Create a snapshotSnapshot backup uses the standard
BACKUP command with
experimental_lightweight_snapshot = true. The
id setting is required — it names the snapshot and is used to reference it in unlock and observability commands:
The command returns the
BACKUP { TABLE [db.]table_name | DATABASE db_name | ALL [EXCEPT {TABLES | DATABASES} ...] }
TO { S3(...) | AzureBlobStorage(...) }
SETTINGS experimental_lightweight_snapshot = true, id = '<snapshot_id>'
id and
status, and the
id can be used to track the operation in
system.backups.
Backup a single table to S3:
Backup a full database:
BACKUP TABLE mydb.events
TO S3('https://my-bucket.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/snapshots/events/', 'ACCESS_KEY_ID', 'SECRET_ACCESS_KEY')
SETTINGS experimental_lightweight_snapshot = true, id = 'events_snapshot_1'
Backup all tables, skipping one:
BACKUP DATABASE mydb
TO S3('https://my-bucket.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/snapshots/mydb/', 'ACCESS_KEY_ID', 'SECRET_ACCESS_KEY')
SETTINGS experimental_lightweight_snapshot = true, id = 'mydb_snapshot_1'
The same commands work with Azure Blob Storage:
BACKUP ALL
EXCEPT TABLES mydb.staging_table
TO S3('https://my-bucket.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/snapshots/full/', 'ACCESS_KEY_ID', 'SECRET_ACCESS_KEY')
SETTINGS experimental_lightweight_snapshot = true, id = 'full_snapshot_1'
BACKUP TABLE mydb.events
TO AzureBlobStorage('DefaultEndpointsProtocol=https;AccountName=myaccount;AccountKey=...', 'my-container', 'snapshots/events/')
SETTINGS experimental_lightweight_snapshot = true, id = 'events_snapshot_1'
Restore to the same serviceBecause a snapshot stores references to object storage files rather than copies of the data, restoring to a new or different ClickHouse service requires access to the original object storage. For that reason, cross-service restore is not supported via SQL — it is only available through the UI. By SQL, you can restore a snapshot to the same service from an external backup bucket using
snapshot_from_current_service = 1. This reads objects directly via the destination disk instead of going through a remote snapshot reader:
The
RESTORE TABLE mydb.events AS mydb.events_restored
FROM S3('https://my-bucket.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/snapshots/events/', 'ACCESS_KEY_ID', 'SECRET_ACCESS_KEY')
SETTINGS snapshot_from_current_service = 1
AS clause restores into a new table name, leaving the original table intact. To overwrite the original table, drop it first:
DROP TABLE mydb.events;
RESTORE TABLE mydb.events
FROM S3('https://my-bucket.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/snapshots/events/', 'ACCESS_KEY_ID', 'SECRET_ACCESS_KEY')
SETTINGS snapshot_from_current_service = 1
Unlock a snapshotEach snapshot holds locks in ClickHouse Keeper that prevent the referenced object storage files from being garbage collected. After a restore completes — or when a snapshot is no longer needed — unlock it to release those locks. There are two forms: a system-level unlock that removes all locks for the snapshot at once, and a per-table unlock that removes the lock for a single table while leaving the rest of the snapshot intact. System-level unlock — removes all locks for the snapshot:
Per-table unlock — removes the lock for one table only:
SYSTEM UNLOCK SNAPSHOT '<snapshot_id>'
FROM S3('https://my-bucket.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/snapshots/events/', 'ACCESS_KEY_ID', 'SECRET_ACCESS_KEY')
The
ALTER TABLE mydb.events UNLOCK SNAPSHOT '<snapshot_id>'
FROM S3('https://my-bucket.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/snapshots/events/', 'ACCESS_KEY_ID', 'SECRET_ACCESS_KEY')
FROM clause is optional when the snapshot destination was stored in Keeper at creation time (visible in the
info column of
system.snapshot_locks):
After unlocking, the corresponding row disappears from
SYSTEM UNLOCK SNAPSHOT '<snapshot_id>'
-- or per-table:
ALTER TABLE mydb.events UNLOCK SNAPSHOT '<snapshot_id>'
system.snapshot_locks, and parts no longer referenced by other snapshots drop out of
system.snapshot_parts.
Observability
system.backupsAll snapshot operations appear in
system.backups alongside regular backup and restore operations. Query it with the
id you set (or the UUID returned by the command):
SELECT id, name, status, error, start_time, end_time, num_files, uncompressed_size, compressed_size
FROM system.backups
WHERE id = 'events_snapshot_1'
FORMAT Vertical
Row 1:
──────
id: events_snapshot_1
name: S3('https://my-bucket.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/snapshots/events/', '[HIDDEN]')
status: BACKUP_CREATED
error:
start_time: 2024-06-01 10:00:00
end_time: 2024-06-01 10:00:03
num_files: 42
uncompressed_size: 1073741824
compressed_size: 0
system.snapshot_locks
system.snapshot_locks shows the committed snapshots currently registered in Keeper. When a snapshot is committed, a Keeper node is created at
/clickhouse/snapshot/committed/{snapshot_id}. Before deleting any data part, the server checks whether a committed snapshot holds a lock on that part. If one does, deletion is skipped. The lock persists until you explicitly unlock the snapshot.
SELECT *
FROM system.snapshot_locks
Each row represents one committed snapshot. If you see locks for snapshots that no longer have a valid backup destination, run
|Column
|Type
|Description
id
String
|Snapshot ID
info
String
|Snapshot destination, e.g.
S3('...')
ctime
DateTime
|When this lock was created in Keeper
lock_path
String
|Keeper path for this lock
SYSTEM UNLOCK SNAPSHOT to clean them up.
To check whether a specific snapshot lock is present:
SELECT id, info, lock_path
FROM system.snapshot_locks
WHERE id = 'events_snapshot_1'
system.snapshot_parts
system.snapshot_parts shows the data parts currently pinned by at least one snapshot lock. For each locked part, a Keeper node exists at
/clickhouse/snapshot/{table_uuid}/{part_name} containing the part’s compressed and uncompressed size. This table reads those nodes to show which parts are currently protected from deletion.
SELECT *
FROM system.snapshot_parts
ORDER BY data_compressed_bytes DESC
LIMIT 20
Parts with
|Column
|Type
|Description
name
String
|Data part name
table_id
String
|UUID of the table this part belongs to
data_compressed_bytes
UInt64
|Compressed size of this part
data_uncompressed_bytes
UInt64
|Uncompressed size of this part
snapshots_size
UInt64
|Number of snapshots currently holding a lock on this part
snapshots_size > 1 are referenced by multiple snapshots and won’t be removed from object storage until all holding snapshots are unlocked.
To check total pinned storage:
To find parts that are locked by a snapshot but have already been dropped or are no longer active on the server — that is, data being retained in object storage solely because of snapshot locks:
SELECT
formatReadableSize(sum(data_compressed_bytes)) AS total_pinned_compressed,
formatReadableSize(sum(data_uncompressed_bytes)) AS total_pinned_uncompressed,
count() AS parts_count
FROM system.snapshot_parts
SELECT
count(*),
sum(data_uncompressed_bytes)
FROM system.snapshot_parts
WHERE (name, table_id) NOT IN (
SELECT
name,
toString(tables.uuid)
FROM system.parts
INNER JOIN system.tables ON (parts.`table` = tables.name) AND parts.active
)
This is useful for understanding the storage overhead of holding snapshots after the original data has changed or been removed.
┌─count()─┬─sum(data_uncompressed_bytes)─┐
│ 1000 │ 96037 │
└─────────┴──────────────────────────────┘
Server settingsThe following server configuration parameters control snapshot behavior. They are set in the server configuration file, not in SQL.
|Setting
|Type
|Default
|Changeable without restart
|Description
max_held_snapshots
|UInt64
0
|No
|Maximum number of lightweight snapshots that can be held at the same time.
0 means unlimited. If the limit is reached, creating a new snapshot throws an exception.
max_snapshot_commit_thread_pool_size
|UInt64
64
|Yes
|Number of threads used to commit snapshot lock nodes into Keeper. Increase this if snapshot creation is slow on large tables with many parts.
max_snapshot_commit_thread_pool_free_size
|UInt64
0
|Yes
|If the number of idle threads in the snapshot commit pool exceeds this value, ClickHouse releases those threads and shrinks the pool. Threads are created again on demand.
0 means idle threads are never released.
snapshot_cleaner_period
|UInt64
120
|No
|How often (in seconds) the snapshot cleaner runs to remove parts that are no longer referenced by any snapshot lock. ClickHouse Cloud only.
snapshot_cleaner_pool_size
|UInt64
128
|No
|Number of threads in the snapshot cleaner thread pool. ClickHouse Cloud only.