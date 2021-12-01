Manipulating Projections
The following operations with projections are available:
ALTER TABLE [db].name ADD PROJECTION name ( SELECT <COLUMN LIST EXPR> [GROUP BY] [ORDER BY] )- Adds projection description to tables metadata.
ALTER TABLE [db].name DROP PROJECTION name- Removes projection description from tables metadata and deletes projection files from disk. Implemented as a mutation.
ALTER TABLE [db.]table MATERIALIZE PROJECTION name IN PARTITION partition_name- The query rebuilds the projection
namein the partition
partition_name. Implemented as a mutation.
ALTER TABLE [db.]table CLEAR PROJECTION name IN PARTITION partition_name- Deletes projection files from disk without removing description. Implemented as a mutation.
The commands
ADD,
DROP and
CLEAR are lightweight in a sense that they only change metadata or remove files.
Also, they are replicated, syncing projections metadata via ZooKeeper.
note
Projection manipulation is supported only for tables with
*MergeTree engine (including replicated variants).