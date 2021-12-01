Manipulating Projections

The following operations with projections are available:

ALTER TABLE [db].name ADD PROJECTION name ( SELECT <COLUMN LIST EXPR> [GROUP BY] [ORDER BY] ) - Adds projection description to tables metadata.

ALTER TABLE [db].name DROP PROJECTION name - Removes projection description from tables metadata and deletes projection files from disk. Implemented as a mutation.

ALTER TABLE [db.]table MATERIALIZE PROJECTION name IN PARTITION partition_name - The query rebuilds the projection name in the partition partition_name . Implemented as a mutation.

ALTER TABLE [db.]table CLEAR PROJECTION name IN PARTITION partition_name - Deletes projection files from disk without removing description. Implemented as a mutation.

The commands ADD , DROP and CLEAR are lightweight in a sense that they only change metadata or remove files.

Also, they are replicated, syncing projections metadata via ZooKeeper.