTreeBackgroundExecutor<DB::MergeMutateRuntimeQueue>::threadFunction()
/usr/bin/clickhouse
ThreadPoolImpl<ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<false>>::worker(std::__1::__list_iterator<ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<false>, void*>)
/usr/bin/clickhouse
void std::__1::__function::__policy_invoker<void ()>::__call_impl<std::__1::__function::__default_alloc_func<ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<false>::ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<void ThreadPoolImpl<ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<false>>::scheduleImpl<void>(std::__1::function<void ()>, long, std::__1::optional<unsigned long>, bool)::'lambda0'()>(void&&)::'lambda'(), void ()>>(std::__1::__function::__policy_storage const*)
/usr/bin/clickhouse
ThreadPoolImpl<std::__1::thread>::worker(std::__1::__list_iterator<std::__1::thread, void*>)
/usr/bin/clickhouse
/usr/bin/clickhouse
clone
Row 6:
──────
count(): 10
sym: poll
Poco::Net::SocketImpl::pollImpl(Poco::Timespan&, int)
/usr/bin/clickhouse
Poco::Net::SocketImpl::poll(Poco::Timespan const&, int)
/usr/bin/clickhouse
Poco::Net::TCPServer::run()
/usr/bin/clickhouse
Poco::ThreadImpl::runnableEntry(void*)
/usr/bin/clickhouse
clone
Row 7:
──────
count(): 9
sym: pthread_cond_wait
ThreadPoolImpl<std::__1::thread>::worker(std::__1::__list_iterator<std::__1::thread, void*>)
/usr/bin/clickhouse
/usr/bin/clickhouse
clone
Row 8:
──────
count(): 7
sym: poll
Poco::Net::SocketImpl::pollImpl(Poco::Timespan&, int)
/usr/bin/clickhouse
Poco::Net::SocketImpl::poll(Poco::Timespan const&, int)
/usr/bin/clickhouse
DB::ReadBufferFromPocoSocket::poll(unsigned long) const
/usr/bin/clickhouse
DB::TCPHandler::runImpl()
/usr/bin/clickhouse
DB::TCPHandler::run()
/usr/bin/clickhouse
/usr/bin/clickhouse
Poco::Net::TCPServerConnection::start()
/usr/bin/clickhouse
Poco::Net::TCPServerDispatcher::run()
/usr/bin/clickhouse
Poco::PooledThread::run()
/usr/bin/clickhouse
Poco::ThreadImpl::runnableEntry(void*)
/usr/bin/clickhouse
clone
Row 9:
───────
count(): 3
sym: pthread_cond_wait
Poco::EventImpl::waitImpl()
/usr/bin/clickhouse
DB::DDLWorker::runCleanupThread()
/usr/bin/clickhouse
void std::__1::__function::__policy_invoker<void ()>::__call_impl<std::__1::__function::__default_alloc_func<ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<true>::ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<void (DB::DDLWorker::*)(), DB::DDLWorker*>(void (DB::DDLWorker::*&&)(), DB::DDLWorker*&&)::'lambda'(), void ()>>(std::__1::__function::__policy_storage const*)
/usr/bin/clickhouse
ThreadPoolImpl<std::__1::thread>::worker(std::__1::__list_iterator<std::__1::thread, void*>)
/usr/bin/clickhouse
/usr/bin/clickhouse
clone
Row 10:
───────
count(): 3
sym: pthread_cond_wait
Poco::EventImpl::waitImpl()
/usr/bin/clickhouse
DB::DDLWorker::runMainThread()
/usr/bin/clickhouse
void std::__1::__function::__policy_invoker<void ()>::__call_impl<std::__1::__function::__default_alloc_func<ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<true>::ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<void (DB::DDLWorker::*)(), DB::DDLWorker*>(void (DB::DDLWorker::*&&)(), DB::DDLWorker*&&)::'lambda'(), void ()>>(std::__1::__function::__policy_storage const*)
/usr/bin/clickhouse
ThreadPoolImpl<std::__1::thread>::worker(std::__1::__list_iterator<std::__1::thread, void*>)
/usr/bin/clickhouse
/usr/bin/clickhouse
clone
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.026 sec.
إذا ثبّتَّ ClickHouse من .deb/.rpm/.tgz، فيمكنك أيضًا تثبيت الحزمة التي تتضمن معلومات التصحيح لرؤية أرقام الأسطر من الشيفرة المصدرية:
إذا كنت قد ثبّتَّ ClickHouse كملف تنفيذي واحد، فهو يتضمن بالفعل معلومات التصحيح.
sudo apt install clickhouse-common-static-dbg