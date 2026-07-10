BACKUP / RESTORE to or from an S3 endpoint

This article covers backing up or restoring backups to/from an S3 bucket via an S3 endpoint.

-- core commands BACKUP | RESTORE --- what to backup/restore (or exclude) TABLE [db.]table_name [AS [db.]table_name_in_backup] | DICTIONARY [db.]dictionary_name [AS [db.]name_in_backup] | DATABASE database_name [AS database_name_in_backup] | TEMPORARY TABLE table_name [AS table_name_in_backup] | VIEW view_name [AS view_name_in_backup] | [EXCEPT TABLES ...] | ALL [EXCEPT {TABLES|DATABASES}...] } [,...] --- [ON CLUSTER 'cluster_name'] --- where to backup or restore to or from TO | FROM File ( '<path>/<filename>' ) | Disk ( '<disk_name>' , '<path>/' ) | S3( '<S3 endpoint>/<path>' , '<Access key ID>' , '<Secret access key>' , '<extra_credentials>' ) | AzureBlobStorage( '<connection string>/<url>' , '<container>' , '<path>' , '<account name>' , '<account key>' ) --- additional settings [SETTINGS ...] [ASYNC]

See “command summary” for more details of each command.

​ Usage example

​ Incremental backup to an S3 endpoint

In this example, we will create a backup to an S3 endpoint and then restore from it again.

For an explanation of the differences between a full backup and an incremental backup, see “Backup types”

You will need the following information to use this method:

Parameter Example An S3 endpoint https://backup-ch-docs.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/backups/ Access key ID BKIOZLE2VYN3VXXTP9RC Secret access key 40bwYnbqN7xU8bVePaUCh3+YEyGXu8UOMV9ANpwL

The destination for a backup is specified as:

S3( '<s3 endpoint>/<directory>' , '<access key id>' , '<secret access key>' , '<extra_credentials>' )