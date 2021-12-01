Skip to main content

Настройка внешнего словаря

XML-конфигурация словаря имеет следующую структуру:

<dictionary>
    <name>dict_name</name>

    <structure>
      <!-- Complex key configuration -->
    </structure>

    <source>
      <!-- Source configuration -->
    </source>

    <layout>
      <!-- Memory layout configuration -->
    </layout>

    <lifetime>
      <!-- Lifetime of dictionary in memory -->
    </lifetime>
</dictionary>

Соответствующий DDL-запрос имеет следующий вид:

CREATE DICTIONARY dict_name
(
    ... -- attributes
)
PRIMARY KEY ... -- complex or single key configuration
SOURCE(...) -- Source configuration
LAYOUT(...) -- Memory layout configuration
LIFETIME(...) -- Lifetime of dictionary in memory
  • name — Идентификатор, под которым словарь будет доступен для использования. Используйте символы [a-zA-Z0-9_\-].
  • source — Источник словаря.
  • layout — Размещение словаря в памяти.
  • structure — Структура словаря. Ключ и атрибуты, которые можно получить по ключу.
  • lifetime — Периодичность обновления словарей.