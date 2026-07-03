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Syntax

See “command summary” for more details of each command.

Configure backup destinations for disk

Configure a backup destination for local disk

In the examples below you will see the backup destination specified as Disk('backups', '1.zip').
To use the Disk backup engine it is necessary to first add a file specifying the backup destination at the path below:
For example, the configuration below defines a disk named backups and then adds that disk to the allowed_disk list of backups:

Configure a backup destination for S3 disk

It is also possible to BACKUP/RESTORE to S3 by configuring an S3 disk in the ClickHouse storage configuration. Configure the disk like this by adding a file to /etc/clickhouse-server/config.d as was done above for the local disk.
BACKUP/RESTORE for S3 disk is done in the same way as for local disk:
  • This disk shouldn’t be used for MergeTree itself, only for BACKUP/RESTORE
  • If your tables are backed by S3 storage and the types of the disks are different, it doesn’t use CopyObject calls to copy parts to the destination bucket, instead, it downloads and uploads them, which is very inefficient. In this case prefer using the BACKUP ... TO S3(<endpoint>) syntax for this use-case.

Usage examples of backup/restore to local disk

Backup and restore a table

Run the following commands below to create the test database and table we will be making a backup and restoration of in this example:
Create the database and table:
Preprocess and one thousand rows of random data:
Next you will need to create a file specifying the backup destination at the path below:
If clickhouse-server is running you will need to restart it for the changes to take effect.
To backup the table you can run:
Query
Response
The table can be restored from the backup using the following command if the table is empty:
Query
Response
The above RESTORE would fail if the table test.table contains data. The setting allow_non_empty_tables=true allows RESTORE TABLE to insert data into non-empty tables. This will mix earlier data in the table with the data extracted from the backup. This setting can therefore cause data duplication in the table, and should be used with caution.
To restore the table with data already in it, run:
Tables can be restored, or backed up, with new names:
The backup archive for this backup has the following structure:
Formats other than zip can be used. See “Backups as tar archives” below for further details.

Incremental backups to disk

A base backup in ClickHouse is the initial, full backup from which the following incremental backups are created. Incremental backups only store the changes made since the base backup, so the base backup must be kept available to restore from any incremental backup. The base backup destination can be set with setting base_backup.
Incremental backups depend on the base backup. The base backup must be kept available to be able to restore from an incremental backup.
To make an incremental backup of a table, first make a base backup:
All data from the incremental backup and the base backup can be restored into a new table test_db.test_table2 with command:

Securing a backup

Backups written to disk can have a password applied to the file. The password can be specified using the password setting.
Password protection is only supported for ZIP archives (.zip, .zipx). The backup path must end with .zip or .zipx for the password to be accepted. Using a password with any other format - including tar archives and non-archive paths - will result in a BAD_ARGUMENTS error: Password is not applicable, backup cannot be encrypted.
To restore a password-protected backup, the password must again be specified using the password setting:

Backups as tar archives

Backups can be stored not only as zip archives, but also as tar archives. The functionality is the same as for zip, except that password protection isn’t supported for tar archives. Additionally, tar archives support a variety of compression methods. To make a backup of a table as a tar:
to restore from a tar archive:
To change the compression method, the correct file suffix should be appended to the backup name. For example, to compress the tar archive using gzip run:
The supported compression file suffixes are:
  • tar.gz
  • .tgz
  • tar.bz2
  • tar.lzma
  • .tar.zst
  • .tzst
  • .tar.xz

Compression settings

The compression method and level of compression can be specified using setting compression_method and compression_level respectively.

Restore specific partitions

If specific partitions associated with a table need to be restored, these can be specified. Let’s create a simple partitioned table into four parts, insert some data into it and then take a backup of only the first and fourth partitions:
Run the following command to back up partitions 1 and 4:
Run the following command to restore partitions 1 and 4:
Last modified on July 3, 2026