Settings Profiles
A settings profile is a collection of settings grouped under the same name.
note
ClickHouse also supports SQL-driven workflow for managing settings profiles. We recommend using it.
The profile can have any name. You can specify the same profile for different users. The most important thing you can write in the settings profile is
readonly=1, which ensures read-only access.
Settings profiles can inherit from each other. To use inheritance, indicate one or multiple
profile settings before the other settings that are listed in the profile. In case when one setting is defined in different profiles, the latest defined is used.
To apply all the settings in a profile, set the
profile setting.
Example:
Install the
web profile.
SET profile = 'web'
Settings profiles are declared in the user config file. This is usually
users.xml.
Example:
<!-- Settings profiles -->
<profiles>
<!-- Default settings -->
<default>
<!-- The maximum number of threads when running a single query. -->
<max_threads>8</max_threads>
</default>
<!-- Settings for quries from the user interface -->
<web>
<max_rows_to_read>1000000000</max_rows_to_read>
<max_bytes_to_read>100000000000</max_bytes_to_read>
<max_rows_to_group_by>1000000</max_rows_to_group_by>
<group_by_overflow_mode>any</group_by_overflow_mode>
<max_rows_to_sort>1000000</max_rows_to_sort>
<max_bytes_to_sort>1000000000</max_bytes_to_sort>
<max_result_rows>100000</max_result_rows>
<max_result_bytes>100000000</max_result_bytes>
<result_overflow_mode>break</result_overflow_mode>
<max_execution_time>600</max_execution_time>
<min_execution_speed>1000000</min_execution_speed>
<timeout_before_checking_execution_speed>15</timeout_before_checking_execution_speed>
<max_columns_to_read>25</max_columns_to_read>
<max_temporary_columns>100</max_temporary_columns>
<max_temporary_non_const_columns>50</max_temporary_non_const_columns>
<max_subquery_depth>2</max_subquery_depth>
<max_pipeline_depth>25</max_pipeline_depth>
<max_ast_depth>50</max_ast_depth>
<max_ast_elements>100</max_ast_elements>
<readonly>1</readonly>
</web>
</profiles>
The example specifies two profiles:
default and
web.
The
default profile has a special purpose: it must always be present and is applied when starting the server. In other words, the
default profile contains default settings.
The
web profile is a regular profile that can be set using the
SET query or using a URL parameter in an HTTP query.