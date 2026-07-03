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Syntax

See “command summary” for more details of each command.

Configuring BACKUP / RESTORE to use an AzureBlobStorage endpoint

To write backups to an AzureBlobStorage container you need the following pieces of information:
  • AzureBlobStorage endpoint connection string / url,
  • Container,
  • Path,
  • Account name (if url is specified)
  • Account Key (if url is specified)
The destination for a backup will be specified as:
Last modified on July 3, 2026