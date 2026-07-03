ClickHouse tiene un depurador integrado y funciones de introspección. Por ejemplo, puedes obtener las trazas de pila de cada hilo del servidor en tiempo de ejecución consultando la tabla
Comprueba qué código se está ejecutando actualmente en un servidor
system.stack_trace:
El resultado de la consulta mostrará las ubicaciones en el código fuente de ClickHouse donde los hilos están ejecutándose o en espera. (Deberás establecer
SELECT
count(),
arrayStringConcat(arrayMap(x -> concat(demangle(addressToSymbol(x)), '\n ', addressToLine(x)), trace), '\n') AS sym
FROM system.stack_trace
GROUP BY trace
ORDER BY count() DESC
LIMIT 10
FORMAT Vertical
SETTINGS allow_introspection_functions = 1;
allow_introspection_functions en
1 para habilitar las funciones de introspección.) La respuesta tendrá este aspecto:
Row 1:
──────
count(): 144
sym: pthread_cond_wait
DB::BackgroundSchedulePool::threadFunction()
/usr/bin/clickhouse
/usr/bin/clickhouse
ThreadPoolImpl<std::__1::thread>::worker(std::__1::__list_iterator<std::__1::thread, void*>)
/usr/bin/clickhouse
/usr/bin/clickhouse
clone
Row 2:
──────
count(): 80
sym: pthread_cond_wait
std::__1::condition_variable::wait(std::__1::unique_lock<std::__1::mutex>&)
/usr/bin/clickhouse
DB::MergeTreeBackgroundExecutor<DB::OrdinaryRuntimeQueue>::threadFunction()
/usr/bin/clickhouse
ThreadPoolImpl<ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<false>>::worker(std::__1::__list_iterator<ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<false>, void*>)
/usr/bin/clickhouse
void std::__1::__function::__policy_invoker<void ()>::__call_impl<std::__1::__function::__default_alloc_func<ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<false>::ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<void ThreadPoolImpl<ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<false>>::scheduleImpl<void>(std::__1::function<void ()>, long, std::__1::optional<unsigned long>, bool)::'lambda0'()>(void&&)::'lambda'(), void ()>>(std::__1::__function::__policy_storage const*)
/usr/bin/clickhouse
ThreadPoolImpl<std::__1::thread>::worker(std::__1::__list_iterator<std::__1::thread, void*>)
/usr/bin/clickhouse
/usr/bin/clickhouse
clone
Row 3:
──────
count(): 55
sym: pthread_cond_wait
ThreadPoolImpl<ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<false>>::worker(std::__1::__list_iterator<ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<false>, void*>)
/usr/bin/clickhouse
void std::__1::__function::__policy_invoker<void ()>::__call_impl<std::__1::__function::__default_alloc_func<ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<false>::ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<void ThreadPoolImpl<ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<false>>::scheduleImpl<void>(std::__1::function<void ()>, long, std::__1::optional<unsigned long>, bool)::'lambda0'()>(void&&)::'lambda'(), void ()>>(std::__1::__function::__policy_storage const*)
/usr/bin/clickhouse
ThreadPoolImpl<std::__1::thread>::worker(std::__1::__list_iterator<std::__1::thread, void*>)
/usr/bin/clickhouse
/usr/bin/clickhouse
clone
Row 4:
──────
count(): 16
sym:
DB::AsynchronousInsertQueue::processBatchDeadlines(unsigned long)
/usr/bin/clickhouse
/usr/bin/clickhouse
ThreadPoolImpl<std::__1::thread>::worker(std::__1::__list_iterator<std::__1::thread, void*>)
/usr/bin/clickhouse
/usr/bin/clickhouse
clone
Row 5:
──────
count(): 16
sym: pthread_cond_wait
std::__1::condition_variable::wait(std::__1::unique_lock<std::__1::mutex>&)
/usr/bin/clickhouse
DB::MergeTreeBackgroundExecutor<DB::MergeMutateRuntimeQueue>::threadFunction()
/usr/bin/clickhouse
ThreadPoolImpl<ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<false>>::worker(std::__1::__list_iterator<ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<false>, void*>)
/usr/bin/clickhouse
void std::__1::__function::__policy_invoker<void ()>::__call_impl<std::__1::__function::__default_alloc_func<ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<false>::ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<void ThreadPoolImpl<ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<false>>::scheduleImpl<void>(std::__1::function<void ()>, long, std::__1::optional<unsigned long>, bool)::'lambda0'()>(void&&)::'lambda'(), void ()>>(std::__1::__function::__policy_storage const*)
/usr/bin/clickhouse
ThreadPoolImpl<std::__1::thread>::worker(std::__1::__list_iterator<std::__1::thread, void*>)
/usr/bin/clickhouse
/usr/bin/clickhouse
clone
Row 6:
──────
count(): 10
sym: poll
Poco::Net::SocketImpl::pollImpl(Poco::Timespan&, int)
/usr/bin/clickhouse
Poco::Net::SocketImpl::poll(Poco::Timespan const&, int)
/usr/bin/clickhouse
Poco::Net::TCPServer::run()
/usr/bin/clickhouse
Poco::ThreadImpl::runnableEntry(void*)
/usr/bin/clickhouse
clone
Row 7:
──────
count(): 9
sym: pthread_cond_wait
ThreadPoolImpl<std::__1::thread>::worker(std::__1::__list_iterator<std::__1::thread, void*>)
/usr/bin/clickhouse
/usr/bin/clickhouse
clone
Row 8:
──────
count(): 7
sym: poll
Poco::Net::SocketImpl::pollImpl(Poco::Timespan&, int)
/usr/bin/clickhouse
Poco::Net::SocketImpl::poll(Poco::Timespan const&, int)
/usr/bin/clickhouse
DB::ReadBufferFromPocoSocket::poll(unsigned long) const
/usr/bin/clickhouse
DB::TCPHandler::runImpl()
/usr/bin/clickhouse
DB::TCPHandler::run()
/usr/bin/clickhouse
/usr/bin/clickhouse
Poco::Net::TCPServerConnection::start()
/usr/bin/clickhouse
Poco::Net::TCPServerDispatcher::run()
/usr/bin/clickhouse
Poco::PooledThread::run()
/usr/bin/clickhouse
Poco::ThreadImpl::runnableEntry(void*)
/usr/bin/clickhouse
clone
Row 9:
───────
count(): 3
sym: pthread_cond_wait
Poco::EventImpl::waitImpl()
/usr/bin/clickhouse
DB::DDLWorker::runCleanupThread()
/usr/bin/clickhouse
void std::__1::__function::__policy_invoker<void ()>::__call_impl<std::__1::__function::__default_alloc_func<ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<true>::ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<void (DB::DDLWorker::*)(), DB::DDLWorker*>(void (DB::DDLWorker::*&&)(), DB::DDLWorker*&&)::'lambda'(), void ()>>(std::__1::__function::__policy_storage const*)
/usr/bin/clickhouse
ThreadPoolImpl<std::__1::thread>::worker(std::__1::__list_iterator<std::__1::thread, void*>)
/usr/bin/clickhouse
/usr/bin/clickhouse
clone
Row 10:
───────
count(): 3
sym: pthread_cond_wait
Poco::EventImpl::waitImpl()
/usr/bin/clickhouse
DB::DDLWorker::runMainThread()
/usr/bin/clickhouse
void std::__1::__function::__policy_invoker<void ()>::__call_impl<std::__1::__function::__default_alloc_func<ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<true>::ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<void (DB::DDLWorker::*)(), DB::DDLWorker*>(void (DB::DDLWorker::*&&)(), DB::DDLWorker*&&)::'lambda'(), void ()>>(std::__1::__function::__policy_storage const*)
/usr/bin/clickhouse
ThreadPoolImpl<std::__1::thread>::worker(std::__1::__list_iterator<std::__1::thread, void*>)
/usr/bin/clickhouse
/usr/bin/clickhouse
clone
10 filas en el conjunto. Elapsed: 0.026 sec.
Si instalaste ClickHouse desde un .deb/.rpm/.tgz, también puedes instalar el paquete con información de depuración para ver los números de línea del código fuente:
Si instalaste ClickHouse como un único binario, ya incluye la información de depuración.
sudo apt install clickhouse-common-static-dbg