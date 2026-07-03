Details backup/restore to or from an Azure Blob Storage endpoint

BACKUP/RESTORE to or from Azure Blob Storage

-- core commands BACKUP | RESTORE --- what to backup/restore (or exclude) TABLE [db.]table_name [AS [db.]table_name_in_backup] | DICTIONARY [db.]dictionary_name [AS [db.]name_in_backup] | DATABASE database_name [AS database_name_in_backup] | TEMPORARY TABLE table_name [AS table_name_in_backup] | VIEW view_name [AS view_name_in_backup] | [EXCEPT TABLES ...] | ALL [EXCEPT {TABLES|DATABASES}...] } [,...] --- [ON CLUSTER 'cluster_name'] --- where to backup or restore to or from TO | FROM File ( '<path>/<filename>' ) | Disk ( '<disk_name>' , '<path>/' ) | S3( '<S3 endpoint>/<path>' , '<Access key ID>' , '<Secret access key>' , '<extra_credentials>' ) | AzureBlobStorage( '<connection string>/<url>' , '<container>' , '<path>' , '<account name>' , '<account key>' ) --- additional settings [SETTINGS ...] [ASYNC]

See “command summary” for more details of each command.

​ Configuring BACKUP / RESTORE to use an AzureBlobStorage endpoint

To write backups to an AzureBlobStorage container you need the following pieces of information:

AzureBlobStorage endpoint connection string / url,

Container,

Path,

Account name (if url is specified)

Account Key (if url is specified)

The destination for a backup will be specified as:

AzureBlobStorage( '<connection string>/<url>' , '<container>' , '<path>' , '<account name>' , '<account key>' )