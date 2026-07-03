Guide to configuring and using SQL startup scripts in ClickHouse for automatic schema creation and migrations

ClickHouse can run arbitrary SQL queries from the server configuration during startup. This can be useful for migrations or automatic schema creation.

< clickhouse > < startup_scripts > < throw_on_error > false </ throw_on_error > < scripts > < query > CREATE ROLE OR REPLACE test_role </ query > </ scripts > < scripts > < query > CREATE TABLE TestTable (id UInt64) ENGINE=TinyLog </ query > < condition > SELECT 1; </ condition > </ scripts > < scripts > < query > CREATE DICTIONARY test_dict (...) SOURCE(CLICKHOUSE(...)) </ query > < user > default </ user > </ scripts > </ startup_scripts > </ clickhouse >

ClickHouse executes all queries from the startup_scripts sequentially in the specified order. If any of the queries fail, the execution of the following queries won’t be interrupted. However, if throw_on_error is set to true, the server will not start if an error occurs during script execution.

You can specify a conditional query in the config. In that case, the corresponding query executes only when the condition query returns the value 1 or true .