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Comprueba qué código se está ejecutando actualmente en un servidor

ClickHouse tiene un depurador integrado y funciones de introspección. Por ejemplo, puedes obtener las trazas de pila de cada hilo del servidor en tiempo de ejecución consultando la tabla system.stack_trace:
El resultado de la consulta mostrará las ubicaciones en el código fuente de ClickHouse donde los hilos están ejecutándose o en espera. (Deberás establecer allow_introspection_functions en 1 para habilitar las funciones de introspección.) La respuesta tendrá este aspecto:
Si instalaste ClickHouse desde un .deb/.rpm/.tgz, también puedes instalar el paquete con información de depuración para ver los números de línea del código fuente:
Si instalaste ClickHouse como un único binario, ya incluye la información de depuración.
Para obtener información más general, consulta algunas de estas otras tablas del sistema:También encontrarás información útil en las otras tablas del sistema.
Última modificación el 3 de julio de 2026