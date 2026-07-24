OverviewComposable protocols allow more flexible configuration of TCP access to the ClickHouse server. This configuration can co-exist alongside, or replace, conventional configuration.
Configuring composable protocolsComposable protocols can be configured in an XML configuration file. The protocols section is denoted with
protocols tags in the XML config file:
<protocols>
</protocols>
Configuring protocol layersYou can define protocol layers using basic modules. For example, to define an HTTP layer, you can add a new basic module to the
protocols section:
Modules can be configured according to:
<protocols>
<!-- plain_http module -->
<plain_http>
<type>http</type>
</plain_http>
</protocols>
plain_http- name which can be referred to by another layer
type- denotes the protocol handler which will be instantiated to process data. It has the following set of predefined protocol handlers:
tcp- native clickhouse protocol handler
http- HTTP clickhouse protocol handler
tls- TLS encryption layer
proxy1- PROXYv1 layer
mysql- MySQL compatibility protocol handler
postgres- PostgreSQL compatibility protocol handler
prometheus- Prometheus protocol handler
interserver- clickhouse interserver handler
-
gRPC protocol handler is not implemented for
Composable protocols
Configuring endpointsEndpoints (listening ports) are denoted by
<port> and optional
<host> tags.
For example, to configure an endpoint on the previously added HTTP layer we
could modify our configuration as follows:
If the
<protocols>
<plain_http>
<type>http</type>
<!-- endpoint -->
<host>127.0.0.1</host>
<port>8123</port>
</plain_http>
</protocols>
<host> tag is omitted, then the
<listen_host> from the root config is
used.
Configuring layer sequencesLayers sequences are defined using the
<impl> tag, and referencing another
module. For example, to configure a TLS layer on top of our plain_http module
we could further modify our configuration as follows:
<protocols>
<!-- http module -->
<plain_http>
<type>http</type>
</plain_http>
<!-- https module configured as a tls layer on top of plain_http module -->
<https>
<type>tls</type>
<impl>plain_http</impl>
<host>127.0.0.1</host>
<port>8443</port>
</https>
</protocols>
Attaching endpoints to layersEndpoints can be attached to any layer. For example, we can define endpoints for HTTP (port 8123) and HTTPS (port 8443):
<protocols>
<plain_http>
<type>http</type>
<host>127.0.0.1</host>
<port>8123</port>
</plain_http>
<https>
<type>tls</type>
<impl>plain_http</impl>
<host>127.0.0.1</host>
<port>8443</port>
</https>
</protocols>
Defining additional endpointsAdditional endpoints can be defined by referencing any module and omitting the
<type> tag. For example, we can define
another_http endpoint for the
plain_http module as follows:
<protocols>
<plain_http>
<type>http</type>
<host>127.0.0.1</host>
<port>8123</port>
</plain_http>
<https>
<type>tls</type>
<impl>plain_http</impl>
<host>127.0.0.1</host>
<port>8443</port>
</https>
<another_http>
<impl>plain_http</impl>
<host>127.0.0.1</host>
<port>8223</port>
</another_http>
</protocols>
Custom HTTP handlers per endpointBy default, all
type=http protocol entries share the same
<http_handlers>
configuration. You can override this by adding a
<handlers> tag that points
to a different configuration section. This allows each HTTP port to serve a
different set of HTTP routing rules.
For example, to run an alternative HTTP API on port 8124 with its own handlers:
In this example, requests to port 8123 use the standard
<protocols>
<plain_http>
<type>http</type>
<host>127.0.0.1</host>
<port>8123</port>
</plain_http>
<alt_http>
<type>http</type>
<host>127.0.0.1</host>
<port>8124</port>
<handlers>http_handlers_alt</handlers>
</alt_http>
</protocols>
<!-- Default handlers used by plain_http (port 8123) -->
<http_handlers>
<defaults/>
</http_handlers>
<!-- Alternative handlers used by alt_http (port 8124) -->
<http_handlers_alt>
<rule>
<url>/custom</url>
<handler>
<type>predefined_query_handler</type>
<query>SELECT 'custom_endpoint'</query>
</handler>
</rule>
<defaults/>
</http_handlers_alt>
<http_handlers> rules,
while requests to port 8124 use the
<http_handlers_alt> rules. If
<handlers>
is omitted, the endpoint falls back to the default
<http_handlers>.
The custom handlers section follows the same format as
<http_handlers>.
Changes to the custom handlers section are detected during config reload, and the
corresponding endpoint is automatically restarted.
Specifying additional layer parametersSome modules can contain additional layer parameters. For example, the TLS layer allows a private key (
privateKeyFile) and certificate files (
certificateFile)
to be specified as follows:
<protocols>
<plain_http>
<type>http</type>
<host>127.0.0.1</host>
<port>8123</port>
</plain_http>
<https>
<type>tls</type>
<impl>plain_http</impl>
<host>127.0.0.1</host>
<port>8443</port>
<privateKeyFile>another_server.key</privateKeyFile>
<certificateFile>another_server.crt</certificateFile>
</https>
</protocols>