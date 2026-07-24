Composable protocols allows more flexible configuration of TCP access to the ClickHouse server.

Composable protocols allow more flexible configuration of TCP access to the ClickHouse server. This configuration can co-exist alongside, or replace, conventional configuration.

​ Configuring composable protocols

Composable protocols can be configured in an XML configuration file. The protocols section is denoted with protocols tags in the XML config file:

< protocols > </ protocols >

​ Configuring protocol layers

You can define protocol layers using basic modules. For example, to define an HTTP layer, you can add a new basic module to the protocols section:

< protocols > <!-- plain_http module --> < plain_http > < type > http </ type > </ plain_http > </ protocols >

Modules can be configured according to:

plain_http - name which can be referred to by another layer

- name which can be referred to by another layer type - denotes the protocol handler which will be instantiated to process data. It has the following set of predefined protocol handlers: tcp - native clickhouse protocol handler http - HTTP clickhouse protocol handler tls - TLS encryption layer proxy1 - PROXYv1 layer mysql - MySQL compatibility protocol handler postgres - PostgreSQL compatibility protocol handler prometheus - Prometheus protocol handler interserver - clickhouse interserver handler

- denotes the protocol handler which will be instantiated to process data. It has the following set of predefined protocol handlers:

gRPC protocol handler is not implemented for Composable protocols

Endpoints (listening ports) are denoted by <port> and optional <host> tags. For example, to configure an endpoint on the previously added HTTP layer we could modify our configuration as follows:

< protocols > < plain_http > < type > http </ type > <!-- endpoint --> < host > 127.0.0.1 </ host > < port > 8123 </ port > </ plain_http > </ protocols >

If the <host> tag is omitted, then the <listen_host> from the root config is used.

​ Configuring layer sequences

Layers sequences are defined using the <impl> tag, and referencing another module. For example, to configure a TLS layer on top of our plain_http module we could further modify our configuration as follows:

< protocols > <!-- http module --> < plain_http > < type > http </ type > </ plain_http > <!-- https module configured as a tls layer on top of plain_http module --> < https > < type > tls </ type > < impl > plain_http </ impl > < host > 127.0.0.1 </ host > < port > 8443 </ port > </ https > </ protocols >

​ Attaching endpoints to layers

Endpoints can be attached to any layer. For example, we can define endpoints for HTTP (port 8123) and HTTPS (port 8443):

< protocols > < plain_http > < type > http </ type > < host > 127.0.0.1 </ host > < port > 8123 </ port > </ plain_http > < https > < type > tls </ type > < impl > plain_http </ impl > < host > 127.0.0.1 </ host > < port > 8443 </ port > </ https > </ protocols >

​ Defining additional endpoints

Additional endpoints can be defined by referencing any module and omitting the <type> tag. For example, we can define another_http endpoint for the plain_http module as follows:

< protocols > < plain_http > < type > http </ type > < host > 127.0.0.1 </ host > < port > 8123 </ port > </ plain_http > < https > < type > tls </ type > < impl > plain_http </ impl > < host > 127.0.0.1 </ host > < port > 8443 </ port > </ https > < another_http > < impl > plain_http </ impl > < host > 127.0.0.1 </ host > < port > 8223 </ port > </ another_http > </ protocols >

​ Custom HTTP handlers per endpoint

By default, all type=http protocol entries share the same <http_handlers> configuration. You can override this by adding a <handlers> tag that points to a different configuration section. This allows each HTTP port to serve a different set of HTTP routing rules.

For example, to run an alternative HTTP API on port 8124 with its own handlers:

< protocols > < plain_http > < type > http </ type > < host > 127.0.0.1 </ host > < port > 8123 </ port > </ plain_http > < alt_http > < type > http </ type > < host > 127.0.0.1 </ host > < port > 8124 </ port > < handlers > http_handlers_alt </ handlers > </ alt_http > </ protocols > <!-- Default handlers used by plain_http (port 8123) --> < http_handlers > < defaults /> </ http_handlers > <!-- Alternative handlers used by alt_http (port 8124) --> < http_handlers_alt > < rule > < url > /custom </ url > < handler > < type > predefined_query_handler </ type > < query > SELECT 'custom_endpoint' </ query > </ handler > </ rule > < defaults /> </ http_handlers_alt >

In this example, requests to port 8123 use the standard <http_handlers> rules, while requests to port 8124 use the <http_handlers_alt> rules. If <handlers> is omitted, the endpoint falls back to the default <http_handlers> .

The custom handlers section follows the same format as <http_handlers> . Changes to the custom handlers section are detected during config reload, and the corresponding endpoint is automatically restarted.

​ Specifying additional layer parameters

Some modules can contain additional layer parameters. For example, the TLS layer allows a private key ( privateKeyFile ) and certificate files ( certificateFile ) to be specified as follows: