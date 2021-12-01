Настройка внешнего словаря
XML-конфигурация словаря имеет следующую структуру:
<dictionary>
<name>dict_name</name>
<structure>
<!-- Complex key configuration -->
</structure>
<source>
<!-- Source configuration -->
</source>
<layout>
<!-- Memory layout configuration -->
</layout>
<lifetime>
<!-- Lifetime of dictionary in memory -->
</lifetime>
</dictionary>
Соответствующий DDL-запрос имеет следующий вид:
CREATE DICTIONARY dict_name
(
... -- attributes
)
PRIMARY KEY ... -- complex or single key configuration
SOURCE(...) -- Source configuration
LAYOUT(...) -- Memory layout configuration
LIFETIME(...) -- Lifetime of dictionary in memory