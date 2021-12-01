sqlite
Allows to perform queries on a data stored in an SQLite database.
Syntax
sqlite('db_path', 'table_name')
Arguments
db_path— Path to a file with an SQLite database. String.
table_name— Name of a table in the SQLite database. String.
Returned value
- A table object with the same columns as in the original
SQLitetable.
Example
Query:
SELECT * FROM sqlite('sqlite.db', 'table1') ORDER BY col2;
Result:
┌─col1──┬─col2─┐
│ line1 │ 1 │
│ line2 │ 2 │
│ line3 │ 3 │
└───────┴──────┘
See Also
- SQLite table engine